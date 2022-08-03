ReportLinker

Executive Summary Glass-Lined Equipment is a corrosion-resistant material used in varying processes of operation from the production of pharmaceuticals to speciality chemicals and polymers.

New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Line Equipment Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Equipment Type, Glass Material Type, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311752/?utm_source=GNW

With the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are at the forefront of combating COVID-19. There is a rise in the production of all the critical medical devices required to cure COVID patients. The global Glass Line Equipment market, valued at USD 920 million in the year 2021, plays an important role in the manufacturing of different types of medical products, and several key industry players have grabbed the opportunity to fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.



Among Equipment Types, the Glass Line Reactor segment is expected to hold the largest share in Glass Line Equipment Market in the year 2021. This is because the demand for glass reactors will rise amid the expansion of the chemical and industrial sectors.



Among Glass materials, the Pharma Glass segment is expected to hold the largest share in Glass Line Equipment Market in the year 2021. It possesses exceptional chemical stability and high heat resistance to thermal shock and sudden temperature change.



The major driving factors for the market growth are the increased use of these filters in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries and the growing demand from the food & beverage industry. Expansion of the manufacturing sector in the Asia Pacific region is the key factor which drives the market for Glass Line Equipment.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Glass Line Equipment market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Glass Line Equipment Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Glass Line Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Glass Line Reactors, Agitators, Dryers, Heat Exchangers, Others).



• The report analyses the Glass Line Equipment Market by Glass Material (WWG Glass, Pharma Glass, Polyglass, pH Sensitive Glass, Abrasion Resistant Glass).



• The report analyses the Glass Line Equipment Market by End User (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Food & Beverages, Others).



• The Global Glass Line Equipment Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Equipment Type, by Glass Material and by End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Pfaudler Internatonal, DE Ditrich Process Systems, HLE Glascoat, Zibo Taiji Industrial Enamel Co., Ltd, Buchiglasuster, THALETEC GmbH, Stnadard Glass lining technology, Sigma Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd, 3V Tech, JIANGSU YANGYANG Chemicals Equipment manufacturers co.ltd.



Key Target Audience



• Glass Manufacturers



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311752/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



