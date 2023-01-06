Global Geophysical Services Market to Reach Revenue Worth US$18.9 Bn by 2029 End

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

Geophysical Services Market is Estimated to Record the Revenue of over US$13.2 Bn in 2022 and is all set for a CAGR of 5.2% Through the end of 2029

London, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oil and gas industry has been a high-investment sector that contributes a mammoth share toward the world economy. With expanding industry, the need for seismic, gravity, magnetic, and electromagnetic analytical data also continues to rise high. While OFS companies provide the required data through the E&P stages, geophysicists serve the analysis and utilization of this data for generation of the accurate geologic models. Global geophysical services market is expected to grow strong in the next few years as worldwide demand for geophysical data exhibits spike for preassessment application. Fairfield Market Research in its latest published report suggests that the market for geophysical services will also receive tailwinds from the leading mineral and metal mining companies, besides those in the oil and gas industry. The market is all set for a promising rate of growth during 2022 – 2029, taking a leap from the revenue of US$13.2 Bn attained in 2022 to nearly US$18.9 Bn by the end of forecast year. Growing demand for geophysical services to effectively locate the potential reserves further drives the market forward, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Global geophysical services market revenue is poised for nearly 5.2% growth between 2022 and 2029

The average global oil production volume reaches around 4 billion MT, which highlights critical need for geophysical services

The upstream oil and gas sector accounted for over 29% market share, whereas the mineral and mining segment held over 50% share in 2021

Land-based surveys continue to lead with over 85% market share

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The end-use industry analysis shows a dominant foothold of mineral and mining, and oil and gas industries. The former accounted for over half the market revenue in 2021 as the segment is responsible for creating a spike in demand for multi-client geophysical/seismic data. The upstream sector of oil and gas industry accounts for over 29% share of the global geophysical services market revenue. Based on the type, land-based geophysical survey remains sought-after and will maintain a lion’s share of over 85% in the market throughout the forecast period. While mineral and mining, and oil and gas industries remain the top end users of land-based surveys, the report also highlights measurable contribution from areas like agriculture, and water exploration. Based on market analysis by technology, seismic technology represents the leading segment on account of growing need for seismic data acquisition. The other key segments include gravity, magnetic, electromagnetic, gradiometry, resistivity, hyperspectral, radar, and LIDAR. The seismic technology category accounts for over 53% market share, says the report, followed by gravity, and magnetic technology.

Story continues

Key Report Highlights

Demand for geophysical services will continue to soar in line with the notable surge in annual spend on the risk minimization

Shooting consumer interest in valued metals like gold, platinum, silver, and titanium will provide a heavy impetus to geophysical services

The market will largely benefit from yearly rise in global energy demands. Increasing mining exploration budget further uphold market growth





Insights into Regional Analysis

The report reveals a dominant revenue share of North America in 2021 that exceeded 29%. North America will remain a highly lucrative market for geophysical service providers on account of voluminous shale gas explorations in the region, especially in the US. Greater geophysical survey activity across the basins of New York, Oakland, Seattle, Houston, Florida, and Philadelphia are expected to underpin the region’s lead in the global geophysical services market. The US market surges ahead on the back of substantial shale gas explorations that generates significant demand for analytical data, and seismic services. The report further sheds light on Europe’s geophysical services market, witnessing the lead of major natural gas producers, i.e., Russia, and CIS nations. The recent Russia-Ukraine unrest has however held a lasting impact on the overall investments, and other activity across the region’s mining industry. On the other hand, China remains at the forefront in Asia Pacific’s geophysical services market. The market here will benefit from surge in spending on E&P activities, as well as the pacing activity in oil and gas, mineral, and metal exploration, especially in Australia, and ASEAN countries.

Key Players in Global Geophysical Services Market Space

EON Geosciences, TGS, Phoenix Geophysics, Sea Geo Surveys Pvt. Ltd., New Resolution Geophysics, Compagnie Générale de Géophysique (CGG), Geotec Surveys Ltd., Dawson Geophysical Inc., GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., Spectrum Geophysics

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Market Size in 2022 US$13.2 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2029 US$18.9 Bn CAGR 5.2% Key Players GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., EON Geosciences, Phoenix Geophysics, TGS, Sea Geo Surveys Pvt. Ltd., Compagnie Générale de Géophysique (CGG), Geotec Surveys Ltd., New Resolution Geophysics, Dawson Geophysical Inc., Spectrum Geophysics

Market Segmentation

Global Geophysical Services Market is Segmented as Below:

By Type Coverage

Aerial-based

Land-based

By End-user Coverage

Mineral & Mining

Upstream Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Water Exploration

Others





By Technology Coverage

Magnetic

Gradiometry

Gravity

Electromagnetic

LIDAR

Hyperspectral

Ground Penetrating Radar

Resistivity

Seismic

Others

By Geographical Coverage

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa







Leading Companies

TGS

EON Geosciences

Phoenix Geophysics

New Resolution Geophysics

SEA GEO SURVEYS PVT LTD

Compagnie Générale de Géophysique (CGG)

Dawson Geophysical Inc.

GEOTEC SURVEYS

Spectrum Geophysics

GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Technology-wise Analysis

End User-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





