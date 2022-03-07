U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Global Genomics Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2022-2027: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 48.44% - Prominent Vendors Include Fabric Genomics, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market
Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence in genomics market to grow at a CAGR of 48.44% during the forecast period.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Report

Artificial intelligence in drug discovery can make its development speedier and less hazardous which in turn is making it easy for clinicians to understand complicated diseases at the genetic level. The emergence of new and favorable applications for disease diagnosis and monitoring is expected to further drive the AI in genomics market growth. Several genomic-focused companies have shown favorable returns.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • In 2017, liquid biopsy company GRAIL raised an unprecedented USD 914 million in its Series B round led by Smart Money VC ARCH Venture Partners and including Johnson & Johnson to continue product development and validation for its early-stage cancer detection blood test

  • Another company that is making a lot of noise in the data-driven medicine space is Sophia Genetics from Switzerland. It already works with a half-dozen UK hospitals to pool data and bring AI-driven insights to cancer diagnostics, claiming to already diagnose hundreds of patients a day

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of artificial intelligence in genomics market:

  • Rising Investment by Government & Private Players in Genomics

  • Emergence of Local and Regional Start-ups

  • Rising Adoption of Machine Learning in Personalized/Precision Medicine

  • Rising Focus on Reducing the Turnaround Time in Drugs Discovery & Diagnostics

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN GENOMICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

  • The on-premises segment accounted for a share of more than 60% of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in the genomics market in 2021. This is primarily attributed to the broad range of advantages associated with the use of on-premises software, such as high security of data, low risk of data breaches, and full command over software upgrades & data storage

  • The closer combination of AI and gene sequencing will help in the development of the genome sequencing market. Companies such as Deep Genomics, use machine learning to support researchers interpret genetic variation

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

  • North America: North America accounted for more than half of the share in the global artificial intelligence in the genomics market in 2021. The AI in genomics market is likely to increase in North America owing to the growing adoption of AI in genome sequencing and rising awareness among the regional pharma and biotech companies. AI deep learning algorithms have also saved many lives in North America by reducing the diagnosis-treatment-recovery cycle for patients

  • Europe: The increased awareness among European patients drives the application of personal genome sequencing testing, especially for reproductive health. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is widely helping in diagnostics and contributing to accessible, affordable, and good quality healthcare, which is consequently improving accuracy

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • The key players in Artificial Intelligence in Genomics market are Fabric Genomics, International Business Machines and Microsoft

  • Vendors are increasingly focusing on launching innovative devices to penetrate and tap the huge growth potential prevailing in the market

Key Vendors

  • Fabric Genomics

  • International Business Machines

  • Microsoft

  • NVIDIA

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AI Therapeutics

  • Ares Genetics

  • BenevolentAI

  • Deep Genomics

  • Diploid

  • DNAnexus

  • Emedgene

  • Empiric Logic

  • Engine Biosciences

  • FDNA

  • Freenome Holdings

  • Genuity Science

  • Lifebit

  • MolecularMatch

  • Predictive Oncology

  • SOPHiA GENETICS

  • Verge Genomics

  • WhiteLab Genomics

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 AI in Healthcare
7.2 AI in Genomics

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Investments by Government & Private Players
8.2 Emergence of Local and Regional Start-Ups
8.3 Collaborations of Pharmaceutical and Software Companies
8.4 Rising Adoption of MI In Personalized/Precision Medicine

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Focus on Reducing Turnaround Time in Drug Discovery & Diagnostics
9.2 Growing Adoption of Ai-Based Solutions
9.3 Increased Biomedical and Genomic Datasets

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce & Infrastructure
10.2 Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Genomics Software
10.3 Poor Security & Storage of Large Volumes of Genome Sequencing Data

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Geographic Insights
11.2.2 Delivery Mode Insights
11.2.3 Functionality Insights
11.2.4 Application Insights
11.2.5 End-User Insights
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Delivery Mode
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 On-Premises
12.4 Cloud-Based

13 Functionality
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Genome Sequencing
13.4 Gene Editing

14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Translational Precision Medicine
14.4 Clinical & Genomic Diagnosis

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Pharma & Biotech Companies
15.4 Public & Consumer Genomic Centers

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0uxle

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


