The Global Genomics Market is forecast to grow by $18244.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period

Global Genomics Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the genomics market and is forecast to grow by $18244.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period.

Our report on the genomics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in genomics research and development, reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing, and increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases.



The genomics market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Products

• Services



By Application

• Diagnostic

• Drug discovery

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing adoption of single cell-based genomics analysis as one of the prime reasons driving the genomics market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in sequencing technologies and growing developments in precision medicine and gene therapy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the genomics market covers the following areas:

• Genomics market sizing

• Genomics market forecast

• Genomics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading genomics market vendors that include 10X Genomics Inc., Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Standard BioTools Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Perkin Elmer Inc. Also, the genomics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

