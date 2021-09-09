U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Forecasts 2021-2026: Global Market Forecast to Reach 8.2 Million Metric Tons by 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Fiber Reinforcements - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Attributed to the slowdown in the global economy and industrial activities worldwide amid the impact of novel coronavirus pandemic, the global market for glass fiber reinforcements has witnessed a significant decline in terms of both volumes and value.

Recovering from the pandemic impact, the global market is projected to reach 8.2 million metric tons by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9% during 2020-2026 analysis period, driven mainly by growth in the key application areas such as aerospace, automotive & transportation, pipes & tanks and wind energy.

While almost all application sectors of Glass Fiber Reinforcements were impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, the wind energy sector has generally not had any negative impact but rather demand was accelerated at a healthy rate in 2020. According to statistics published by the World Wind Energy Association, the industry added a record 93 gigawatts of wind power capacity worldwide within the year 2020. The overall market for Glass Fiber Reinforcements, globally, is estimated to be 6.2 million, valued at $9.7 billion in 2021.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Worldwide market for Glass Fiber Reinforcements is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications, product forms, major geographic regions and key countries

  • The study provides market size and extensively analyzes each major end-use application and product form of Glass Fiber Reinforcements for the analysis period in each region/country

  • The report exclusively analyzes the Covid-19 Pandemic impact on the market for Glass Fiber Reinforcements

  • Wind Energy Continue to Propel Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforcements

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 72

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 149 companies

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Glass Fiber Reinforcements market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on the pandemic impact and Y-o-Y growth for 2019-2020


Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market
1.1 Product Outline
1.2 End-use Application Areas for Glass Fiber Reinforcements

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Wind Energy Continue to Propel Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforcements
2.2 Zero Emissions Targets to Drive Demand for Glass Fibers in Automobiles
2.2.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics Looks Promising in Automotive Industry

3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
3.1 Global Glass Fibers Production Capacity
3.2 Key Global Players

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview by Product Form
5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview by End-Use Application

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

PART D: ANNEXURE

Companies Mentioned

  • 3B-The Fibreglass Company

  • AGY Holding Corp.

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo Group

  • Baotek Inc.

  • BGF Industries, Inc.

  • Braj Binani Group (3B-Fibreglass)

  • Central Glass Co., Ltd.

  • Changshu Dongyu Insulated Compound Materials Co., Ltd.

  • Changzhou Pro-Tech Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Changzhou Tianma Group Co., Ltd.

  • Changzhou Zhongxin Tianma Fiberglass Products Co., Ltd.

  • Chengdu Chang Yuan Shun Co., Ltd.

  • China Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

  • China Yangzhou Guotai Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

  • ChomaratT

  • Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)

  • Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd.

  • Colan Products Pty Limited

  • CPIC Abahsain Fiberglass W.L.L.

  • DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH

  • Dipex Spol. S R.O.

  • Dr. Gunther Kast Gmbh & Co.

  • Eastern Industrial Company (EICO)

  • Fiberex Technologies Inc.

  • Fibertec, Inc.

  • Fibrecn International Co., Ltd.

  • Glass Strand Inc. (GSI)

  • Glotech Industrial Corp.

  • Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • Hexcel Corporation

  • Huatek New Material Inc.

  • Hubei Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.

  • Johns Manville Corporation

  • JPS Composite Materials

  • JSC ""Polotsk-Steklovolokno""

  • KCC Corporation

  • Krosglass S.A.

  • Kush Synthetics Private Limited

  • Lanxess AG

  • Luzhou Tianshu Glass Fiber Co., Ltd

  • Metyx Composites

  • Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

  • Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

  • Nycon Corporation

  • Owens Corning

  • Pasia Fiber & Composite Co., Ltd.

  • P-D Glasseiden GmbH Oschatz

  • P-D Tatneft-Alabuga Steklovolokno, LLC

  • PFG Fiber Glass Corporation

  • Saertex GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Saint-Gobain S.A

  • Selcom S.R.L.

  • ShairCo Fiberglass

  • Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.

  • Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd.

  • Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

  • Sisecam Elyaf Sanayii A.S.

  • Suntex Composite Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

  • Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

  • Texiglass Industria E Comercio Textil Ltda

  • Tissaglasweberei AG

  • Unifrax I LLC

  • V2 Composites, Inc.

  • Valmieras Stikla Skiedra JSC

  • Vectorply Corporation

  • Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wywd8o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


