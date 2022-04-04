U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.75
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,728.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,919.00
    +55.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.70
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.90
    +0.63 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.10
    +10.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.18 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0043 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.26
    -0.30 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7230
    +0.2330 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,151.55
    -64.39 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.34
    +46.07 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.70
    +17.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Vertical, By Collection Medium, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·12 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market size is expected to reach $42. 2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 29. 5% CAGR during the forecast period. Geospatial data is information on things, events, or other features that have a physical location on or near the ground surface.

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Vertical, By Collection Medium, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249496/?utm_source=GNW
Location information (generally coordinates on the earth) and associated information (the qualities of the item, event, or phenomenon in question) are frequently combined with temporal information in geospatial data. In the coming years, the location supplied may be stationary (for example, the position of a piece of equipment, an earthquake incident, or children living in poverty) or variable (for example, the location of a piece of machinery, an earthquake event, or children living in poverty).

Large sets of geographical data obtained from a variety of sources in various forms, like census data, weather data, satellite imagery, mobile phone data, social media data, and drawn pictures are all examples of geospatial data. When geospatial data can be found, shared, analysed, and combined with standard business data, it is most helpful.

Geospatial analytics is utilized to add time and location to standard data sets and to create data visualisations. Maps, graphs, statistics, and cartograms are examples of visualisations that depict historical and contemporary shifts. This added information helps to paint a fuller picture of what happened. Easy-to-recognize visual patterns and pictures show insights that can be ignored in a large spreadsheet.

The massive amounts of data created by GPS devices throughout the world are a remarkable development that is driving demand for geospatial imaging analytics solutions. Furthermore, the widespread use of connected mobile devices, notably smartphones, in many economies throughout the world is propelling market expansion. The government sector’s high need for GIS for law and security is propelling the industry forward. The fast advancements in GIS technology and methods for retrieving geographic information would assist the total industry significantly.

Impact of COVID 19

COVID-19’s spread has wreaked havoc on the world’s companies, economies, and people’s lifestyles, as well as the ways taken by corporations to manage their operations. The COVID-19 epidemic has affected every aspect of the technology industry. In the IT industry, the hardware business is expected to have the greatest influence. The expansion of IT infrastructure has slowed due to a decrease in hardware supply and reduced manufacturing capacity. For a short period of time, the software and service industries are also projected to slow down.

However, in the second half of the year, usage of collaborative apps, location-based apps, big data, security solutions, and AI is expected to rise. Despite the fact that the pandemic has had an impact on the geospatial imaging analytics industry, businesses continue to use geospatial imagery analytics solutions and personnel tracking and management, virus tracking, smart quarantining and hardware for facility management.

Market Growth Factors:

Geospatial In The Digital Environments

Spatial information and location with interconnected systems systems – Big Data, Augmented Reality, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and 3D systems – are going to transform the core of traditional company practises, providing competitive advantages through data visualisation, analytics, and digital perspectives – an ever-increasing necessity real-time information – in this data-driven manufacturing era. The spatial context remains an essential element and a core instrument for workflow management, smart applications, and a major platform for automated processes in manufacturing, architecture, telecommunications, intelligent transportation, technology, and many other sectors, in addition to archetypal businesses like governance, urban planning, defense, and internal security.

Location-based services are becoming more popular

Location-based services (LBS) are understood as a software service that uses Internet-capable computers to provide real-time information on the current location of a place or person. LBS uses satellite images to enable users to access the service in a variety of apps, including retail, urgent care, weather, browsing, traffic, and other services. Satellite imaging technology delivers high-resolution images that may be utilized to create up-to-date, highly specific maps for LBS and real-time applications. In addition, LBS is becoming increasingly significant in a variety of economic areas, including public, defense, and intelligence, communications, transportation, production, power, energy retail, and natural resource governance, supporting market growth.

Market Restraining Factors:

Urbanization and population growth are both on the rise

Due to the growing rate of urbanization throughout the world, Geospatial Deployment in the urban development business may yet encounter certain challenges. With the increasing rate of migration from rural to urban areas and urban demographic growth, geospatial applications are challenging to apply unless assessments and population-to-land tests are conducted on a regular basis and perhaps real-time data is provided. According to the United Nations, the globe will have around 500 million cities by 2030. The growing number of these cities is an indicator of extremely fast urbanization.

They can cause problems for government and planning agencies. As such big projects would require huge financial investments, government, public, and developer teams operating in isolation will then need to communicate information with the primary data centers.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Image-based Analytics and Video Analytics. Due to the increased usage of drones and security cameras by businesses to analyses and exploit video footage to support their everyday operations, video-based analytics is predicted to rise rapidly throughout the forecast period. Video recording and analysis devices are also available from the firms, which are perfect for recording videos for mobile mapping studies, real-time reporting, as well as post-mission mapping.

Vertical Outlook

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Defense & Security, Engineering & Construction, Mining & Manufacturing, Government, Environmental Monitoring, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Agriculture. In the agriculture industry, geospatial imaging analytics is assisting in ensuring crop safety and sensible use of natural resources. Using remote sensing tools, the government is launching new projects to enhance farming operations.

Collection medium Outlook

Based on Collection Medium, the market is segmented into Geographic Information System (GIS) and Satellites. Due to a growth in the use of GIS in remote sensing applications, the GIS collection medium represented the largest share of the geospatial imagery analytics market. Businesses are shifting to the GIS data collecting approach as demand for location-based analytics services rises, allowing them to better their overall efficiency and decision-making.

Deployment type Outlook

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Due to the enterprise-level implementation of geospatial imagery analytics solutions on their servers to store their material locally, the on-premise deployment strategy had a significant share in 2020. This deployment enables businesses to get complete control over their current geospatial datasets and conduct data analysis to uncover new patterns, trends, and anomalies.

Organization Size Outlook

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The SMEs sector of the Geospatial imagery analytics market is expected to develop at a higher rate during the projected period, as cloud-based solutions and services assist them improve company performance and efficiency.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Disaster Management, Construction & Development, Conservation & Research, Exhibition & Live Entertainment and Surveillance & Monitoring. During the projection period, the increasing usage of remote sensing services will increase surveillance and monitoring adoption.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. During the projection period, Asia Pacific will see a significant increase in the usage of geospatial imagery analytics products and services. The geospatial imagery analytics market in APAC is being driven by increased data quantities, developments in AI and big data technologies, rising concerns about data quality, and rising need for meaningful insights. China and Japan are working on improving data management in order to allow data-driven business choices and streamline corporate operations.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google, LLC and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, TomTom N.V., and Hexagon AB are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Trimble, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, TomTom N.V., Hexagon AB, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Planet Labs, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Inc.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

Dec-2021: Microsoft came into a partnership with Airbus, a European multinational aerospace corporation. Together, the companies focused on making Azure Space the platform and ecosystem of choice for the space community through the general availability of elevation data in the company’s Azure Maps and premium satellite imagery. Moreover, Airbus would provide Azure Maps with its Pléiades (50cm), SPOT (1.5m resolution), WorldDEM4Ortho elevation data as well as Pléiades Neo (30cm) satellite imagery.

Dec-2021: Microsoft came into collaboration with Esri, an international supplier of location intelligence for speedy analysis of imaginary data captured by satellite providers in space orbit. Under this collaboration, Esri’s ArcGIS Image technology would offer analysis and processing on imagery hosted in Azure Orbital, the company’s Satellite Ground Station As a Service.

Feb-2021: Trimble teamed up with Esri. Through this partnership, the company aimed to add location intelligence technology developed to offer greater visibility, traceability, and efficiency for the forest industry and transform workflows by combining the Esri GeospatialCloud platform into the company’s Connected Forest solutions, leveraged by product companies and forest owners.

Sep-2020: Google joined hands with FAO. The collaboration aimed to launch Earth Map, an advanced and free to use Web-based tool to offer cheap, efficient, speedy, and analytical cogent insights created from satellites and FAO’s considerable wealth of agricultural significant data along with some clicks on a computer.

Jul-2020: Esri extended its partnership agreement with Planet, a provider of daily satellite data. The partnership aimed to enable the company’s customers to rapidly enrich their GIS workflows with high-cadence satellite imagery as well as analysis-ready data to make sure operational awareness, business continuity, allow remote monitoring, and boost civil governance.

Jun-2020: TomTom came into a partnership with Foursquare, an independent location data platform. Through this partnership, the company aimed to join customers with millions of POIs globally. Moreover, the company offers access to an extensive, fresh, flexible, and worldwide POI database for helping the customers find the location exactly.

Mar-2020: Planet Labs came into a partnership with Seisan, a systems integration company that specializes in using geospatial technologies and custom software solutions. Under this partnership, Seisan would get a competitive advantage and insights into various industry verticals. Moreover, Seisan leveraged the company’s data to offer scalable solutions and enterprise quality that disrupt various sectors through the addition of the elements of historical time-lapse with the frequency of geospatial analysis and imagery.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Jan-2022: Alteryx announced the acquisition of Trifacta, an open and interactive cloud platform for data analysts and engineers. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to introduce its access to more enterprise buyers as well as begin its own journey to the cloud.

Dec-2021: Planet took over VanderSat, a supplier of innovative earth data and analytics. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to boost its position in the agricultural market.

Jul-2021: Hexagon AB entered into an agreement to acquire Immersal Oy, provider of visual positioning and spatial mapping solutions leveraged to develop augmented reality (AR) applications. The acquisition aimed to enhance the field of view with superimposed digital information as well as place the power of these insights into the hands of those on-site.

Sep-2020: Esri took over nFrames, a photogrammetry software company that created leaps in the capability to made 3D information from imagery and lidar. Together, the companies enable the customers to flawlessly capture and analyze 3D data from the drone, aerial and ground-based sensors in an automated end-to-end process through combining imagery with 3D GIS.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Sep-2021: Hexagon’s Geosystems division rolled out the latest generation camera, Leica ContentMapper. The product would offer an innovative as well as highly efficient airborne imaging sensor for large-scale geospatial mapping projects. Moreover, the Leica ContentMapper captures high-resolution imagery at unprecedented rates and offers the highest performance for content programs.

Mar-2021: Hexagon’s Geospatial division introduced a major update in its platform for making geospatial and location intelligence applications and launched M.App Enterprise 2021. Through this launch, the company aimed to feature innovative browser-based 3D capabilities, improved visual effects as well as capability to build and configure custom applications in a simple way.

Feb-2021: Esri introduced ArcGIS Velocity, an innovative cloud-native capability for processing, ingestion, visualizing, and analyzing real-time and high-volume geospatial data on the fly. From this launch, the company aimed to enhance its existing systems with geographic information system (GIS) technology through spatially allowing Internet of Things (IoT) data from current providers and simplifying real-time data analysis.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Type

• Image-based Analytics and

• Video Analytics

By Vertical

• Defense & Security

• Engineering & Construction

• Mining & Manufacturing

• Government

• Environmental Monitoring

• Healthcare & Life Sciences, and

• Agriculture

By Collection Medium

• Geographic Information System (GIS) and

• Satellites

• UAV & Others

By Deployment

• On-premise and

• Cloud

By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises and

• Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

• Disaster Management

• Construction & Development

• Conservation & Research

• Exhibition & Live Entertainment

• Surveillance & Monitoring

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Trimble, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google LLC

• TomTom N.V.

• Hexagon AB

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

• Planet Labs, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Alteryx, Inc.

• Esri, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249496/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • KAVANGO BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS MULTIPLE DRILLING PROSPECTS AND NEW PLAY TYPES

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Kavango Basin in NE Namibia and NW Botswana, highlighting multiple drilling prospects and new play types following the integrated analysis of the two stratigraphic test wells and first phase of 2D seismic.

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • Amazon Web Services' Moat Has Become Nearly Unassailable

    It doesn't take long when researching tech stocks to hear about the cloud. While it has become a bit of a buzzword, cloud computing is truly making a difference in how technology functions. Instead of having to run software, process data, or store information through expensive, on-site data centers, companies can outsource to some of the most powerful computer banks in the world through the cloud.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Twitter Stock Soars As Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 'Passive' 9.2% Stake

    Elon Musk, who has been 'seriously considering' forming his own social media company, now owns a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. The early losses this week come after oil prices settled down around 13% last week - their biggest weekly falls in two years - when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

  • 3 Recession-Resistant Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    A slowdown in economic growth is almost certain, and maybe, just maybe, even a recession is on the way. Inflation is running hot, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to combat it. As a result, the interest rates on two-year and 10-year Treasury Bills are nearly the same.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David E. Shaw

    In this piece, we will take a look at ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw. If you want to skip the details about the hedge fund manager and his investment philosophy, as well as skip the top five stocks on this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech Stocks to […]

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steadies, Twitter Surges On Elon Musk Stake; Tesla Deliveries Hit High

    The market rally is trying to steady early Monday. Tesla neared a buy point amid record deliveries. Twitter leapt as Elon Musk took a 9% stake.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Well-Known Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Darden Restaurants recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.