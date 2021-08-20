U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.00
    -19.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,664.00
    -154.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,883.50
    -44.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.10
    -13.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.17
    -0.52 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1680
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    +1.54 (+7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6280
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,097.29
    +2,754.50 (+6.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.57
    +85.52 (+7.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.50
    -16.36 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Global Geosynthetics Market Research Analysis 2021-2027: Increasing Prominence of Geosynthetics in Economic and Environmental Sustainability

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geosynthetics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Geosynthetics Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geosynthetics estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Geotextiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Geomembranes segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR

The Geosynthetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

Other Product Types Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR

In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Preface

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Outlook

  • Market Drivers in a Gist

  • Geosynthetics Applications

  • List of Major Applications of Geosynthetics

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Reviving Economy Signals Bright Prospects

  • Regulatory Arena

  • List of Select Standards for Geosynthetics Worldwide

  • Geotextiles - A Major Segment of Geosynthetics

  • Road Construction - A Major End-Use for Nonwoven Geotextile

  • Vendors Focus on Research and Development

  • Geomembranes - The Fastest Growing Segment

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 98 Featured)

  • AGRU America, Inc. (USA)

  • Berry Global, Inc. (USA)

  • CETCO (USA)

  • Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)

  • GSE Environmental, Inc. (USA)

  • Hanes Geo Components (USA)

  • Low & Bonar PLC (Scotland)

  • Mattex Geosynthetics (Saudi Arabia)

  • NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Officine Maccaferri SpA (Italy)

  • Propex Operating Company, LLC (USA)

  • Raven Industries, Inc. (USA)

  • Royal TenCate NV (Netherlands)

  • TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (USA)

  • Tenax Corporation (USA)

  • Tensar International Corporation, Inc. (USA)

  • Thrace-LINQ, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential

  • Increasing Prominence of Geosynthetics in Economic and Environmental Sustainability

  • Surging Waste and Water Management Applications Drive Demand for Geomembranes

  • Focus on Innovation Steers Growth

  • Geosynthetics Move into Energy Sector

  • Jute Geo-textiles - A Potential New Application of Jute Fiber

  • Rise in Demand for Coir Geotextiles

  • Use of Geosynthetics in Green Roofs Gains Momentum

  • Geocomposite Drains Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Green Roofs Technology

  • Demand for Geosynthetic Materials Witnesses an Upward Momentum

  • Submerged Breakwaters to Tackle Beach Erosion

  • Increasing Use of Geogrids in Railway and Road Applications

  • Rising Raw Material Costs Affect Geotextiles and Geogrid Markets

  • Emerging Trends in Techtextil Technologies

  • Technical Textiles vs. Geotextiles

  • Comparison of Product Focus, Lifespan Quality Standards, Properties and Application of Geo-Textiles and Technical Textiles

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES

  • CANADA

  • JAPAN

  • CHINA

  • EUROPE

  • FRANCE

  • GERMANY

  • ITALY

  • UNITED KINGDOM

  • SPAIN

  • RUSSIA

  • REST OF EUROPE

  • ASIA-PACIFIC

  • AUSTRALIA

  • INDIA

  • SOUTH KOREA

  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

  • LATIN AMERICA

  • ARGENTINA

  • BRAZIL

  • MEXICO

  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA

  • MIDDLE EAST

  • IRAN

  • ISRAEL

  • SAUDI ARABIA

  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST

  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 98



Companies Mentioned

  • AGRU America, Inc.

  • Berry Global, Inc.

  • CETCO

  • Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

  • GSE Environmental, Inc.

  • Hanes Geo Components

  • Low & Bonar PLC

  • Mattex Geosynthetics

  • NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

  • Officine Maccaferri SPA

  • Propex Operating Company, LLC

  • Raven Industries, Inc.

  • Tenax Corporation

  • TenCate Geosynthetics Americas

  • Tensar International Corporation, Inc.

  • Thrace-LINQ, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af8l20

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • 5 Popular Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Sell Fast Enough in the Second Quarter

    This was when institutional investment firms and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Put simply, a 13F provides a snapshot of what institutional investors and hedge fund managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter (in this instance, 4/1 through 6/30). Although anything having to do with alternative-power vehicles has seemingly been red-hot for years, billionaires headed for the exit in the second quarter when it came to hydrogen fuel-cell solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Deere stock rises after reporting profit that more than doubled, raising full-year outlook

    Shares of Deere & Co. rose 0.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the construction, agriculture and turf care equipment maker reported fiscal third-quarter profit that more than doubled and was well above expectations, and raised its full-year net income outlook. Net income rose to $1.67 billion, or $5.32 a share, from $811 million, or $2.57 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $4.58. Revenue grew 29.2% to $11.53 billion, well above the FactSet conse

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were down on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of the stock dropping. The recent fall in Pinterest stock comes after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter earnings result. Investors and analysts were speculating that Pinterest's slowdown could have been due to world economies reopening in the quarter.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

    Believe it or not, one of the smartest ways you can put your cash to work right now is with banking giant Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). Although bank stocks aren't the fastest-growing industry, a confluence of factors are working in favor of BofA. To start with, bank stocks are inherently cyclical.

  • Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. What Happened: Nvidia reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.33 billion. Nvidia expects third-quarter revenue to be $6.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $6.53 billion. Related Link: NVIDIA:

  • Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.667 Billion

    Equipment-division operating margin of 19% demonstrates strong execution in face of supply-chain challenges.

  • 3 Reasons BioNTech Isn't Nearly as Big as Moderna

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered impressive stock gains so far in 2021. Despite its stronger stock performance this year, BioNTech's market cap is only a little over half the size of Moderna's. Here are three reasons BioNTech isn't nearly as big as Moderna right now. In the second quarter, BioNTech reported revenue of 5.3 billion euros (around $6.2 billion).

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Ackman Says He Will Return SPAC Funds If New Vehicle Approved

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he is prepared to return the $4 billion he collected from investors in his blank-check company if regulators approve a new vehicle that will allow him to continue to search for deals without the pressure of a definitive deadline for a transaction.Ackman posted a letter to investors in his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. late Thursday, saying a lawsuit filed this week challenging the legality of his blank-check company hurt his chances of