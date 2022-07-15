Global Genome Engineering Market to Surpass US$ 15,195.74 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global genome engineering market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,205.60 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Genome Engineering Market:

Strategic collaboration of key players in market for genome engineering technologies is also expected to positively affect market growth. For instance, January 2018, two key players, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Pfizer Inc. entered into a strategic collaboration for development of potential gene therapy using zinc finger protein transcription factors (ZFP-TFs), to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Market Dynamics

Increasing strategic collaboration for genome engineering technologies by key players is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Key players in market are focusing on strategic collaborations, in order to increase their product offerings. For instance, in February 2018, Kite Pharma, Inc., a Gilead Sciences, Inc. company, collaborated with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. for developing engineered cell therapies to treat cancer. As per the agreement, Kite Pharma, Inc. would use Sangamo Therapeutics' zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) gene-editing technology for developing next-generation ex vivo cell therapies for treatment of cancer. Furthermore, in 2017, Synthego and Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated to manufacture and distribute synthetic guide ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for CRISPR genome engineering.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global genome engineering market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period due to increasing research and development genome engineering technology. For instance, in February 2022, according to data published by National Center for Biotechnology Information, using gene editing technologies, the sequence in the human genome can be precisely engineered to achieve a therapeutic effect. The ability to make site-specific modifications to the human genome, has invoked a paradigm shift in gene therapy by use of ZFN-mediated gene editing for human gene therapy.

Among technologies, the CRISPR segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increased research and development activities for advancing genome engineering by key players in market. For instance, in October 2019, in a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), scientists present a new addition to the promising CRISPR toolkit called CRISPR-BEST. This tool operates with an efficient method to create mutations in actinomycetes without requiring a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) double-stranded break. Although CRISPR-Cas9 tools dramatically simplified the genetic manipulation of actinomycetes, significant concerns of genome instability caused by the DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) and common off-target effects remained. To address these concerns, CRISPR-BEST was developed, a DSB-free and high-fidelity single-nucleotide–resolution base editing system for Streptomyces.

Key players operating in the global genome engineering market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Editas Medicine, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Bluebird Bio, Inc., Cellectis S.A., and Merck Group.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Genome Engineering Market, By Technology:

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Others

Global Genome Engineering Market, By Application:

Cell Line Engineering

Genetic Engineering

Global Genome Engineering Market, By End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Contract Research Organization

Global Genome Engineering Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

