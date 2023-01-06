Global Genset Market Report 2022: 2020-2022 Data and Forecasts to 2030: Innovation Culture of Digital Product Offerings and Hybrid Systems to Dominate Investments During the Next Decade

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genset Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service forecasts growth opportunities and outlooks for applications and end-user segments affecting the global genset market. It covers historical data from 2020 and forecasts till 2030.

Regional information in this study can help with future investment and growth strategies, and revenue and unit forecasts in key performance areas will help stay ahead of the competition.

The study covers revenue and unit shipments for natural gas and diesel generators. Market metrics are provided for Africa, ANZ and Pacific, ASEAN, China, East Asia, Europe, India, and South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, North America, Russia and CIS, and key countries by region.

The study monitors several end-user segments, including residential, data centers, healthcare, oil & gas, office building, public and infrastructure, utilities, other commercial, other industrial, and telecom generators. In addition, revenue is forecast by application, including peak shaving, prime power, and standby. The study covers the global genset market through 4 metrics of revenue generation and unit shipment, fuel, key end-user segment, and additional analysis by application.

Research Scope

This research follows a rigorous research methodology, including:

Aligned datasets from in-house the analyst's data, published reports, and additional data, such as government information, trade journals, and publications

2022 to 2030 forecast based on internal market modeling, a combination of a bottom-up approach and top-down evaluation

The combined secondary and primary approach of interviews with the maximum number of stakeholders (OEMs, distributors, and more) ensures high accuracy of the quantitative analysis and the ability to cross-check and constantly revalidate market numbers while weeding out misinformation.

Key questions this study will answer are:

Which regions and countries have the highest revenue and which ones have the highest growth potential?

Which end users already have a high proportion of the market? Which are prepared for expansion?

How will the structure of the market change with time?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Generator Set (Genset) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Major Shifts Impacting the Evolution of the Gensets Market

The Long-term Decarbonization Perspective

Renewable Energy Dominates Long-term Investment in Power Generation

Major Shifts Impacting the Evolution of Digital Services Applicable to Trends in the Genset Market

Growth in OPEX-based Business Models: A Key Driver in Global Investment

Hybridization: Solar PV, Storage, and Gensets

Energy Efficiency and Management: Why is Energy Efficiency so Important?

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definitions

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

The Global Outlook

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Percent Revenue by Application

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region

The Outlook for Africa

Africa Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

The Outlook for ANZ and Pacific

ANZ & Pacific Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

The Outlook for ASEAN

ASEAN Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

ASEAN Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country

The Outlook for China

China Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

The Outlook for East Asia

East Asia Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

East Asia Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country

The Outlook for Europe

Europe Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Europe Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country

The Outlook for India and South Asia

India & South Asia Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

India & South Asia Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country

The Outlook for Latin America

Latin America Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Latin America Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country

The Outlook for the Middle East

Middle East Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Middle East Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country

The Outlook for North America

North American Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

North American Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country

The Outlook for Russia and CIS

Russia & CIS Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: IoT as a Service

Growth Opportunity 2: Mergers and Acquisitions Between Strategic Competitors

Growth Opportunity 3: New Product Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwwmwr





