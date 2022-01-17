The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market is expected to grow by $ 7.68 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the glass fiber reinforced plastic market and it is poised to grow by $ 7. 68 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219693/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the glass fiber reinforced plastic market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of GFRP in the construction industry and the increasing adoption of GFRP composites in the transportation industry. In addition, the increased use of GFRP in the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glass fiber reinforced plastic market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The glass fiber reinforced plastic market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Construction

• Transportation

• Electrical and electronics

• Sports and leisure goods

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing number of wind energy capacity installationsas one of the prime reasons driving the glass fiber reinforced plastic market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on glass fiber reinforced plastic market covers the following areas:

• Glass fiber reinforced plastic market sizing

• Glass fiber reinforced plastic market forecast

• Glass fiber reinforced plastic market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass fiber reinforced plastic market vendors that include AGY Holding Corp., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd., and Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Co. Ltd. Also, the glass fiber reinforced plastic market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219693/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



