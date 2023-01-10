Global Genset Markets, 2020-2022 & 2030: Major Shifts Impacting the Evolution of the Gensets Market - Renewable Energy Dominates Long-term Investment in Power Generation
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genset Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service forecasts growth opportunities and outlooks for applications and end-user segments affecting the global genset market. It covers historical data from 2020 and forecasts till 2030.
Regional information in this study can help with future investment and growth strategies, and revenue and unit forecasts in key performance areas will help stay ahead of the competition.
The study covers revenue and unit shipments for natural gas and diesel generators. Market metrics are provided for Africa, ANZ and Pacific, ASEAN, China, East Asia, Europe, India, and South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, North America, Russia and CIS, and key countries by region.
The study monitors several end-user segments, including residential, data centers, healthcare, oil & gas, office building, public and infrastructure, utilities, other commercial, other industrial, and telecom generators. In addition, revenue is forecast by application, including peak shaving, prime power, and standby. The study covers the global genset market through 4 metrics of revenue generation and unit shipment, fuel, key end-user segment, and additional analysis by application.
Research Scope
This research follows a rigorous research methodology, including:
Aligned datasets from in-house the analyst's data, published reports, and additional data, such as government information, trade journals, and publications
2022 to 2030 forecast based on internal market modeling, a combination of a bottom-up approach and top-down evaluation
The combined secondary and primary approach of interviews with the maximum number of stakeholders (OEMs, distributors, and more) ensures high accuracy of the quantitative analysis and the ability to cross-check and constantly revalidate market numbers while weeding out misinformation.
Key questions this study will answer are:
Which regions and countries have the highest revenue and which ones have the highest growth potential?
Which end users already have a high proportion of the market? Which are prepared for expansion?
How will the structure of the market change with time?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Generator Set (Genset) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Major Shifts Impacting the Evolution of the Gensets Market
The Long-term Decarbonization Perspective
Renewable Energy Dominates Long-term Investment in Power Generation
Major Shifts Impacting the Evolution of Digital Services Applicable to Trends in the Genset Market
Growth in OPEX-based Business Models: A Key Driver in Global Investment
Hybridization: Solar PV, Storage, and Gensets
Energy Efficiency and Management: Why is Energy Efficiency so Important?
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Definitions
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
The Global Outlook
Revenue Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast
Percent Revenue by Application
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region
The Outlook for Africa
Africa Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
The Outlook for ANZ and Pacific
ANZ & Pacific Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
The Outlook for ASEAN
ASEAN Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
ASEAN Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
The Outlook for China
China Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
The Outlook for East Asia
East Asia Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
East Asia Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
The Outlook for Europe
Europe Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Europe Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
The Outlook for India and South Asia
India & South Asia Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
India & South Asia Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
The Outlook for Latin America
Latin America Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Latin America Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
The Outlook for the Middle East
Middle East Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Middle East Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
The Outlook for North America
North American Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
North American Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
The Outlook for Russia and CIS
Russia & CIS Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: IoT as a Service
Growth Opportunity 2: Mergers and Acquisitions Between Strategic Competitors
Growth Opportunity 3: New Product Development
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wviggf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-genset-markets-2020-2022--2030-major-shifts-impacting-the-evolution-of-the-gensets-market---renewable-energy-dominates-long-term-investment-in-power-generation-301717533.html
SOURCE Research and Markets