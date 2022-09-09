U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.75
    +31.25 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,986.00
    +220.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,449.75
    +128.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.60
    +17.90 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.88
    +1.34 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.10
    +18.90 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.30 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0089
    +0.0087 (+0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.08
    -1.56 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1620
    +0.0119 (+1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7400
    -2.3470 (-1.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,750.57
    +1,552.22 (+8.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.61
    +29.81 (+6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.55
    +107.49 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Global Gesture Recognition Market Analysis Report 2022: Technology Leaders Apple, Microsoft, Intel and Google Dominate the Market

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gesture Recognition - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gesture Recognition Market to Reach US$24.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gesture Recognition estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period.

The technology is gaining prominence among consumers and original equipment manufacturers or OEMs because of increased user convenience while handling laptops, navigation devices, personal computers, smartphones, among others. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation to add gesture recognition features in different consumer electronics, which in turn, has improved safety, reliability, and convenience. By combining image processing and computer vision, the technology executes commands through gestures.

The demand for touchless sensing is attributed to increasing demand for superior user experience, ease of use, and rising digitization across several sectors. Hygiene concerns owing to the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly boosted growth in the market.

Escalating demand from various end-use sectors like banking and finance along with automotive which is witnessing a staggering increase in connectivity demand is likely to further augment growth in the market. The high accuracy of next-generation systems is likely to drive a substantial increase in touchless sensing demand in the years ahead.

Touch-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$12 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Touchless segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 44% share of the global Gesture Recognition market. A large number of companies across industries are making efforts to retrofit existing touch-based interfaces to touchless. The touchless human machine interface technology holds numerous benefits, including safety. In the coming years, touchless HMI technologies are anticipated to register significant uptake and provide lucrative opportunities for market participants.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026

The Gesture Recognition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 23.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 16.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Proliferation of AI and ML technologies is causing paradigm shifts in the way we experience the world. Gesture recognition unfurls a spectrum of feature-enriching applications in smart navigation, consumer electronics, healthcare delivery, augmented reality gaming, automation of homes, live video streaming and virtual shopping.

AI-enabled gestural recognition rendered robotic surgeries to be precise and dependable along with accurate and easier health monitoring. Advent of wearable sensors further fortified the utility of AI-based gesture recognition systems by enhancing the sensitivity through the integration of visual and somatosensory data almost identical to the skin.

Propped by consumer electronics, gestural recognition technology made a steady progress and gained customer acclaim in the recent years and is all set to make rapid strides in design, education, security and real estate fields.

Technology leaders Apple, Microsoft, Intel and Google dominate the market with their innovative gesture recognition based human machine interaction interfaces that are widely used across board. AI systems utilize Time-of-Flight principle (ToF) and in-built data libraries for Static Gesture Recognition to identify and track gestures.

Consumer electronics market is abuzz with innovation spree powered by gesture recognition and haptic feedback. Limix, an Italian company, developed a gesture to text conversion solution that identifies gestures in the sign language format and converts them to machine readable texts and audio captions optimized for playing on smart mobiles.

uSens` HGR solution enables smart TVs to track hand gestures and finger movements. Automated homes also deploy gesture recognition largely for actionable commands. Gestoo developed an AI based HGR solution for contactless audio system and lighting monitoring through smart phone interface.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Gesture Recognition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Importance of HMI in the Age of Digitalization Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Gesture Recognition Market

  • The World Witnesses Accelerated Digitalization

  • Role of HMI in a Digital World Becomes Bigger

  • As the Universal Feature for all Electronic & Digital Devices, the Focus on HMI to Benefit Gesture Recognition Technology Amid the Rising Wave of Digitalization: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the Years

  • Touchless Sensing & Gesture Control is the Next Milestone for HMIs in the Post-Pandemic Phase

  • Touchless Sensing & Gesture Recognition - Overview, Importance, Benefits & Uses

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 76 Featured)

  • Apple Inc.

  • Cipia

  • Cognitec Systems GmbH

  • Elliptic Laboratories A/S

  • ESPROS Photonics Corporation

  • German Autolabs

  • GestureTek

  • Google LLC

  • HID Global Corporation

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Intel Corporation

  • iProov Ltd.

  • IrisGuard UK Ltd

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • OmniVision Technologies Inc.

  • OMRON Corporation

  • pmdtechnologies ag

  • PointGrab Inc.

  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

  • Sony Depthsensing Solutions

  • Toposens GmbH

  • Ultraleap

  • XYZ Interactive

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • COVID-19 Induced Demand for Safer Touchless Environments Bodes Well for Gesture Recognition

  • Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems (AGRS) Emerges in Prominence for Automotive Infotainment & Autonomous Driving

  • Automotive Infotainment Market Outlook

  • Growing Market for Automotive Infotainment Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Gesture Recognition Technology

  • Infotainment Systems Brings HMI Into the Spotlight

  • Demand for Smarter, Safer Interfaces Drives Interest in Gesture Recognition Technology for Infotainment HMI

  • Focus on Safety & Rising Concerns Over the Use of Touchscreens as Automotive HMI Opens New Opportunities for Gesture Recognition in Automotive HMI Applications

  • Here's How Gesture Recognition Technology Makes Automotive HMI Safer

  • As Wearable Electronics Explodes, Gesture Recognition in Smartwatches Hogs the Limelight

  • Exploding Sales of Electronic Wearables Shifts Research Focus to Intuitive Gesture Recognition Wearables

  • Growing Sales of Smartphones Bodes Well for the Emergence of Touchless Gesture as the Future of Smartphones HMI

  • Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Touchless Device Interfaces

  • The Push Towards Immersive Gaming Opens New Opportunities for Gesture Recognition

  • Here's How Gesture Recognition Will Make Gaming Immersive

  • Search for Immersive Gaming Experience in the Robustly Growing Gaming Industry to Benefit Adoption of Gesture Recognition Technology

  • The Era of Smart Healthcare Provides a Goldmine of Opportunity for Gesture Recognition Technology

  • Continuous Technology Innovation Remains Crucial to Sustained Growth in the Market

  • Role of AI in Gesture Recognition Gets Bigger

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qam0tp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Google Pays ‘Enormous’ Sums to Maintain Search-Engine Dominance, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google pays billions of dollars each year to Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and other telecom giants to illegally maintain its spot as the No. 1 search engine, the US Justice Department told a federal judge Thursday.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Rei

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is its key product. So investors should pay attention to a new release.

  • Musk Says SpaceX Discussed iPhone Satellite Service With Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX held talks with Apple Inc. about using Starlink connectivity for the iPhone maker’s new satellite features, Elon Musk said.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsThe companies have had

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • Analysis-U.S. ban on Nvidia, AMD chips seen boosting Chinese rivals

    The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters. The ban is part of a longer effort by the U.S. government to crack down on U.S. contributions to Chinese artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, or supercomputing. Last year, U.S. officials put seven Chinese supercomputing entities on an economic blacklist, and last week they banned Nvidia and AMD's chips from export to China "to keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands."

  • Streaming: There has to be price consolidation 'for these services to survive,' expert says

    Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in streaming wars and why price consolidation may be necessary.

  • Globalstar Sinks on Apple Deal. It’s a Case of ‘Buy the Rumor; Sell the News.’

    Apple's iPhone 14 will have some satellite connectivity. The tech giant also has a deal with Globalstar for sat-com. So why is Globalstar stock tanking on the news?

  • Apple and Elon Musk Discussed a Partnership

    One of the most innovative companies of recent decades could do business with the world's most influential CEO.

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    Let's take a closer look at three tech giants that check all three boxes: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Apple didn't invent the smartphone, but it ushered in the current era of touchscreen-based phones with the iPhone 15 years ago. It also didn't invent tablet computers or smartwatches, but it turned those niche gadgets into mainstream ones with the iPad and Apple Watch, respectively.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Botox rival can be 'more broadly used' in therapeutics: Revance CEO

    Revance CEO Mark Foley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the therapeutic company's anti-wrinkle Daxxify treatment, its multi-use purposes, and its competition with traditional Botox injections.

  • China's Aug auto sales jump 32% with strong EV demand

    China's auto sales reached 2.38 million units in August, increasing 32.1% from a year ago, as they extended a recovery led by electric vehicles (EV) whose sales have been boosted by government incentives. Sales for the first eight months were 1.7% higher than the same period in 2021, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Friday. August sales of new energy vehicles, which include pure electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, increased 100% from the previous year.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that Revlon Inc. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monar

  • Apple Watch Ultra seeks to beat Fitbit, Garmin

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses first impressions on some of Apple's newest tech announced Wednesday.