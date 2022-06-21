Global Geranium Oil Market to Reach $136.59 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global geranium oil market was pegged at $73.83 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $136.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031

Rise in popularity of aromatherapy products due to awareness about their benefits and increased disposable income drives the global geranium oil market. Moreover, use of geranium oil in medicinal applications would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the outbreak of Covid-19, the market suffered huge losses owing to mandatory closures and restrictions by relevant regulatory agencies.

Egypt is the leading producer of geranium oil and the restrictions on import-export of non-essential items created delays in the supply of geranium oil across the world.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Geranium Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16729?reqfor=covid

The report segments the global geranium oil market on the basis of nature, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the organic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the aromatherapy segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the flavor and fragrance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16729

The global geranium oil market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Story continues

The global geranium oil market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as A. G. Industries, Firmenich SA, Ultra International B.V., Mother Herbs (P) Ltd, Berjé Inc., Floral Essential Oil, Visagenics Premium Essential Oils, De Monchy Aromatics, SVA Organics, and NOW Foods.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geranium-oil-market-A16360

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



