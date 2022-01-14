U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

Global Gift Cards Market Report 2021-2026 - Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gift Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Gift Cards Market to Reach US$1.4 Trillion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gift Cards estimated at US$767.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period.

Retail Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.4% CAGR to reach US$410.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Restaurant Closed Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global Gift Cards market. In the recent years, gift cards have gained notable attention in the restaurant industry as an impressive marketing and branding approach along with lifeline for businesses who are dealing with challenges brought by the pandemic.

With cash increasingly being perceived and considered as unthoughtful as it requires no effort and implies a calculated dollar value tagged on the relationship, gift cards are rising in popularity. Convenience and flexibility are the two key benefits of gift cards driving their adoption among people, companies and marketers the world over.

For companies gift cards helps express appreciation and gratitude for employees. This kind of workplace recognition helps build an inclusive work environment. For retailers and marketers gift cards help build brand awareness; capture more holiday sales; enable customer engagement; generate useful customer behavioral data; offer easy distribution and improve cash flow.

With increasing preference for online purchases by millennial brides, e-gift cards are becoming a big business. With internet-savvy brides at ease with online purchasing, wedding e-gift cards are rising in demand. Selling gift cards is emerging to be a new sales flavor in online retail business with consumers widely appreciating the many benefits of gift cards.

Benefits of having gift cards in eCommerce business are numerous including increased sales and customer loyalty. Integrated gift card systems help customers make payments for purchases using the gift cards while simultaneously helping retailers track and analyze customer behavior.

A sizeable fraction of customers prefer gift cards from their preferred restaurant, providing restaurant owners with the chance to serve them. Major retailers and restaurant chains such as Walmart, Amazon, Target, Starbucks and Chipotle also offer customers both digital and physical gift cards.

Digital gift cards make it convenient for customers to speed up the checkout process using an app. The growing penetration of smart devices and high levels of digital transformation is contributing to the robust demand for e-gift cards.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $313.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $156.4 Billion by 2026

The Gift Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$313.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.26% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$156.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$50.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Miscellaneous Closed Loop Segment to Reach $144.8 Billion by 2026

In the global Miscellaneous Closed Loop segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$120.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry

  • The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

  • These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

  • So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

  • Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

  • Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

  • With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

  • How the Retail & Restaurant Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 218 Featured)

  • Amazon.com, Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Best Buy Co., Inc.

  • Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

  • Edenred

  • Global Payments Direct, Inc.

  • Gyft, Inc.

  • InComm Payments

  • NGC US, LLC.

  • Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Starbucks Corporation

  • Target Corporation

  • Walmart Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Wedding Gift Cards to Witness Steady Growth Supported by Marriageable Millennials

  • Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

  • Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

  • Growing Emphasis On Loyalty Management Programs Bodes Well for Inclusion of Gift Cards

  • Coffee Gift Cards as Top Marketing Tools to Benefit From the Healthy Outlook for Coffee Shops

  • E-Gifting Rises in Prominence. Here's Why

  • Widespread Adoption of Smartphones Accelerates the Concept of e-Gift Cards

  • Rising Demand for Personalized Gift Cards as More Consumers Appreciate Personalization

  • Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards

  • Gift Cards Emerge as a Popular Marketing Strategy for Restaurants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 218

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilwvp8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gift-cards-market-report-2021-2026---growing-focus-on-employee-rewards--recognition-to-spur-demand-for-gift-cards-301461235.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

