U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,536.12
    +13.44 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,371.98
    +11.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,371.83
    +112.59 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.24
    +18.46 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.31
    -0.19 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0110
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,772.98
    +1,554.46 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,269.61
    +56.45 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Global Genset Battery Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genset Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global genset battery market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A genset battery is a device that supplies a generator with start-up power in the case of a power outage. Once the generator is switched on, it produces and provides electricity to the connected systems. Genset batteries are usually made of a pure lead-tin alloy that is durable, corrosion free and can perform effectively in every weather. Apart from start-up power, they are also used to supply direct current (DC) to small motors and digital control panels. They find high applicability across various industries as they can remain charged for long durations and require lesser maintenance over their service life. Looking forward, the global genset battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The increasing power requirements in both emerging and developed nations along with the frequent occurrence of power outages represent the key factors driving the market growth. Various countries across the world have increased their power generation capacity to counter the challenges related to power blackouts. Furthermore, the market growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization that has augmented the demand for batteries with high-power density, quick recharge capabilities and long life. Genset batteries can also power large machines and equipment such as diesel engines at extreme temperatures without occupying much space. Additionally, fueled by rising urbanization coupled with the extensive usage of electronic devices in both the residential and commercial sectors, there has been an increase in the demand for uninterrupted power supply which has further catalyzed the market growth.

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global genset battery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global genset battery market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cummins, EnerSys, Exide, Leoch International, Amara Raja Batteries, Generac, Kohler, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global genset battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global genset battery industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global genset battery industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global genset battery industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global genset battery industry?

  • What is the structure of the global genset battery industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global genset battery industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the genset battery industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Genset Battery Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by End-User
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Lead-Acid Batteries
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 NiCd Batteries
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Offline
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Online
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Industrial
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Residential
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/liop6w

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-genset-battery-market-2021-to-2026----industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301366467.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Homeless couple rides out hurricane under bridge

    Homeless couple rode out Hurricane Ida in a tent under a Louisiana bridge; they had few other options and couldn't afford to get out of Ida's path. (Sep. 1)

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • What GameStop's potential return to the S&P 500 means for the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down how the stock market may react to GameStop potentially joining the S&P 500 again.&nbsp;

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Bounced Back Today

    Morgan Stanley gave the all-clear to investors to begin bargain hunting in China's hard-hit education sector.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Made Big Moves Wednesday

    One strong earnings report led to a big gain for one stock, while another provided a bargain opportunity.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Why AMC Stock Took a Hit Today

    Meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) have been trading more on what people are saying than what the business is doing for several months now. Today, AMC shares might be trading more on what an analyst just said. The stock dropped more than 4% early Wednesday, and remained down about 3% as of 11:20 a.m. EDT.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • Wells Fargo Is Still in the Penalty Box. The Stock Is Dropping.

    Regulators aren't satisfied with the bank's progress in compensating victims of its fake-account scandal and beefing up its internal controls, Bloomberg reported.

  • FuboTV's Sportsbook Is Coming in Q4

    The fast-growing, sports-first streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has been growing in popularity with both consumers and investors over the last year as it innovates and executes. The company's subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, has been busy securing market access agreements to launch a new sports-betting app, positioning the company to take market share in the fast-growing digital sports gambling market. "We believe we are in the early innings of a massive opportunity," said fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler in the company's second-quarter earnings call when discussing its Sportsbook plans.