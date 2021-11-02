U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,608.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,830.00
    +30.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,875.00
    -19.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,360.90
    +6.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.16
    -0.89 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.44
    +0.18 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6600
    -0.3380 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,086.48
    +1,122.41 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,539.18
    +75.67 (+5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,245.81
    -42.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Global Genomic Medicine Markets, 2021-2026 - Rising Inclination for Personalized Medicine Expected to Drive Robust Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genomic Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global genomic medicine market is expected to show growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2016-2026

The market is also subjected to the anticipated growth on the back of rising interest in the biomarkers identification for therapy, diagnosis, and prognosis for personalized medicine development. These methods provide more effectiveness and increase the efficiency for pharmaceuticals and thus drive the future growth of the global genomic medicine market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, advancing technology and the possibility of the extended research for the identification and monitoring of different biomarkers that can be used for pharmacogenomics as well, which also substantiates the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the next five years. Moreover, the increasing research and advancing pharma industry is aiding the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the future five years.

Additionally, rising government initiatives, personal investments and increased applications of the genomic studies in the healthcare sector are also supporting the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the future five years. Although, lack of trained technicians, slower FDA approvals, and prolonged processes of the clinical trials may put a mild restraint on the growth of the global genomic medicine market.

Genomic medicines, also known as personal medicine, are the pharmaceutical drugs that are specifically designed with the genomic information from the DNA, and protein profiling and their functionality meanwhile understanding their interaction with the human health. These medicines have the ability to provide the details of typical biological information of individuals and thereby using the information to design the respective patient's treatment processes and pharmaceutical drugs.

The global genomic medicine market is segmented by application, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is further fragmented into oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare genetic disorders, and others.

Oncology sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment on the account of rapidly increasing instances of cancer and rising number of cancer patients.

Various genomic studies are carried out for the diagnosis, analysis, and prognosis along with the treatment of the cancer cells. Genomic medicines are specialized for cancer patients and its utilization is increasing, thereby supporting the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the upcoming five years.

The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through genomic medicine. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years.

New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfy the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Companies holding the major shares of the global genomic medicine market are

  • Genome Medical, Inc.

  • BioMed Central Ltd

  • Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.

  • Congenica Ltd.

  • DEEP GENOMICS

  • Editas Medicine, Inc.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Genomic Medicine Market, By Application

  • Oncology

  • Cardiology

  • Endocrinology

  • Rare Genetic Disorders

  • Others

Genomic Medicine Market, By End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • Others

Genomic Medicine Market, By Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Kuwait

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vg0l6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • Higher inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Sinking Auto Steel Demand Reveals Cracks in Robust U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The record steel rally is starting to show early signs of cooling, with one top U.S. producer scouring for buyers to take over abandoned orders of high-end metal used by automakers.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is

  • New Yorkers Are In for 24% Heating Bill Increase This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers are in for a 24% increase in their heating bills this winter as a global natural gas shortage is sending prices for the fuel surging. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeUtility Consolidated Ediso

  • 'Cash machine' BP boosts share buyback as profit surges

    BP added more than a billion dollars to its share buyback programme on Tuesday as it likened itself to a "cash machine" benefiting from higher oil and gas prices and a strong trading performance in the third quarter. Natural gas and power prices around the world surged this autumn as tight gas supplies collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the pandemic. BP said it expected natural gas prices to remain strong in the coming months of peak winter demand.

  • Stellantis offers early retirement program to eligible U.S. employees

    The Netherlands-based firm said the early retirement is available to workers who are at least 55 years old and have been with the company for 30 years or who are at least 58 years old with 10 years of employment. "To assist in our transition, and to align our business priorities to a new set of critical skills and investment opportunities, Stellantis North America is offering a voluntary retirement program to eligible members of our team," the company said in an emailed statement. Stellantis, formed at the beginning of the year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, had announced plans to build factories in North America with LG Energy and Samsung SDI Co to jointly produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries for the North American market.

  • Brent Oil Hovers Near $85 as Pressure Grows Before OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil remained close to $85 a barrel as the market turns its attention to a meeting of oil producers on Thursday and a growing clamor for crude among consumer nations.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeBrent a

  • Cummins CEO on Carbon Reduction Tech, Chip Shortage

    Tom Linebarger, chairman and chief executive officer at Cummins Inc., discusses his firm's investments in carbon-reduction technologies, hydrogen's role as a green energy source, and measures to address the semiconductor shortage on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Media Advisory - Bombardier to announce update on new state-of-the-art Global Manufacturing Centre at Pearson Airport

    Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier, Paul Sislian, EVP, Operations and Operational Excellence, Bombardier, Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of the City of Mississauga, Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and Jerry Dias, National President at Unifor will make an announcement on Bombardier's new 770, 000 sq ft facility to manufacture business jets at Pearson Airport.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Covid-19 Pushed Many Americans to Retire. The Economy Needs Them Back.

    The unexpected absence of older American workers is complicating an already difficult labor shortage, since no one knows how many will return.

  • Oil steadies near $85 as supply lags, U.S. inventories eyed

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil steadied near $85 a barrel on Tuesday, not far from a multi-year high, supported by signs that supply from OPEC and other producers is falling short, although expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories was weighing. The increase in OPEC's oil output in October undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, due to involuntary outages and limited capacity in some smaller producers. Brent crude was unchanged at $84.71 a barrel by 1100 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.87.

  • Africa’s Crackdown on Informal Gold Miners Spreads to Mali

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMali is getting closer to bringing in new rules to better control artisanal gold mining and overtake South Africa as the continent’s second-biggest producer.The country has

  • Competition in electricity markets lowers bills — but most states don’t allow that

    From 2008 to 2020, the 37 states with monopoly or partial competition models saw power prices rise 20.7%, while the 14 jurisdictions with retail electricity competition saw prices decline 0.3%.

  • What to expect in the 2022 used car market

    Since the beginning of 2020, used car prices are up a staggering 40%. When will it stop?

  • Three-way merger creates Civitas Resources, new Denver-based oil company

    Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deal, and the new company's shares will start trading Nov. 2.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Coca-Cola to purchase full stake in BodyArmor

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss Coca-Cola's upcoming acquisition of BodyArmor.&nbsp;