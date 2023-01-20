U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.90
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5760
    +1.1770 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,258.14
    +1,216.83 (+5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.62
    +27.60 (+5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Report to 2030 - Increased Number of Pharmaceutical R&D Activities Drives Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Product, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market size is expected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2030, according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.

Genetic toxicology testing is an in-depth study of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector where harmful substances are detected in the body and removed. Furthermore, increasing R&D and pharmaceutical activities and opposing animal testing are the factors that contribute to the industry's growth.

In addition, the growing geriatric population across nations such as India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and China are likely to positively impact the demand for genetic toxicology testing over the forecast period. Many government initiatives and investments increased the development activities in the pharmaceutical sector.

The market was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the increasing test of SARS-CoV-2. FDA approved many toxicology kits during COVID-19 emergencies, such as in vitro toxicology assays and consumables. With COVID-19, there was an increase in profiling studies, COVID-19 testing, and healthcare awareness among people.

Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Report Highlights

  • In vitro and In vivo are anticipated to grow their sector in the market owing to the increasing focus on personalized medicines and drugs.

  • The service segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance owing to rising R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector and increasing interest in omics studies.

  • The cosmetic industry is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the higher consumption of cosmetic products by the people.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period on account of increasing government investment, R&D advancement, and technological advancements in the region, such as in India and China.

  • Major players operating in the industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Eurofins Scientific, Merck KGAA, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Gentronix Ltd, Creative Bioarray.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Insights
4.1. Genetic Toxicology Testing - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Increased number of pharmaceutical R&D activities
4.2.1.2. Risen global demand for humanized animal models
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Reluctance of countries toward replacement of in vivo methods with alternative testing
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTEL Analysis
4.5. Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Industry Trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. In vitro
5.3.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by In vitro, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.4. In vivo
5.4.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by In vivo, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Product
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3. Reagents & Consumables
6.3.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Reagents & Consumables, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.4. Assays
6.4.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Assays, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.5. Services
6.5.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Services, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Application
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.3. Healthcare Industry
7.3.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Hospitals Industry, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.4. Food Industry
7.4.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Food Industry, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.5. Cosmetics Industry
7.5.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Cosmetics Industry, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.6. Agriculture Industry
7.6.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Agriculture Industry, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.7. Others
7.7.1. Global Other Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.1.2. Acquisitions
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Recent Development
10.2. Charles River Laboratories International
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Recent Development
10.3. Eurofins Scientific
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Recent Development
10.4. Merck KGAA
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Recent Development
10.5. Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Recent Development
10.6. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Recent Development
10.7. Gentronix Ltd
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Recent Development
10.8. Creative Bioarray
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Recent Development
10.9. MB Research Laboratories
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Recent Development
10.10. Sotera Health LLC
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.10.4. Recent Development
10.11. Environmental Bio-Detection Products Inc
10.11.1. Company Overview
10.11.2. Financial Performance
10.11.3. Product Benchmarking
10.11.4. Recent Development
10.12. Cyprotex PLC
10.12.1. Company Overview
10.12.2. Financial Performance
10.12.3. Product Benchmarking
10.12.4. Recent Development
10.13. Shanghai Medicilon Inc
10.13.1. Company Overview
10.13.2. Financial Performance
10.13.3. Product Benchmarking
10.13.4. Recent Development
10.14. Toxikon Corporation
10.14.1. Company Overview
10.14.2. Financial Performance
10.14.3. Product Benchmarking
10.14.4. Recent Development
10.15. Concave
10.15.1. Company Overview
10.15.2. Financial Performance
10.15.3. Product Benchmarking
10.15.4. Recent Development
10.16. BioReliance
10.16.1. Company Overview
10.16.2. Financial Performance
10.16.3. Product Benchmarking
10.16.4. Recent Development
10.17. Fraunhofer ITEM
10.17.1. Company Overview
10.17.2. Financial Performance
10.17.3. Product Benchmarking
10.17.4. Recent Development
10.18. Instem
10.18.1. Company Overview
10.18.2. Financial Performance
10.18.3. Product Benchmarking
10.18.4. Recent Development
10.19. Gentronix Ltd
10.19.1. Company Overview
10.19.2. Financial Performance
10.19.3. Product Benchmarking
10.19.4. Recent Development
10.20. Toxikon Corporation
10.20.1. Company Overview
10.20.2. Financial Performance
10.20.3. Product Benchmarking
10.20.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtr2rk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-genetic-toxicology-testing-market-report-to-2030---increased-number-of-pharmaceutical-rd-activities-drives-growth-301726681.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Why Microsoft Stock Popped on Friday

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) inched 2.4% higher on Friday, through 11:25 a.m. ET, despite not one, not two, but three separate analysts deciding to lower their price targets on the tech giant ahead of its earnings report due out Tuesday. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row: Cowen & Co., Evercore ISI, and Citigroup all lowered their price targets on Microsoft stock, as ratings watcher The Fly reports today. Granted, all three bankers continue to recommend buying Microsoft stock ahead of the earnings report (which is probably why the stock is rising today).

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • After a Brutal 2022, Is Time Up for Palantir Stock?

    After two decades of staying privately held, big-data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in Sept. 2020. While the company boasts several U.S. government agencies as well as brand-name commercial sector companies on its client roster, Wall Street has expressed concerns about Palantir's near-term growth rate. Palantir is off to a great start in 2023, and although some of the analyst concerns are valid, its valuation looks appealing for long-term investors.

  • Why Ally Financial Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

    Quarterly results suggest that some of the fears investors had about the lender's business were overblown.

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla

    Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.

  • Netflix earnings: The subscriber obsession ‘has run its course,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix blowing past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, investor sentiment, subscriber growth, CEO Reed Hasting’s stepping down, and the expectations for Netflix in 2023.

  • Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock

    Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out.

  • Could Novavax Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.

  • Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Rising Today

    Shares of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, traded nearly 15% higher as of 10:55 a.m. ET today after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results last night.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped more than 5% Friday morning and were holding on to a gain of 3% as of 2:33 p.m. ET. Nio -- like other Chinese automakers -- has been hit by multiple rounds of business slowdowns due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and drops in consumer demand over the past year. The slump in EV demand has led to vehicle price drops by EV leader Tesla in China that were followed by cuts from other domestic EV makers.

  • What Makes Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching CVS Health (CVS) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Apple (AAPL)

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net increase of 5.2% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. Spare some time to […]

  • These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Why Amarin Stock Tumbled This Week

    Amarin's tussle with its largest stakeholder doesn't appear to be sitting well with shareholders.

  • As Markets Fall, Solar Stocks Are Cooling Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all fell as much as 1% on the day. Below, you'll learn more about what's pulling down solar energy stocks and whether they can rebound in due course. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), which makes microinverters that allow individual solar panels to convert their energy production from direct current to alternating current, saw its stock drop 11% on Thursday.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 33% to 80% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett handily beat the S&P 500 in 2022, thanks in large part to strong performances from a couple of oil stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. If the analysts are right, Buffett will need help from other stocks to keep up his market-beating ways. Here are three Buffett stocks that could soar 33% to 80% in 2023, according to Wall Street.