The global glass mat material market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%

during the forecast period. Glass mats are being widely used in the industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, marine, sports & leisure, and many other end-use industries.

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Mat Material Market by Glass Type, Product Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320077/?utm_source=GNW
The significant growth in commercial, and non-commercial construction activities are supporting the demand for glass mat material across the world.

S-Glass Fiber Type is the fastest-growing Glass Fiber Type of glass mat material, in terms of value.
S-glass fiber has various efficient properties like E-glass fiber but is stiffer and stronger as compared to E-glass fiber.The S-glass fiber is made up of magnesium aluminosilicate.

It offers high performance even at the elevated temperatures; hence, it get widely preferred in the high end applications where stability, and high strength is required under corrosive environments and high temperature.

Chopped Strand is the fastest-growing mat type of glass mat material, in terms of value.
Chopped strand is the dominating mat type for glass mat material, accounting for a largest market share in 2021.The growing automotive & transportation and construction & infrastructure industries in APAC is expected to drive the chopped strand glass mat material market during the forecast period.

Chopped strands are glass fiber strands that gets used to provide reinforcement to the glass mats.

Construction & infrastructure is the fastest-growing end-use industry of glass mat material, in terms of value.
Based on end-use industry, the glass mat material market is segmented into construction & infrastructure, industrial, automotive & transportation, marine, sports & leisure, and others.In terms of value, the construction & infrastructure segment accounted for significant share of the glass mat material market in 2021.

The large share of the glass mat material application segment can be attributed to the high growth of the construction & infrastructure and automotive industries in APAC and North America.

APAC is the fastest-growing glass mat material market.
APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of glass mat material due to the increasing demand from the domestic market and rising income levels.The easy availability of low-cost labor and raw materials is increasing the production of glass mat material in the region, thereby driving foreign investments.

The region is also the fastest-growing glass mat material market.An increase in purchasing power parity in Asia Pacific countries and high demand from automotive & transportation, marine, industrial, and consumer goods, among other end-use industries, is driving the glass mat material market in the region.

The manufacturers of glass mat material in North America and Europe are facing tough competition from players in Asia Pacific in terms of production cost, which is an important factor for end customers. These factors make Asia Pacific an attractive market for investment.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:
• By Company Type- Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 20%
• By Designation- C Level- 33%, Director Level- 33%, and Managers- 34%
• By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 25%, APAC- 25%, Latin America-10%, MEA-20%,

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:
• Owens Corning, (US)
• Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), (China)
• China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China),
• Binani industries limited, (India)
• Saint-Gobain S.A, (France)
• Taiwan Glass Ind Corp, (Taiwan)
• Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., (Japan),
• China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd, (China)
• Superior Huntingdon Composites Co., LLC, (US)
• Jiangsu Changhai Composite materials Co., Ltd, (China)
• Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG), (China)
• Johns Manville Corp., (US)
• AGY Holding Corp., (US)
• PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., (China)
• Others

Research Coverage
This report covers the global glass mat material market and forecasts the market size until 2027.The report includes the market segmentation – Raw Material Type (Fiber Glass, Binder), Glass Fiber Type (E-Glass, ECR-Glass, S-Glass, C-Glass, and others), Mat Type (Chopped Strand, Continuous Filament), End-use Industries (Construction & infrastructure, Industrial, Automotive & transportation, Marine, Sports & leisure, and others), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).

Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global glass mat material market.

Key benefits of buying the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the global glass mat material market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the glass mat material market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, and acquisitions.

Reasons to buy the report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall glass mat material market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320077/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


