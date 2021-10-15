The Global Glass Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period

Global Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the glass logistics market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576179/?utm_source=GNW

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the glass logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for glass from the end-users and increasing demand for glass from the automotive industry. In addition, increased demand for glass from the end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glass logistics market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The glass logistics market is segmented as below:

By Service

Transportation

Warehousing and VAS

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the expansion of glass production facilitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the glass logistics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on glass logistics market covers the following areas:

Glass logistics market sizing

Glass logistics market forecast

Glass logistics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass logistics market vendors that include BASAMRO Logistics Group, Bonded Logistics Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Emons Group BV, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Lannutti Spa, Nijman Zeetank Internationale Transport BV, Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corp., and sedak GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the glass logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576179/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



