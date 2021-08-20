Global Geosynthetics Market Research Analysis 2021-2027: Increasing Prominence of Geosynthetics in Economic and Environmental Sustainability
Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geosynthetics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Geosynthetics Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geosynthetics estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Geotextiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Geomembranes segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Geosynthetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Other Product Types Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Preface
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Market Drivers in a Gist
Geosynthetics Applications
List of Major Applications of Geosynthetics
Competitive Scenario
Reviving Economy Signals Bright Prospects
Regulatory Arena
List of Select Standards for Geosynthetics Worldwide
Geotextiles - A Major Segment of Geosynthetics
Road Construction - A Major End-Use for Nonwoven Geotextile
Vendors Focus on Research and Development
Geomembranes - The Fastest Growing Segment
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 98 Featured)
AGRU America, Inc. (USA)
Berry Global, Inc. (USA)
CETCO (USA)
Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)
GSE Environmental, Inc. (USA)
Hanes Geo Components (USA)
Low & Bonar PLC (Scotland)
Mattex Geosynthetics (Saudi Arabia)
NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Officine Maccaferri SpA (Italy)
Propex Operating Company, LLC (USA)
Raven Industries, Inc. (USA)
Royal TenCate NV (Netherlands)
TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (USA)
Tenax Corporation (USA)
Tensar International Corporation, Inc. (USA)
Thrace-LINQ, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential
Increasing Prominence of Geosynthetics in Economic and Environmental Sustainability
Surging Waste and Water Management Applications Drive Demand for Geomembranes
Focus on Innovation Steers Growth
Geosynthetics Move into Energy Sector
Jute Geo-textiles - A Potential New Application of Jute Fiber
Rise in Demand for Coir Geotextiles
Use of Geosynthetics in Green Roofs Gains Momentum
Geocomposite Drains Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Green Roofs Technology
Demand for Geosynthetic Materials Witnesses an Upward Momentum
Submerged Breakwaters to Tackle Beach Erosion
Increasing Use of Geogrids in Railway and Road Applications
Rising Raw Material Costs Affect Geotextiles and Geogrid Markets
Emerging Trends in Techtextil Technologies
Technical Textiles vs. Geotextiles
Comparison of Product Focus, Lifespan Quality Standards, Properties and Application of Geo-Textiles and Technical Textiles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 98
Companies Mentioned
AGRU America, Inc.
Berry Global, Inc.
CETCO
Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
GSE Environmental, Inc.
Hanes Geo Components
Low & Bonar PLC
Mattex Geosynthetics
NAUE GmbH & Co. KG
Officine Maccaferri SPA
Propex Operating Company, LLC
Raven Industries, Inc.
Tenax Corporation
TenCate Geosynthetics Americas
Tensar International Corporation, Inc.
Thrace-LINQ, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af8l20
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900