Global Genistein Market is Projected to Attain Revenue of US$ 23.5 Mn by 2022, and is Further Expected to be Breach Worth of US$ 66 Mn by Notching a CAGR of 10.9 % during 2022-32 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

·5 min read
Genistein Demand to Surge by 10.9% CAGR as Sales of Supplements Reducing Menopausal Symptoms Burgeon Globally. North America is expected to generate lion’s share of around 42.6% in the genistein market in the forecast period owing to increasing consumer focus towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent research report by FMI, the global genistein market is likely to reach US$ 66.0 Mn by 2032, surging at 10.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The market is likely to be supplemented at US$ 23.5 Mn by the end of 2022.

Genistein is considered to be a potential ingredient for usage in a wide range of end-use industries. Ongoing expansion of the dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries, which is mainly fueled by rising per capita healthcare expenditure, surging consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, and research works in the field of medicine, is anticipated to push sales of genistein.

Moreover, as consumers are becoming more aware of numerous health issues, the global market is likely to grow at a fast pace in the next ten years. Owing of its collagen synthesis and anti-inflammatory properties, genistein is set to be utilized in dietary supplements. It also includes skin firming and smoothing, as well as antioxidant properties.

Key Takeaways from the Genistein Market Study

  • Demand for genistein in China is expected to grow at 11.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

  • The North America genistein industry is expected to register an 9.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

  • Sales of genistein is expected to register an 9.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

  • Demand for nutraceuticals grew at a CAGR of 8.8% during the historical period between 2017 and 2021.

  • Top 3 countries in the genistein market are projected to hold approximately 50.9% of share in the forecast period.

“Ability of genistein to inhibit uncontrolled cell growth in cancer patients is projected to push its demand among healthcare professionals across the globe. In addition to that, ability of genistein to reduce the symptoms of menopause such as vaginal dryness and hot flashes is projected to surge its usage among dietary supplement manufacturers,” says a leading FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Genistein Market

Genistein has a competitive market. Key companies are constantly launching new product variations, acquiring small-scale competitors, and raising awareness about the advantages of genistein on cancer to expand their geographical footprint.

Some of the leading companies offering genistein include BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals, Toronto Research Chemicals, DSM, ALB Technology Limited, Cayman Chemical, 3B Pharmachem (Wuhan) International, Tocris Bioscience, Meryer Chemical Technology, Pure Chemistry Scientific, HBCChem, Inc., Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Abblis Chemicals, PhytogenX, Inc., Shanghai Tauto Biotech, and MedChemexpress LLC among others.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Genistein Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the genistein presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the genistein market by form (powder and liquid), by application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, pet food, animal feed) & across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, APEJ, and MEA).

Genistein Market Outlook by Category

By Form:

  • Powder

  • Liquid

By Application:

  • Food and Beverage

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Nutraceuticals

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Pet Food

  • Animal Feed

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain:

Fish Protein Isolate Market Share : Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts the market to register growth above 7.3% (CAGR) between 2020 and 2030

Licorice Candy Market Size : The global licorice candy market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 232 million by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.1% by 2032

Seed Treatment Materials Market Forecast : According to Future Market Insights (FMI), sales of seed treatment products are predicted to grow at a 9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Dry Yeast Market Growth : Dry yeast market is estimated to be grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2020-2030

High Protein Yogurt Market Demand : The global high protein yogurt market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 32.8 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.6% by 2022-2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

