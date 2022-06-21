U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,741.75
    +66.00 (+1.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,345.00
    +476.00 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,514.75
    +218.00 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.20
    +33.10 (+1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.85
    +2.29 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.50
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0052 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.31
    -2.64 (-8.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3330
    +0.2480 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,306.32
    +779.85 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.87
    +24.93 (+5.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.33
    +43.52 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Global Geranium Oil Market to Reach $136.59 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global geranium oil market was pegged at $73.83 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $136.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031

Rise in popularity of aromatherapy products due to awareness about their benefits and increased disposable income drives the global geranium oil market. Moreover, use of geranium oil in medicinal applications would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • During the outbreak of Covid-19, the market suffered huge losses owing to mandatory closures and restrictions by relevant regulatory agencies.

  • Egypt is the leading producer of geranium oil and the restrictions on import-export of non-essential items created delays in the supply of geranium oil across the world.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Geranium Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16729?reqfor=covid

The report segments the global geranium oil market on the basis of nature, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the organic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the aromatherapy segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the flavor and fragrance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16729

The global geranium oil market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The global geranium oil market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as A. G. Industries, Firmenich SA, Ultra International B.V., Mother Herbs (P) Ltd, Berjé Inc., Floral Essential Oil, Visagenics Premium Essential Oils, De Monchy Aromatics, SVA Organics, and NOW Foods.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geranium-oil-market-A16360

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.

  • Stocks, US Futures Rise; Treasury Yields Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed in Europe and Asia on Tuesday, US equity futures pointed higher and Treasuries retreated amid improved investor sentiment compared with last week’s rout in global shares.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Promp

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump, Bitcoin Above $20,000; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures rose as Bitcoin rebounded. It's a bear market, so stay safe. Tesla rival BYD is among a few stocks setting up.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year

  • The Stock Market’s Selloff Will Eventually End. Bet On It.

    A decline in earnings could be the next shoe to drop for investors. But it’s all a prelude to the best buying opportunity in decades.

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022

    In this article we present the list of Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022. Click to skip ahead and see the Louis Navellier is Buying These 5 Energy Stocks in 2022. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) represent some of the biggest purchases of energy stocks made by […]

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • ‘You keep a great stock forever’: Suze Orman’s 5 time-tested tips to get you through inflation and stock market dips

    The money maven’s advice never goes out of style.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy to Protect Against Inflation in 2022 and Beyond

    In this article, we will look at 10 best stocks to buy to protect against inflation in 2022 and beyond. If you want to skip reading about what sectors have proven to be resilient to inflation in the past and how inflation is progressing in 2022, you can go directly to 5 Best Stocks to […]

  • Stocks Won’t Sink Forever. Here Are Cheap Plays on the Market’s Recovery.

    The asset management industry has inviting prospects and battered shares. Why BlackRock, T. Rowe Price, and others are worth a look.

  • Crypto is based on the greater fool theory: Philippines’ incoming central bank chief

    Felipe M. Medalla, an economist slated to be the next governor of the Philippines central bank, is not interested in regulating crypto, which he believes is based on “the greater fool theory.” See related article: Philippines gets new government, will new crypto taxes follow? Fast facts “The only reason you’re using this [cryptocurrencies] is you […]

  • Revlon shares climb as buyout rumors follow bankruptcy filing

    A report that an Indian multinational conglomerate is considering buying Revlon Inc. out of bankruptcy drove up stock prices significantly on Friday. Shares went up by as much as 62% after Indian English-language business and finance news channel ET Now tweeted that Reliance Industries Ltd., a company with diverse holdings in industries including energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, telecommunications, mass media and textiles that's controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was considering an offer. Revlon (NYSE: REV) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday June 16, citing liquidity constraints brought on by continued global challenges including supply chain disruption and rising inflation, as well as obligations to its lenders.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Ruble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble surged to a seven-year high, extending a rally that Russia wants to curb and sparking a debate in Moscow on whether the central bank should target an “optimal” exchange rate.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompt

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.