U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.35
    +1.48 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.90
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9925
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1484
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4230
    +0.2710 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,971.42
    +134.40 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.94
    -2.74 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,562.27
    -88.57 (-0.32%)
     

Global Glamping Market Is Expected to Reach $7.11 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in inclination toward comfortable and luxury camping among consumers, surge in number of concerts and large-scale music festivals, and increase in awareness and advantages related to glamping are expected to drive the growth of the global glamping market. Decline of the tourism industry, and prevalence of social distancing restrictions from governments during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global glamping market generated $2.68 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17234

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$2.68 billion

Market Size in 2031

$7.11 billion

CAGR

10.5%

No. of Pages in Report

400

Segments covered

Application, Age Group, Size, End-User, Distribution Channel, Product Type, And Region

Drivers

Increase in the standard of living

Increase in awareness about the benefits of glamping

Opportunities

Rise in inclination towards comfortable and luxury camping among consumers

Surge in number of concerts and large-scale music festivals

Restrains

Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 had had a negative impact on the growth of the global glamping market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, reduction in demand for outdoor traveling and activities such as camping, trekking, skiing scuba diving, surfing, and other water sports.

  • This was mainly due to the presence of a rapidly spreading outbreak of COVID-19, and hence governments of various countries across the globe devised stringent social distancing restrictions to appreciably curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

  • The tourism industry as a whole has suffered a serious blow during the pandemic due to the temporary cancellation of flights and transportation. Thus, the outbreak had a negative impact on the market.


Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Glamping Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17234?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global glamping market based on application, age group, size, end-user, distribution channel, product type, and region.

Based on application, the family travel segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Based on size, the 4-person segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The 2-persons segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the consumers segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17234

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The e-commerce segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global glamping market report include Hilleberg Ab., Johnson Outdoors Inc., The North Face Inc., AMG GROUP, Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors, The Coleman Company, Simex Outdoor International, Kampa, Exxel Outdoors, Bushtec Safari (South Africa), Sawday’s Canopy & Stars Ltd. (UK), Huttopia (France), Wigwam Holidays Ltd (UK), Arena Campsites (Europe).

The report analyzes these key players in the global glamping market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more value stocks, go directly to 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. It has been a wild ride for investors on Wall Street for more than a year. Stocks have experienced extreme polarization since the […]

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In late August, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported results for its fiscal second-quarter (ended July 31), and they weren't great. The long-term opportunity for Nvidia looks bright as semiconductors are rising in popularity, and the company is still seeing success in the industries with the highest potential. Second-quarter earnings results were a significant shift compared to Nvidia's previous quarters.

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • The Other Doomsday Scenario Looming Over Markets

    Perhaps not: One fund manager that successfully navigated the past two major stock crashes is bracing for an awful end to the year because it fears the Federal Reserve’s quiet exit from bonds. London-based Ruffer LLP is concerned that the accelerating runoff of the Fed’s Treasury holdings will suck liquidity out of the markets—just as rising rates and falling stock and bond prices increase the need for cash to smooth the drop. “It puts a pincer on equities and bonds at the same time,” said investment director at Ruffer.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Sell-Off Intensifies; Apple Vs. ANET Stock

    The major indexes broke more key support last week. Apple unveils the iPhone 14 Wednesday. AAPL stock is worth watching, but this tech leader looks better.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC Building

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from a skyscraper in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood on Friday. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanThe Union, New Jersey-based

  • Horrible News for Bed, Bath & Beyond

    It is Gustavo Arnal, 52, who allegedly jumped from the 18th floor of this building on September 2, says the newspaper citing police sources. "Prior to Avon, Mr. Arnal was CFO, International Divisions and Global Functions at Walgreens Boots Alliance."

  • 'This is beyond imagination': Poland homeowners are lining up for days, sleeping in their cars to buy fuel — and coal stocks are still white-hot due to the demand

    Reminiscent of communist times? Maybe it's even worse.

  • The 'Refiner' Things in Life: 3 Oil Dividend Stocks With High Yields

    High oil and gas prices are boosting the energy sector as these stocks have widely outperformed the S&P 500 Index. It's no wonder: Demand for refined products remains strong and global supply is tight. It also produces renewable diesel and has a midstream segment, Valero Energy Partners LP, but its contribution to total earnings is under 10%.

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL): The Valuation looks Attractive, but Upside may be Capped until Growth Returns

    Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a high quality company with significant competitive advantages, a very strong balance sheet and diverse revenue streams. It’s also trading on a price multiple that is low relative to its peers and to its own trading history. The valuation suggests the market is skeptical that growth is going to return anytime soon.

  • Porsche Family to Acquire More Than 25% of the Car Maker as IPO Nears

    Volkswagen plans to discuss the sports-car brand’s listing on Monday and says shares could begin trading at the end of the month.

  • Commercial Contracts Will Keep Breathing Life Into Palantir

    Palantir bears often point to the lack of commercial contracts, but the situation is changing

  • Investors Are Suing Companies Over This Poor-Performing Retirement Fund. Do You Have One?

    Target-date funds may be cramping your retirement. Between July 29 and Aug. 2, lawyers representing current and past participants in six separate retirement plans filed suit against their employers and plan fiduciaries, charging that the BlackRock target-date funds in the … Continue reading → The post Are Target-Date Funds Hampering Your Retirement? Try This Instead appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A ‘Superbubble’ Warning Clashes With Good News on Inflation

    The stock market’s tug of war comes as GMO’s Jeremy Grantham warns of a “superbubble.” Plus: Why social-media companies can’t make a profit.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy in September

    These innovative businesses are giving investors reasons to buy, but a bear market just isn't cooperating.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, something that hasn’t happened in their more than 200-year trading history

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • First Eagle Investments Continue to Like Meta Platforms (FB)

    First Eagle Investments is an independent, privately owned asset management firm dedicated to serving the needs of individuals and institutions worldwide as well as the financial professionals that advise them. Recently, the fund published its “First Eagle Investments Global Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund […]