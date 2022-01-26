U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Global Genotyping Assay Market to Reach Over $40.0 Billion by 2028 – Increasing Incidence of Genetic Diseases as Well as Increasing Technological Advancements to Boost the Market - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Genotyping Assay Market finds that increasing technological advancements expediting market growth. The market growth is attributed to increasing incidence of genetic diseases, decreasing prices of DNA sequencing, as well as rising awareness of personalized medicine. Total Global Genotyping Assay Market is estimated to reach USD 40.0 Billion by 2028, up from USD 12.1 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.0%.

Furthermore, growing importance of genotyping in drug development as well as increasing demand for bioinformatics solutions in data analysis, is projected to augment growth of the Global Genotyping Assay Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Genotyping Assay Market by Product & Service (Reagents & Kits, Bioinformatics, Genotyping Services, Instruments), by Technology (PCR, Microarrays, Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis), by End-Use (Pharmacogenomics, Personalized Medicine and Diagnostics, Animal Genetics, Agricultural Biotechnology), by Region (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/genotyping-assay-market-1224/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics:

Rigorous Shift of Focus towards Drug Development

Drug development and drug discovery process is the most rapidly grown trend in the pharmaceutical and subsequent sectors. Increasing severity of the chronic and infectious diseases has fetched attention of biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies towards increased drug discovery and drug development processes, driving the Global Genotyping Assay Market. Most important factors supporting the growth of the Global Genotyping Assay Market is, companies opting to work on drug development on the targeted drug due to availability of tremendous number of opportunities. Moreover, across the globe, consumer demand for reducing the cost of treatment is the other major factor boosting the drug development and drug discovery process. Thus, consequently, propelling the genotype assay market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing genetic disease prevalence and Rising Investments in R&D

Population across the globe is increasing tremendously. This is leading to surge in genetic disease prevalence. According to Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), there may be as many as 7,000 rare diseases. The total number of Americans living with a rare disease is estimated at between 25-30 million. Additionally, the need for technological advancements and the decreasing prices of DNA sequencing is compelling government as well as several players to invest their money heavily. Thus, as a consequence of such factors, Genotyping Assay Market is anticipated grow over the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/genotyping-assay-market-1224/1

Benefits of Purchasing Genotyping Assay Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Genotyping Assay Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/genotyping-assay-market-1224

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates the Global Genotyping Assay Market

North America has dominated the Global Genotyping Assay Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, higher technological as well as government support and presence of major players in the region. Additionally, increasing funding in R&D is further fuelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Genotyping Assay Market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, presence of emerging economies as well as presence of most populated countries in the world such as India and China.

List of Prominent Players in the Genotyping Assay Market:

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Bioline

  • Qiagen

  • Danaher

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • General Electric

  • Sequenom

  • Fluidigm

  • Biogeniq Inc.

  • Envigo

  • Helix

  • LGC Biosearch Technologies

Recent Developments:

February 2021: Novacyt S.A launched PCR genotyping assay portfolio under the brand name SNPsig, to diagnose new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

February 2021: SOFIVA Genomics announced the launch of Taiwan’s first-ever genotyping test for endometrial cancer and is aiming to expand its precise medicine product line.

Speak To Analyst @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/genotyping-assay-market-1224/contact-analyst

This market titled “Genotyping Assay Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 12.1 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 40.0 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 20.0% from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Product & Service: - Reagents & Kits, Bioinformatics, Genotyping Services, Genotyping Services

Technology: - PCR, Microarrays, Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, MALDI-TOF, Others

End-Use: - Pharmacogenomics, Personalized Medicine and Diagnostics, Animal Genetics, Agricultural Biotechnology, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Institutes

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Genotyping Assay Market?

  • How will the Genotyping Assay Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Genotyping Assay Market?

  • What is the Genotyping Assay market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Genotyping Assay Market throughout the forecast period?

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/genotyping-assay-market-1224/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


