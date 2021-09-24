U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

Global Genomics Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 report provides an understanding and access to the Genomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

  • Trends in Genomics partnering deals

  • Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

  • Genomics partnering contract documents

  • Top Genomics deals by value

The Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the Genomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Genomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Genomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains links to online copies of actual Genomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Report Scope

Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Genomics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.

Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 includes:

  • Trends in Genomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

  • Analysis of Genomics deal structure

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to over 1000 Genomics deal records and contract documents where available

  • The leading Genomics deals by value since 2014

  • Most active Genomics dealmakers since 2014

  • The leading Genomics partnering resources

In Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021, the available contracts are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy and technology target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Genomics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genomics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Genomics dealmakers
2.4. Genomics partnering by deal type
2.5. Genomics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Genomics partnering
2.6.1 Genomics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Genomics deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Genomics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Genomics royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Genomics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Genomics deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Genomics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Genomics dealmakers
4.3. Most active Genomics partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Genomics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genomics contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Genomics dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb309x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-genomics-partnering-deals-reportdirectory-2021-trends-players-and-financials-2014-2021-301384674.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

