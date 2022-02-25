Global Gift & Incentive Card Market Outlook 2022-2026 - Discover the Most Lucrative Consumer Segment, Product Categories, and Retail Sectors
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gift card market in 2021 was driven by a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of e-commerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by governments, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2022.
The global gift card industry has done well to withstand the impact of the economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Historically, the global gift card market recorded steady growth with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2016-2020. According to the Q4 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, the gift card industry is expected to reach US$487,305.6 million in 2022.
Despite near-term challenges in 2022, the medium to long term growth scenario of gift cards in the global market remains strong. The global gift card industry is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9% during 2022-2026. The gift card market will increase from US$441,090.5 million in 2021 to reach US$688,357 million by 2026.
Globally, gift card companies are targeting niche areas to expand their businesses. Moreover, due to prolonged lockdown in many parts of the world, the supply chain disruption has created a shortage of gift items, which ultimately pushed consumers to go for digital gift cards.
Emerging markets outperformed when it comes to contribution of industry value in 2021. Countries such as China, India, and Singapore experienced substantial growth in terms of demand and product launches.
Despite many socio-economic challenges, the United States market contributed substantially to the global gift card market's growth. The analyst expects fintech companies based in the United States to expand their businesses in the emerging markets to grab more market share in a short to medium-term perspective.
Global gift card players are launching their services in China to expand consumer base
As the demand for gift cards continues to grow in China, global gift cards players are also considering to launch their services in the country and gaining market share for themselves in the largest internet economy. For instance,
In October 2021, Prezzee, an Australia-based gift card firm, announced its expansion plan outside of Australia, the United States, and Europe, where it currently operates. The company is also planning a public issue in Australia and considering broadening its growth plan. According to the company, it intends to launch the company's services in China and other Asian countries. In Australia, the firm is projected to process more than AUD$1 billion in corporate and retail cards in its 2022 fiscal year.
Gift card retailers allow consumers to purchase gift cards using cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom
In the midst of the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies among consumers in the country, gift card retailers are also innovating with their services by offering consumers a variety of different payment options, including cryptocurrencies. For instance,
In November 2021, UK-based online gift card retailer, Giftchill, announced that the firm had added new payment options for consumers to purchase gift cards with cryptocurrencies. Notably, the firm is accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and USD Coin, among others, as a payment method for gift card purchases in the United Kingdom.
According to Giftchill, once the gift card purchase is completed through the use of a crypto payment method, consumers receive the gift card code instantly to their email address.
With supply chain crisis leading to product shortages, gift cards are expected to lift retail sales in the United States
In the United States, the economy is hamstrung by all types of supply chain issues; gift cards are expected to lift retail sales in the next four to six quarters.
With the Covid-19 induced lockdown and movement restrictions, the digital gift card segment saw a substantial boost throughout 2021 and is expected to continue its upward trajectory in 2022.
Notably, retailers are also playing an integral part in the overall growth of the United States gift card industry. Merchants are increasingly pushing the use of gift cards to attract new customers and to boost shopping past the December holiday season into dull periods of January and February.
Payment technology firms are launching innovative gift card platforms for consumers in Brazil
As more and more consumers are shifting towards digital payment methods such as gift cards, payment technology companies are launching innovative gift card platforms for consumers in Brazil. For instance,
In April 2021, InComm Payments, a payments firm, announced the launch of its full-service gift card mall, TheGiftCardShop.com. The new platform will allow consumers in Brazil to select and shop from a wide range of innovative gift cards. Moreover, the platform also allows consumers to send gift cards directly to friends and families through digital channels such as emails.
The platform offers gift cards from more than 100 brands across categories such as restaurant, entertainment, sports, home goods, and travel brands. For further enhancing the user experience, InComm Payments gift cards powered by American Express, Visa, and MasterCard are also loadable into mobile wallets such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay, thereby making it much easier and secure for consumers to make purchases anywhere, anytime.
Such innovative gift cards solution and value-added services offered by gift card providers are driving the growth of the industry in Brazil and are expected to continue to drive market growth over the next four to eight quarters.
Increasing product launches expected to further boost gift card adoption among consumers in the UAE
As the popularity of gift cards among consumers continues to rise, several new product launches have happened over the last few quarters in the UAE. In October 2021, YouGotaGift, one of the leading digital gift card providers in the country, announced the launch of new gift card products for The Blue Salon and Kunooz.
With hundreds of thousands of Indians residing in the United Arab Emirates, YouGotaGift also launched Kalyan Jewellers gift cards during the Diwali Celebration week in November 2021. As the popularity of gift cards continues to grow in the country, the publisher expects more product launches over the next four to eight quarters. This will subsequently assist the growth of the gift card market in the UAE from the short to medium-term perspective.
