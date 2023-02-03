Global Gesture Recognition Market Report 2022 to 2027: Key Players Include Apple, Cognitec Systems, EyeSight Technologies and Infineon Technologies

Company Logo

Global Gesture Recognition Market

Global Gesture Recognition Market

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gesture Recognition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gesture recognition market size reached US$ 10.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 38.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.65% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Gesture recognition is a perceptual user interface (PUI) that captures and interprets human motions to control devices or applications. It relies on a camera for feeding image data into a sensing device and a software correlates it with a predetermined gesture library.

Once the gesture is interpreted, the computer focuses on the execution of the user's command. At present, gesture recognition is rapidly gaining traction in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) environments to assist e-learning.



The incorporation of gesture recognition technology to provide an interactive and realistic gaming experience, along with the rising number of professional gamers, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, wearables with gesture recognition are finding extensive application in the healthcare industry to offer contactless navigation of X-ray display and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Apart from this, leading automotive manufacturers are integrating gesture recognition in different systems, such as air conditioning, windows and windshield wipers, to reduce driver workload and allow safe driving. Furthermore, the emerging automation trend in industrial processes is escalating the demand for robots, which, in turn, is driving the market growth.

Story continues

Additionally, the technology is being utilized to manage photos and files and initiate online payments via smartphones. Besides this, the rising adoption of contactless methods for performing different tasks in various end use industries, coupled with a shift towards e-learning solutions, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is anticipated to impact the market positively.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apple Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, EyeSight Technologies Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Sony Corporation and Synaptics Incorporated.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gesture recognition market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gesture recognition market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global gesture recognition market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $10.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $38.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gesture Recognition Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Touch-Based

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Touchless

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 Consumer Electronics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Aerospace and Defense

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Healthcare

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Apple Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 Financials

13.3.2 Cognitec Systems GmbH

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 EyeSight Technologies Ltd.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.4 Infineon Technologies AG

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Intel Corporation

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Microchip Technology Incorporated

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 QUALCOMM Incorporated

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Sony Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Synaptics Incorporated

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qiawq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



