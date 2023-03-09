Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update: Bundled Offering with 1 Global, 5 Regional and 20 Country Reports
The global gift card industry has recorded steady growth amid the rising investment from leading players such as Blackhawk Network and InComm Payments in the sector. This coupled with the rise of innovative fintech firms has also supported the growth of the gift card sector around the world. With the demand for gift cards expected to further rise among consumers and corporates, the publisher expects these players to further boost their investment in the segment and also forge strategic alliances to drive their growth.
The growing shift towards digital channels has also driven the adoption of digital gift cards globally. The surging e-commerce shopping trends have also assisted the demand among consumers, and the trend is expected to further continue from the short to medium-term perspective. With startups raising funding rounds and expanding their geographical footprint, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the global gift card market over the next three to four years.
Global gift card providers are extending the availability of gift cards in Singapore and Malaysia
With the growing demand for gift cards among consumers in Southeast Asia, global gift card providers are extending the availability of their solution in the Singaporean and Malaysian markets. For instance,
In November 2022, Givex, one of the leading players in the global gift card industry, announced that it had made available gift cards from one of the notable retailers in the United States for consumers in Singapore and Malaysia. The gift card provider has a presence in more than 100 countries and provides support to more than 30 retailers' locations in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, and Australia. The firm recorded strong growth in 2022 and is projected to keep continuing the upward growth momentum in 2023.
From the short to medium-term perspective, the firm is expected to further launch its gift card programs in more global markets, thereby supporting the growth of the global gift card market.
Cryptocurrency exchanges are launching bitcoin reward gift cards amid the rising demand in the United States
Gift cards are a popular gifting option in the United States. Furthermore, the trend of self-use is also growing, thereby assisting the growth of the gift card industry in the country. Amid the growing demand for gift cards in the region, cryptocurrency exchanges are launching bitcoin reward gift cards.
In December 2022, CoinZoom, a cryptocurrency exchange and fintech firm based in the United States announced the launch of a new bitcoin reward gift card. The launch of the new solution comes after the firm found out that 28% of adults are buying gift cards more than once. To make the gift card buying process more rewarding, the firm is offering 1% in free bitcoin on each gift card bought on the platform. CoinZoom has partnered with various businesses across industry verticals, travel, food, and gaming, to offer consumers a wide range of gift card options.
The publisher expects more such reward-based gift card programs to launch in the global market. This will keep driving the popularity among consumers as well as bring more business for brands and retailers.
European retailers are forging strategic alliances with leading global payments providers to launch a B2B gift card program
Over the last few years, corporates have increasingly adopted gift cards to reward and incentivize their employees and this trend is projected to further continue in 2023, as employees continue to struggle with the rising cost of living. To tap into the growing B2B gift card market and offer corporates a wide range of gift card options, firms are forging strategic alliances.
In September 2022, Blackhawk Network, one of the leading global branded payments providers, announced that the firm entered into a strategic partnership with Sweden-based retailer H&M. Under the partnership, the two firms launched a B2B gift card program. As part of the program, H&M will join other retailers offering B2B gift cards with Blackhawk Network. These gift cards never expire and cardholders can redeem them at any H&M store in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as at the online store in the United States.
The publisher expects more European retailers to partner with gift card providers to capitalize on the growing B2B gift card market and drive the growth of their business over the next three to four years.
In value terms, the gift card market in Global has recorded a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018-2022. According to the publisher, global gift card industry is expected to grow by 8.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 511,019.3 million in 2023.
The gift card industry in Global will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.9% during 2023-2027. Global Gift card market will increase from US$ 472,764.8 million in 2022 to reach US$ 668,465.5 million by 2027.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.
This title is a bundled offering, comprising 1 global, 5 regional and 20 country reports.
Global Report - Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Regional Report 1 - North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Country Report 1 - Argentina Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Australia
Brazil
Canada
China
France
Germany
India
Indonesia
Italy
Kenya
Mexico
Nigeria
Philippines
Russia
South Africa
Thailand
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Scope
This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level
Total Spend on Gifts
By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
By Product Categories (13 Segments)
By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
Gross Load Value
Transaction Value
Unused Value
Average Value Per Transaction
Transaction Volume
Average Value of Card Purchased
Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
Retail Consumer
Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size
By Retail Consumer
By Retail Purchase Occasion
By Corporate Consumer
By Corporate Purchase Occasion
By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Festivals & Special Celebration Days
Milestone Celebration
Self-Use
Other
Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
Consumer Purchase Behaviour
Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Employee Incentive
Sales Incentive
Consumer Incentive
By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
Food & Beverage
Health, Wellness & Beauty
Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
Books & Media Products
Consumer Electronics
Restaurants & Bars
Toys, Kids, and Babies
Jewelry
Sporting Goods
Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
Travel
Entertainment & Gaming
Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
Ecommerce & Department Stores
Restaurants & Bars
Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
Entertainment & Gaming
Specialty Stores
Health & Wellness
Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
Gift Card Online Sales
Gift Card Offline Sales
1st Party Sales
3rd Party Sales
Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
Cencosud SA
Carrefour SA
Coto CICSA
MercadoLibre Inc
Importadora y Exportadora de la Patagonia SA
Wal-Mart Stores Inc
Garbarino SA
Wesfarmers Ltd
Woolworths Ltd (Australia)
Metcash Ltd
Aldi Group
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd
JB Hi-Fi Ltd
Apple Inc
Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA
Natura Cosmeticos SA
Lojas Americanas SA
Adeo Groupe
Magazine Luiza SA
George Weston Ltd
Empire Co Ltd
Costco Wholesale Corp
Metro AG
Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
Home Depot Inc, The
Liquor Control Board of Ontario
Hudson's Bay Co
Home Hardware Stores Ltd
Best Buy Co Inc
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
JD.com Inc
Auchan Group SA
Bailian Group Co Ltd
Yonghui Superstores Group
E Leclerc
ITM Enterprises SA
Systeme U Centrale Nationale Sa
Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
Amazon.com Inc
Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG
Rewe Group
dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG
Tengelmann Group, The
Dirk Rossmann KG
Globus Holding GmbH & Co
Inter Ikea Systems BV
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd
Tata Group
Future Group
Reliance Group
Aditya Birla Group
K Raheja Corp
Salim Group
Trans Retail Indonesia PT
Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT
Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk PT
Delhaize Group Sa
Kompas Gramedia Group
Ace Hardware Corp
Coop Italia scarl
CONAD - Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl
Esselunga SpA
Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA
Gruppo Eurospin
Crai Secom SpA
Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Sa de CV
Controladora Comercial Mexicana SAB de CV
Farmacias Similares SA de CV
Corporativo Fragua Sa de CV
SM Retail Inc
Puregold Price Club Inc
Rustan Group of Cos
Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
San Miguel Corp
Magnit OAO
X5 Retail Group NV
Dixy Group OAO
Lenta OOO
M Video OAO
DNS Group
Shoprite Holdings Ltd
Pick 'n' Pay Stores Ltd
Internationale Spar Centrale BV
Woolworths Holdings Ltd (South Africa)
Tesco Plc
Central Retail Corp
Home Product Center PCL
Mall Group Co Ltd, The
Charoen Pokphand Group
Consumer Co-operative Union (CCU)
Landmark Group
Emke Group
Damas International Ltd
T Choithram & Sons
Sharaf DG LLC
Associated British Foods Plc
Next Plc
J Sainsbury Plc
TJX Cos Inc, The
Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc
Kroger Co
Target Corp
Albertson's Inc
Reasons to buy
In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2018-2027) for gift cards and incentive cards.
Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.
