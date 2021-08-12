Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market (2021 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Nappies; Adult & Feminine Hygiene; Detergents; Adhesives, Coatings & Sealants; Water Treatment; and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The glacial acrylic acid market was valued at US$ 2,607.67 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3,351.24 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. Glacial acrylic acid is an unsaturated carboxylic acid co-monomer. It readily copolymerizes with acrylic and methacrylic esters, ethylene, vinyl acetate, styrene, butadiene, acrylonitrile, vinyl chloride, maleic esters, and vinylidene chloride. Glacial acrylic acid is majorly used as a building block for the production of acid-functional and crosslinked acrylic copolymers and polyacrylic acids. The other name of glacial acrylic acid is 2-propenoic acid. Glacial acrylic acid offers notable advantages as a co-monomer in an extensive range of acrylic and vinyl acrylic polymer-based finishes, coatings, sealants, adhesives, inks, thickeners, flocculants, and lubricants, among others. Besides, GAA is used to make polymers utilized in applications ranging from medical hydrogels to superabsorbent polymers to detergents.

Based on application, the global glacial acrylic acid market is categorized into nappies; adult & feminine hygiene; detergents; adhesives, coatings & sealants; water treatment; and others. The nappies segment dominated the market during the forecast period. Further, the nappies segment is the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR. Glacial acrylic acid is utilized in superabsorbent polymers which are extensively used in disposable baby diapers. Superabsorbent polymers are cross-linked polyacrylates that absorb and retain over a hundred times their own weight in liquid.

The global glacial acrylic acid market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global glacial acrylic acid market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for baby diapers in emerging nations such as South Korea and China has contributed to the demand for superabsorbent polymers (SAPs). Moreover, glacial acrylic acid finds multiple applications in adhesives, paints, construction, water treatment, detergents, leather treatments, and textile chemicals, among others. Consequently, these factors have led to the glacial acrylic acid market growth in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Glacial Acrylic Acid Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the glacial acrylic acid market and has negatively impacted its growth. The outbreak has declined operational efficiency and interrupted the value chains, owing to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, thereby creating revenue loss and damage. The disruptions in value chain have restricted the supply of raw material, which, in turn, is hindering the growth of the market and affecting the development of the end-use industries. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for glacial acrylic acid is expected to rise globally in coming months. With the growing consciousness toward sustainability and diversification of application bases in postopandemic times, the demand for glacial acrylic acid is expected to take huge leaps in the future.

According to International Finance Corporation, the COVID-19 outbreak is forecasted to slow down investments in the water sector globally. A survey by Global Water Leaders Group predicted that industrial water demand will fall by approximately 27% due to the outbreak. Further, the Global Water Leaders Group stated that water and wastewater utilities worldwide are expected to see revenue collection reductions of 15% on average due to the COVID-19 crisis. Thus, the water sector is anticipated to witness decline in the demand for water treatment chemicals, which would negatively impact the glacial acrylic acid market. Nevertheless, effective measures taken by associations-such as Industrial Fabrics Association International-backed by positive government initiatives to safeguard their frontline health care workers are expected to boost the textile industry, which would bolster the demand for glacial acrylic acid in coming years.

Glacial Acrylic Acid Market, by Application

Nappies

Adult & Feminine Hygiene

Detergents

Adhesives, Coatings & Sealants

Water Treatment

Others

Glacial Acrylic Acid Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4a7ek5

