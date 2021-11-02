U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,631.09
    +17.42 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,063.48
    +149.64 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,620.35
    +24.44 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.70
    -2.42 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    -0.78 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.62 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    -0.0300 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9120
    -0.0860 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,730.80
    +2,546.68 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,557.32
    +58.16 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.30
    -14.32 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Global Genomic Medicine (Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Rare Genetic Disorders) Market, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genomic Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global genomic medicine market is expected to show robust growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2016-2026 on the account of rising inclination for personalized medicine.

The market is also subjected to the anticipated growth on the back of rising interest in the biomarkers identification for therapy, diagnosis, and prognosis for personalized medicine development. These methods provide more effectiveness and increase the efficiency for pharmaceuticals and thus drive the future growth of the global genomic medicine market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, advancing technology and the possibility of the extended research for the identification and monitoring of different biomarkers that can be used for pharmacogenomics as well, which also substantiates the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the next five years. Moreover, the increasing research and advancing pharma industry is aiding the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the future five years.

Additionally, rising government initiatives, personal investments and increased applications of the genomic studies in the healthcare sector are also supporting the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the future five years. Although, lack of trained technicians, slower FDA approvals, and prolonged processes of the clinical trials may put a mild restraint on the growth of the global genomic medicine market.

Genomic medicines, also known as personal medicine, are the pharmaceutical drugs that are specifically designed with the genomic information from the DNA, and protein profiling and their functionality meanwhile understanding their interaction with the human health. These medicines have the ability to provide the details of typical biological information of individuals and thereby using the information to design the respective patient's treatment processes and pharmaceutical drugs.

The global genomic medicine market is segmented by application, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is further fragmented into oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare genetic disorders, and others.

Oncology sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment on the account of rapidly increasing instances of cancer and rising number of cancer patients.

Various genomic studies are carried out for the diagnosis, analysis, and prognosis along with the treatment of the cancer cells. Genomic medicines are specialized for cancer patients and its utilization is increasing, thereby supporting the growth of the global genomic medicine market in the upcoming five years.

The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through genomic medicine. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years.

New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfy the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Companies holding the major shares of the global genomic medicine market are

  • Genome Medical, Inc.

  • BioMed Central Ltd

  • Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.

  • Congenica Ltd.

  • DEEP GENOMICS

  • Editas Medicine, Inc.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Genomic Medicine Market, By Application

  • Oncology

  • Cardiology

  • Endocrinology

  • Rare Genetic Disorders

  • Others

Genomic Medicine Market, By End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • Others

Genomic Medicine Market, By Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Kuwait

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hu1u4u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-genomic-medicine-oncology-cardiology-endocrinology-rare-genetic-disorders-market-analysis--forecasts-2016-2020--2021-2026-301414120.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Stablecoins: Biden administration takes stance on new cryptocurrency trend

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the latest on the cryptocurrency regulation front.&nbsp;

  • Tesla dips following delays with Hertz partnership

    While experiencing increased valuations from its announced partnership with Hertz rental cars, Tesla begins to slightly drop as the deal has no been finalized yet. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • J&J, Teva Beat $50 Billion Opioid Case in First Industry Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and other former opioid makers scored the pharmaceutical industry’s first win in the sprawling four-year litigation over the drugs, defeating a lawsuit by local governments in California that claimed they created a public-health crisis through misleading marketing.Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson in Santa Ana on Monday rejected claims that units of J&J, Teva, Endo International Plc and Abbvie Inc.’s Allergan Plc duped doctors

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Higher inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Element Solutions Is Flashing Bullish Signals

    For his second Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, Jim Cramer spoke with Benjamin Gliklich, president and CEO of Element Solutions , ae specialty chemicals provider. Gliklich said while Element Solutions has a diverse business, 90% of its sales stem from just two areas. Gliklich said the solutions are referred to as "wet chemistry," as the coatings are typically applied in vats.

  • OPEC Plus? Start Thinking OPEC Minus

    (Bloomberg) -- The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has taken many forms down the decades, with oil-producing countries joining and then leaving the cartel, and grand alliances formed to shore up crude markets.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentT

  • China's new pig farmers aim to ride out boom-bust cycle

    China's huge hog sector is struggling with excess production after millions of small, often first-time, pig farmers entered the industry to capitalise on record profits during a swine-fever related shortage. Wu, like many others, entered pig farming for the first time in 2019, after China's top leadership called for an urgent recovery following a nationwide outbreak of the deadly African swine fever virus that halved the country's 447 million-strong herd.

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • Stellantis offers early retirement program to eligible U.S. employees

    The Netherlands-based firm said the early retirement is available to workers who are at least 55 years old and have been with the company for 30 years or who are at least 58 years old with 10 years of employment. "To assist in our transition, and to align our business priorities to a new set of critical skills and investment opportunities, Stellantis North America is offering a voluntary retirement program to eligible members of our team," the company said in an emailed statement. Stellantis, formed at the beginning of the year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, had announced plans to build factories in North America with LG Energy and Samsung SDI Co to jointly produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries for the North American market.

  • Exclusive-India's price-fixing probe of global seed firms sparked by carrot farmers

    An Indian antitrust investigation into suspected price collusion by some prominent global agricultural firms was triggered by farmers who complained about excessive pricing of imported carrot seeds, documents seen by Reuters showed. A group representing about 1,500 farmers in the mountainous Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu, a top carrot-growing state in southern India, petitioned the watchdog in 2019 alleging that an "unfair profit margin" was being charged on the carrot seeds, the regulatory documents showed. It has touched off an investigation that has the potential to affect pricing practices in an Indian vegetable seed market expected to be worth $1.2 billion in five years.

  • Three-way merger creates Civitas Resources, new Denver-based oil company

    Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deal, and the new company's shares will start trading Nov. 2.

  • New Yorkers Are In for 24% Heating Bill Increase This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers are in for a 24% increase in their heating bills this winter as a global natural gas shortage is sending prices for the fuel surging. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeUtility Consolidated Ediso

  • What to expect in the 2022 used car market

    Since the beginning of 2020, used car prices are up a staggering 40%. When will it stop?

  • The only reason more Americans haven’t quit their jobs is healthcare

    The job-lock phenomenon, where Americans won't leave their current employer for fear of losing their coverage, stops people from switching jobs or starting new companies

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Competition in electricity markets lowers bills — but most states don’t allow that

    From 2008 to 2020, the 37 states with monopoly or partial competition models saw power prices rise 20.7%, while the 14 jurisdictions with retail electricity competition saw prices decline 0.3%.

  • Cummins CEO on Carbon Reduction Tech, Chip Shortage

    Tom Linebarger, chairman and chief executive officer at Cummins Inc., discusses his firm's investments in carbon-reduction technologies, hydrogen's role as a green energy source, and measures to address the semiconductor shortage on "Bloomberg Markets."