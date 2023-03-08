U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

Global Geosynthetics Market to Reach $44.6 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geosynthetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151481/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Geosynthetics Market to Reach $44.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Geosynthetics estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.8% over the period 2022-2030. Geotextiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Geomembranes segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR

The Geosynthetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured)
- AGRU America, Inc.
- Berry Global, Inc.
- CETCO
- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
- GSE Environmental, Inc.
- Hanes Geo Components
- Low & Bonar PLC
- Mattex Geosynthetics
- NAUE GmbH & Co. KG
- Officine Maccaferri SPA
- Propex Operating Company, LLC
- Raven Industries, Inc.
- Tenax Corporation
- TenCate Geosynthetics Americas
- Tensar International Corporation, Inc.
- Thrace-LINQ, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151481/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Preface
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Market Drivers in a Gist
Geosynthetics Applications
List of Major Applications of Geosynthetics
Competitive Scenario
Reviving Economy Signals Bright Prospects
Regulatory Arena
List of Select Standards for Geosynthetics Worldwide
Geotextiles - A Major Segment of Geosynthetics
Road Construction - A Major End-Use for Nonwoven Geotextile
Vendors Focus on Research and Development
Geomembranes - The Fastest Growing Segment
Geosynthetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AGRU America, Inc. (USA)
Berry Global, Inc. (USA)
CETCO (USA)
Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)
GSE Environmental, Inc. (USA)
Hanes Geo Components (USA)
Low & Bonar PLC (Scotland)
Mattex Geosynthetics (Saudi Arabia)
NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Officine Maccaferri SpA (Italy)
Propex Operating Company, LLC (USA)
Raven Industries, Inc. (USA)
Royal TenCate NV (Netherlands)
TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (USA)
Tenax Corporation (USA)
Tensar International Corporation, Inc. (USA)
Thrace-LINQ, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential
Increasing Prominence of Geosynthetics in Economic and
Environmental Sustainability
Surging Waste and Water Management Applications Drive Demand
for Geomembranes
Focus on Innovation Steers Growth
Geosynthetics Move into Energy Sector
Jute Geo-textiles - A Potential New Application of Jute Fiber
Rise in Demand for Coir Geotextiles
Use of Geosynthetics in Green Roofs Gains Momentum
Geocomposite Drains Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Green
Roofs Technology
Demand for Geosynthetic Materials Witnesses an Upward Momentum
Submerged Breakwaters to Tackle Beach Erosion
Increasing Use of Geogrids in Railway and Road Applications
Rising Raw Material Costs Affect Geotextiles and Geogrid Markets
Emerging Trends in Techtextil Technologies
Technical Textiles vs. Geotextiles
Comparison of Product Focus, Lifespan Quality Standards,
Properties and Application of Geo-Textiles and Technical
Textiles

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geotextiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Geotextiles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Geotextiles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geomembranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Geomembranes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Geomembranes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geogrids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Geogrids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Geogrids by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water / Wastewater Management by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Water / Wastewater
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Water / Wastewater
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Civil Construction & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Civil Construction & Mining
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Civil Construction &
Mining by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Geosynthetics Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product Type -
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,
Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,
Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Application -
Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure,
Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product
Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,
Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation
Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product
Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,
Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation
Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product
Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,
Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation
Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product
Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,
Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation
Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product
Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,
Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation
Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product
Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,
Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation
Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product
Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,
Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation
Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product Type -
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,
Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,
Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Application -
Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure,
Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product
Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,
Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation
Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product
Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,
Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,
Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation
Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles,
Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater
Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction &
Mining, Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation
Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water/
Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil
Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geosynthetics by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Geosynthetics by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,
Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151481/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


