Global Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets, 2023-2027 - Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

The market is exploding as physicians use all the information they can get in the battle against cancer. While Pharmaceutical Companies see the potential to make nearly any therapy viable. The report has data on how to test volumes have grown for the biggest players. Find out how this new way of understanding cancer will change cancer diagnostics forever.
Cancer Gene Panels and Genomic Profiling are quickly changing the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. The market is moving out of a specialized niche and going mainstream as Oncologists begin routinely using the information on the hundreds of genes related to cancer.
Comprehensive panels, genomic profiling, high risk breast cancer panels. Learn all about how players are jockeying for positions in a market that is being created from scratch. And some players are pulling way out in front and expanding globally. It is a dynamic market situation with an enormous opportunity where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing. And science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity. And the cost of sequencing continues to fall.
Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand the new pricing for cancer panels. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Guides
1.1. Cancer Panel Market-Strategic Situation Analysis
1.2. Large Comprehensive Cancer Panel Market-Situation Analysis
1.3. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
1.4. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
2. Introduction and Market Definition
2.1. What are Cancer Gene Panels and Profiling?
2.2. The Sequencing Revolution
2.3. Market Definition
2.3.1. Revenue Market Size
2.4. Methodology
2.5. Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry
2.5.1. Global Healthcare Spending
2.5.2. Spending on Diagnostics
2.5.3. Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics
3. Market Overview
3.1. Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1. Academic Research Lab
3.1.2. Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3. Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4. Chemical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.5. Pathology Supplier
3.1.6. Independent Clinical Laboratory
3.1.7. Public National/regional Laboratory
3.1.8. Hospital Laboratory
3.1.9. Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
3.1.10. Audit Body
3.1.11. Certification Body
3.2. Oncogenomics
3.2.1. Carcinogenesis
3.2.2. Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics
3.2.2.1. Chromosomes
3.2.2.2. Genes
3.2.2.3. Epigenetics
3.2.3. Cancer Genes
3.2.4. Germline vs Somatic
3.2.5. Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing
3.2.6. Genomic Profiling
3.2.7. The Comprehensive Assay
3.2.8. Changing Clinical Role
3.2.9. The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity
3.3. Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis
3.3.1. The Role of Risk Assessment
3.3.2. Diagnosis
3.3.3. Managing
3.3.4. Monitoring
3.4. Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future
3.5. Structure of Industry Plays a Part
3.5.1. Hospital Testing Share
3.5.2. Economies of Scale
3.5.2.1. Hospital vs. Central Lab
3.5.3. Physician Office Lab's
3.5.4. Physician's and POCT
3.6. Currently Available Large Comprehensive Assays
3.7. Pricing Profiling vs. Whole Exome (or Genome) Sequencing
3.7.1. Medicare Profile Pricing
3.7.2. Whole Exome Sequencing
4. Market Trends
4.1. Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1. Level of Care
4.1.2. Companion Dx
4.1.3. Immuno-oncology
4.1.4. Liability
4.1.5. The Aging Effect
4.2. Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1. State of knowledge
4.2.2. Genetic Blizzard
4.2.3. Protocol Resistance
4.2.4. Regulation and coverage
4.3. Instrumentation and Automation
4.3.1. Instruments Key to Market Share
4.3.2. Bioinformatics Plays a Role
4.4. Diagnostic Technology Development
4.4.1. Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
4.4.2. Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture
4.4.3. Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
4.4.4. CGES Testing, A Brave New World
4.4.5. Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay
5. Cancer Panels & Profiles Recent Developments
5.1. Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1. Importance of These Developments
5.1.2. How to Use This Section
5.2. Genetic Profiling May Identify Patients Who Do Not Need Radiation Therapy
5.3. Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Score for Cancer Profiling
5.4. Genomic Test IDs Cancer Cells Early
5.5. Caris Life Sciences to Offer Molecular Profiling Services
5.6. Geneseeq to Build Lab for Cancer Profiling in Brazil
5.7. Genetron Health Adds New Assays to Pipeline
5.8. Illumina Obtains CE-IVD Marking for TSO Comprehensive Assay
5.9. Guardant Health Receives Medicare Coverage for Guardant360 TissueNextT Test
5.10. Cancer Screening Launch Approaches, Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay
5.11. Thermo Fisher, Oncocyte Ink Deal for Cancer IVDs
5.12. Local Cancer Genomic Profiling Options Grow, Though Central Labs Will Likely Keep Major Role
5.13. Labcorp, CCORN Partner for Precision Oncology
5.14. Dante Labs Acquires Cambridge Cancer Genomics
5.15. Celemics, Strand Partner on Integrated Platform for NGS Analysis
5.16. Myriad Genetics Recalibrates Breast Cancer Panel for All Ancestries
5.17. Burning Rock Revenues Rise
5.18. Caris Life Sciences to Expand Liquid Biopsy Testing
5.19. OncoDiag Announces Multiplex Test for Bladder Cancer Recurrence
5.20. Intermountain and Myriad Combine Test Offering
5.21. Illumina, Geneseeq to Offer Cancer Testing Kits in China
5.22. Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing
5.23. Guardant Health Turns to Tumor Tissue Sequencing
5.24. Tempus Inks Oncology Testing Collaboration With Bayer
5.25. Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform
5.26. Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test
5.27. Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study
5.28. Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech
5.29. Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program
5.30. Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx
5.31. Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement
5.32. Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M
5.33. Invitae, ArcherDX Merge to Advance Precision Oncology Offerings
5.34. MD Anderson Precision Oncology Decision Support to Use Philips' Informatics Solution
5.35. NeoGenomics, Lilly Oncology Partner for Thyroid Cancer Testing Program
5.36. Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer
5.37. FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics
5.38. ArcherDX, Premier Collaborate to Evaluate Genomic Sequencing Assay for Cancers
5.39. Labs Reporting Cancer Risk Mutations from Tumor Testing
5.40. Users Begin Integrating Genomics Data for Clinical Decision Support
5.41. Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine
6. Profiles of Key Players
10x Genomics, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
AccuraGen Inc.
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Aethlon Medical
Agilent/Dako
Anchor Dx
ANGLE plc
ARUP Laboratories
AVIVA Systems Biology
Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
Bioarray Genetics
Biocartis
Biocept, Inc.
Biodesix Inc.
BioFluidica
BioGenex
BioIVT
Biolidics Ltd
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bioneer Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Bio-Reference Laboratories
Bio-Techne
Bioview
Bolidics
Boreal Genomics
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Burning Rock
Cardiff Oncology
Caris Molecular Diagnostics
Castle Biosciences, Inc.
Celemics
CellMax Life
Cepheid (Danaher)
Charles River Laboratories
Circulogene
Clinical Genomics
Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
Diagnologix LLC
Diasorin S.p.A.
Element Biosciences
Enzo Biochem
Epic Sciences
Epigenomics AG
Eurofins Scientific
Exact Sciences
Fabric Genomics
Fluxion Biosciences
Freenome
FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
GeneFirst Ltd.
Genetron Holdings
GenomOncology
GILUPI Nanomedizin
Guardant Health
HansaBiomed
HeiScreen
Helomics
HTG Molecular Diagnostics
iCellate
ICON PLC
Illumina
Incell Dx
Inivata
Integrated Diagnostics
Invitae Corporation
Invivogen
Invivoscribe
Janssen Diagnostics
Lunglife AI Inc
MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.
MDx Health
Menarini Silicon Biosystems
Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
Millipore Sigma
Miltenyi Biotec
miR Scientific
Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
NantHealth, Inc.
Natera
NeoGenomics
NGeneBio
Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
Oncocyte
OncoDNA
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Panagene
Perkin Elmer
Personal Genome Diagnostics
Personalis
Precipio
Precision Medicine Group
PrecisionMed
Promega
Qiagen
Rarecells SAS
RareCyte
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Screencell
Sense Biodetection
Siemens Healthineers
simfo GmbH
Singlera Genomics Inc.
Singular Genomics
Singulomics
SkylineDx
Standard BioTools
Stilla Technologies
Sysmex Inostics
Tempus Labs, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Todos Medical
Ultima Genomics
Variantyx
Veracyte
Volition
Vortex Biosciences
Vyant Bio
