Global Genomic Medicine Markets, 2021-2026 - Rising Inclination for Personalized Medicine Expected to Drive Robust Growth

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genomic Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global genomic medicine market is expected to show growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2016-2026

The market is also subjected to the anticipated growth on the back of rising interest in the biomarkers identification for therapy, diagnosis, and prognosis for personalized medicine development. These methods provide more effectiveness and increase the efficiency for pharmaceuticals and thus drive the future growth of the global genomic medicine market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, advancing technology and the possibility of the extended research for the identification and monitoring of different biomarkers that can be used for pharmacogenomics as well, which also substantiates the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the next five years. Moreover, the increasing research and advancing pharma industry is aiding the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the future five years.

Additionally, rising government initiatives, personal investments and increased applications of the genomic studies in the healthcare sector are also supporting the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the future five years. Although, lack of trained technicians, slower FDA approvals, and prolonged processes of the clinical trials may put a mild restraint on the growth of the global genomic medicine market.



Genomic medicines, also known as personal medicine, are the pharmaceutical drugs that are specifically designed with the genomic information from the DNA, and protein profiling and their functionality meanwhile understanding their interaction with the human health. These medicines have the ability to provide the details of typical biological information of individuals and thereby using the information to design the respective patient's treatment processes and pharmaceutical drugs.



The global genomic medicine market is segmented by application, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is further fragmented into oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare genetic disorders, and others.

Story continues

Oncology sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment on the account of rapidly increasing instances of cancer and rising number of cancer patients.

Various genomic studies are carried out for the diagnosis, analysis, and prognosis along with the treatment of the cancer cells. Genomic medicines are specialized for cancer patients and its utilization is increasing, thereby supporting the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the upcoming five years.



The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through genomic medicine. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years.

New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfy the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Companies holding the major shares of the global genomic medicine market are

Genome Medical, Inc.

BioMed Central Ltd

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.

Congenica Ltd.

DEEP GENOMICS

Editas Medicine, Inc.

Cleveland Clinic

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Genomic Medicine Market, By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Rare Genetic Disorders

Others

Genomic Medicine Market, By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Genomic Medicine Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vg0l6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



