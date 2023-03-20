Global Genital Herpes Treatment Market 2022-2032: Sector to Reach $5.05 Billion by 2032 at a 4.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genital Herpes Treatment Market 2022-2032 by Virus Type, Drug Type, Route of Administration, Patient Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global genital herpes treatment market will reach $5,051.8 million by 2032, growing by 4.7% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, changing socio-cultural openness, increasing awareness about HSV infection and its symptoms, improved access to antiviral medications, and the government supports.



This 168-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global genital herpes treatment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global genital herpes treatment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives Virus, Drug Type, Route of Administration, Patient Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Virus Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

HSV-1

HSV-2

Based on Drug Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Acyclovir

Valacyclovir

Famciclovir

Other Drugs

By Route of Administration, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Oral

Topical

Injection

By Patient Gender, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Female

Male

By Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

