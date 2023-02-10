U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,736.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,422.50
    -3.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.70
    -0.36 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.80
    -6.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    -0.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0300 (+0.82%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    +1.08 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7100
    +0.2720 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,853.62
    -1,121.87 (-4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.35
    -19.43 (-3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,763.89
    +179.54 (+0.65%)
     

Global Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets, 2023-2027: An Exploding Market as Physicians Use All the Information they Can Get in the Battle Against Cancer

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets by Cancer, by Application, by Tissue and by Gene Type with Screening Potential Market Size, Customized Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive and Consultant Guides 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The market is exploding as physicians use all the information they can get in the battle against cancer. While Pharmaceutical Companies see the potential to make nearly any therapy viable. The report has data on how to test volumes have grown for the biggest players. Find out how this new way of understanding cancer will change cancer diagnostics forever.

Cancer Gene Panels and Genomic Profiling are quickly changing the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. The market is moving out of a specialized niche and going mainstream as Oncologists begin routinely using the information on the hundreds of genes related to cancer.

Comprehensive panels, genomic profiling, high risk breast cancer panels. Learn all about how players are jockeying for positions in a market that is being created from scratch. And some players are pulling way out in front and expanding globally. It is a dynamic market situation with an enormous opportunity where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing. And science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity. And the cost of sequencing continues to fall.

Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand the new pricing for cancer panels. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Guides
1.1. Cancer Panel Market-Strategic Situation Analysis
1.2. Large Comprehensive Cancer Panel Market-Situation Analysis
1.3. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
1.4. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2. Introduction and Market Definition
2.1. What are Cancer Gene Panels and Profiling?
2.2. The Sequencing Revolution
2.3. Market Definition
2.3.1. Revenue Market Size
2.4. Methodology
2.5. Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry
2.5.1. Global Healthcare Spending
2.5.2. Spending on Diagnostics
2.5.3. Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3. Market Overview
3.1. Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1. Academic Research Lab
3.1.2. Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3. Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4. Chemical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.5. Pathology Supplier
3.1.6. Independent Clinical Laboratory
3.1.7. Public National/regional Laboratory
3.1.8. Hospital Laboratory
3.1.9. Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
3.1.10. Audit Body
3.1.11. Certification Body
3.2. Oncogenomics
3.2.1. Carcinogenesis
3.2.2. Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics
3.2.2.1. Chromosomes
3.2.2.2. Genes
3.2.2.3. Epigenetics
3.2.3. Cancer Genes
3.2.4. Germline vs Somatic
3.2.5. Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing
3.2.6. Genomic Profiling
3.2.7. The Comprehensive Assay
3.2.8. Changing Clinical Role
3.2.9. The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity
3.3. Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis
3.3.1. The Role of Risk Assessment
3.3.2. Diagnosis
3.3.3. Managing
3.3.4. Monitoring
3.4. Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future
3.5. Structure of Industry Plays a Part
3.5.1. Hospital Testing Share
3.5.2. Economies of Scale
3.5.2.1. Hospital vs. Central Lab
3.5.3. Physician Office Lab's
3.5.4. Physician's and POCT
3.6. Currently Available Large Comprehensive Assays
3.7. Pricing Profiling vs. Whole Exome (or Genome) Sequencing
3.7.1. Medicare Profile Pricing
3.7.2. Whole Exome Sequencing

4. Market Trends
4.1. Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1. Level of Care
4.1.2. Companion Dx
4.1.3. Immuno-oncology
4.1.4. Liability
4.1.5. The Aging Effect
4.2. Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1. State of knowledge
4.2.2. Genetic Blizzard
4.2.3. Protocol Resistance
4.2.4. Regulation and coverage
4.3. Instrumentation and Automation
4.3.1. Instruments Key to Market Share
4.3.2. Bioinformatics Plays a Role
4.4. Diagnostic Technology Development
4.4.1. Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
4.4.2. Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture
4.4.3. Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
4.4.4. CGES Testing, A Brave New World
4.4.5. Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

5. Cancer Panels & Profiles Recent Developments
5.1. Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1. Importance of These Developments
5.1.2. How to Use This Section
5.2. Genetic Profiling May Identify Patients Who Do Not Need Radiation Therapy
5.3. Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Score for Cancer Profiling
5.4. Genomic Test IDs Cancer Cells Early
5.5. Caris Life Sciences to Offer Molecular Profiling Services
5.6. Geneseeq to Build Lab for Cancer Profiling in Brazil
5.7. Genetron Health Adds New Assays to Pipeline
5.8. Illumina Obtains CE-IVD Marking for TSO Comprehensive Assay
5.9. Guardant Health Receives Medicare Coverage for Guardant360 TissueNextT Test
5.10. Cancer Screening Launch Approaches, Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay
5.11. Thermo Fisher, Oncocyte Ink Deal for Cancer IVDs
5.12. Local Cancer Genomic Profiling Options Grow, Though Central Labs Will Likely Keep Major Role
5.13. Labcorp, CCORN Partner for Precision Oncology
5.14. Dante Labs Acquires Cambridge Cancer Genomics
5.15. Celemics, Strand Partner on Integrated Platform for NGS Analysis
5.16. Myriad Genetics Recalibrates Breast Cancer Panel for All Ancestries
5.17. Burning Rock Revenues Rise
5.18. Caris Life Sciences to Expand Liquid Biopsy Testing
5.19. OncoDiag Announces Multiplex Test for Bladder Cancer Recurrence
5.20. Intermountain and Myriad Combine Test Offering
5.21. Illumina, Geneseeq to Offer Cancer Testing Kits in China
5.22. Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing
5.23. Guardant Health Turns to Tumor Tissue Sequencing
5.24. Tempus Inks Oncology Testing Collaboration With Bayer
5.25. Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform
5.26. Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test
5.27. Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study
5.28. Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech
5.29. Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program
5.30. Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx
5.31. Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement
5.32. Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M
5.33. Invitae, ArcherDX Merge to Advance Precision Oncology Offerings
5.34. MD Anderson Precision Oncology Decision Support to Use Philips' Informatics Solution
5.35. NeoGenomics, Lilly Oncology Partner for Thyroid Cancer Testing Program
5.36. Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer
5.37. FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics
5.38. ArcherDX, Premier Collaborate to Evaluate Genomic Sequencing Assay for Cancers
5.39. Labs Reporting Cancer Risk Mutations from Tumor Testing
5.40. Users Begin Integrating Genomics Data for Clinical Decision Support
5.41. Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine

6. Profiles of Key Players

  • 10x Genomics, Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • AccuraGen Inc.

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies

  • Aethlon Medical

  • Agilent/Dako

  • Anchor Dx

  • ANGLE plc

  • ARUP Laboratories

  • AVIVA Systems Biology

  • Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

  • Bioarray Genetics

  • Biocartis

  • Biocept, Inc.

  • Biodesix Inc.

  • BioFluidica

  • BioGenex

  • BioIVT

  • Biolidics Ltd

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bioneer Corporation

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Bio-Reference Laboratories

  • Bio-Techne

  • Bioview

  • Bolidics

  • Boreal Genomics

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Burning Rock

  • Cardiff Oncology

  • Caris Molecular Diagnostics

  • Castle Biosciences, Inc.

  • Celemics

  • CellMax Life

  • Cepheid (Danaher)

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Circulogene

  • Clinical Genomics

  • Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

  • Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

  • Diagnologix LLC

  • Diasorin S.p.A.

  • Element Biosciences

  • Enzo Biochem

  • Epic Sciences

  • Epigenomics AG

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Exact Sciences

  • Fabric Genomics

  • Fluxion Biosciences

  • Freenome

  • FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

  • GeneFirst Ltd.

  • Genetron Holdings

  • GenomOncology

  • GILUPI Nanomedizin

  • Guardant Health

  • HansaBiomed

  • HeiScreen

  • Helomics

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics

  • iCellate

  • ICON PLC

  • Illumina

  • Incell Dx

  • Inivata

  • Integrated Diagnostics

  • Invitae Corporation

  • Invivogen

  • Invivoscribe

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • Lunglife AI Inc

  • MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

  • MDx Health

  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems

  • Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

  • Millipore Sigma

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • miR Scientific

  • Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

  • NantHealth, Inc.

  • Natera

  • NeoGenomics

  • NGeneBio

  • Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Oncocyte

  • OncoDNA

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Panagene

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Personal Genome Diagnostics

  • Personalis

  • Precipio

  • Precision Medicine Group

  • PrecisionMed

  • Promega

  • Qiagen

  • Rarecells SAS

  • RareCyte

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Screencell

  • Sense Biodetection

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • simfo GmbH

  • Singlera Genomics Inc.

  • Singular Genomics

  • Singulomics

  • SkylineDx

  • Standard BioTools

  • Stilla Technologies

  • Sysmex Inostics

  • Tempus Labs, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Todos Medical

  • Ultima Genomics

  • Variantyx

  • Veracyte

  • Volition

  • Vortex Biosciences

  • Vyant Bio

  • Singular Genomics

  • SkylineDx

  • Standard BioTools

  • Sure Genomics, Inc.

  • Sysmex

  • Sysmex Inostics

  • Tempus Labs, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Ultima Genomics

  • Variantyx

  • Volition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdg07o-cancer?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-genomic-cancer-panel-and-profiling-markets-2023-2027-an-exploding-market-as-physicians-use-all-the-information-they-can-get-in-the-battle-against-cancer-301743015.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Eiger BioPharma's Single Dose Of Peginterferon Lambda Cuts Risk Of COVID-19-Related Hospitalizations, Deaths

    Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) announced the publication of data from the investigator-sponsored Phase 3 TOGETHER study in patients with COVID-19 in the New England Journal of Medicine. The data exhibited that among predominantly vaccinated participants with COVID-19, a single-dose treatment with Eiger's investigational agent, peginterferon lambda, resulted in significantly decreased clinical events. The primary endpoint was a composite endpoint of COVID-19-related hospitalization o

  • Older workers are fooling themselves when it comes to work, money and caregiving

    Denial runs deep when it comes to money and retirement. Older adults are working longer, but at first blush they contend they are working because they want to. The study asked so-called employment extenders about their key reasons for working past traditional retirement ages.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • On eve of shutdown, Cambridge biotech loses 84% of staff, including 5 execs

    In the midst of exploring a sale, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is laying off the vast majority of its staff, including five executives.

  • The End of AbbVie’s $200 Billion Monopoly Won’t Sink the Stock

    The drugmaker is offering steep discounts on its immune-disease therapy Humira to protect market share this year.

  • Why Are Hoth Therapeutics Shares Moving Today?

    Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) announced proof-of-concept data generated using cognitive and behavioral assessments in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model. The data support the therapeutic cognitive potential of HT-ALZ after chronic oral dosing of 20mg/kg and 40mg/kg of HT-ALZ. HT-ALZ is therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for dementia related to Alzheimer's. Hoth reports that the longer treatment before the beginning of testing improves the performance of more

  • Pfizer, Novartis, Merck Executives Say They Are Hunting for Deals Again

    Big drugmakers are looking for new products because lower-priced competitors are coming that could take away nearly a quarter of sales.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN, GILD, BMY, REGN's Q4 Results, KPRX Up on Study Update

    Earnings results from Amgen (AMGN), Gilead (GILD) and others are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • The Petri Dish: Dragonfly loses partnership, Merck hires AI expert for local office

    In this week's Petri Dish: Bristol Myers Squibb is giving back the rights to an immunotherapy drug it licensed from Dragonfly Therapeutics, Merck has hired an AI expert in Cambridge and more.

  • Medical Marijuana Use Linked To 74% Increased Risk Of Heart Rhythm Disorders In A Hospital Study: What Does This Really Mean?

    This article was originally published in Agust 2022. New research presented at ESC Congress 2022 revealed a correlation between medical marijuana use and heart rhythm disorders. Researchers from Gentofte University Hospital, Denmark examined data from almost 5,000 patients who used medical cannabis to treat chronic pain. What they discovered, as the European Society of Cardiology reported, is that “medical cannabis users have a 74% higher risk of heart rhythm disorders compared with non-users,”

  • Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name

    Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife with pricing inefficiencies. For example, one tablet of the Type 2 diabetes treatment Metformin costs over $500 at retail prices. But through Cuban’s company, the same tablet is just $46.20. The company

  • CVS Makes $10 Billion Bet on Seniors

    Despite government actions that have crimped profitability, CVS sees opportunity in expanding its Medicare Advantage business.

  • Vertex Stock Topples As Investors Seek Clearer Vision Of Future Despite Huge Profit Beat

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals' fourth-quarter sales divided analysts Wednesday as VRTX stock toppled on a lack of near-term catalysts.

  • ‘No one really wants to talk about COVID anymore,’ the WHO’s pandemic lead laments. But the ‘worst case’ possibility of a new coronavirus exists

    “Omicron can cause severe disease” and “is not nature’s vaccine,” experts warned, raising concerns that evolution could produce a more dangerous variant—or a new coronavirus altogether.

  • Inhibikase Therapeutics raises $10M as disease treatments show success

    The Atlanta-based pharmaceutical company raised $10 million to develop treatments related to Parkinson’s Disease and chronic myelogenous leukemia.

  • Millions Could Lose Medicaid Coverage When Pandemic Health Emergency Ends

    Up to 15 million people could lose Medicaid coverage after the pandemic public health emergency ends on May 11, the Department of Health and Human Services said. The estimate came during a call with reporters on Thursday, when administration officials outlined what could be expected as federal officials wind down the Covid-19 health emergency declared in 2020. “Over the next few months, we will transition our COVID-19 policies, as well as the current flexibilities enabled by the COVID-19 emergency declarations, into improving standards of care for patients.”

  • CVS Health Earnings Top Forecasts as Health-Care-Benefits Revenue Surges

    "Last year was defined by outperformance across our foundational businesses," said CEO Karen Lynch.

  • Popular Household Cleaner Recalled Over Bacteria Worries

    Colgate-Palmolive is recalling nearly 5 million bottles of its Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners due to concerns about a bacterial infection. The company said it was voluntarily recalling some of the multi-purpose cleaners because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing. Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners can be used to clean most residential hard surfaces, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Feb. 8.

  • U.S. investigating Elon Musk's Neuralink over hazardous pathogens

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Thursday it is investigating Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink over the potentially illegal movement of hazardous pathogens. A Department of Transportation spokesperson told Reuters about the probe after the Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine (PCRM), an animal-welfare advocacy group, wrote to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg earlier on Thursday to alert it of records it obtained on the matter. PCRM said it obtained emails and other documents that suggest unsafe packaging and movement of implants removed from the brains of monkeys.

  • CVS Health Confirms $10.6 billion Takeover Of Oak Street Health

    "Combining Oak Street Health's platform with CVS Health's unmatched reach will create the premier value-based primary care solution," said CVS CEO Karen Lynch.