U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,951.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,809.75
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.20
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -0.82 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.86
    +1.80 (+9.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2202
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4180
    -0.2670 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,978.24
    -332.46 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.23
    -10.98 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.47
    -27.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Global Glass Packaging Market Size To Grow USD 80 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 5%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·6 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Glass Packaging Market Size was valued at USD 52 billion in 2021 and the worldwide glass packaging market is expected to reach USD 80 billion by 2030. according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Saint-Gobain, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KgaA, Bormioli Rocco S.p.A, Consol, Gerresheimer AG, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Rockwood & Hines Glass Group, and Shanghai Vista Packaging Co. Ltd and others 20+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

New York, United States , Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Glass Packaging Market Size to grow from USD 52 billion in 2021 to USD 80 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The glass packaging market has grown due to the abundance of small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, future growth potential is anticipated as a result of continued product innovation and technological developments that make glass bottles lighter and need less energy to produce and transport.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1339  

The soda lime segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the raw material, the global glass packaging market is categorized into Cullet, Soda Lime, Selenium, Cobalt Oxide, Limestone, Dolomite, Coloring Material, and Others. The soda lime segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. It demonstrates mediocre hydrolytic and chemical resistance. Glass can be reformed and remelted numerous times, making it affordable and perfect for recycling. It is highly malleable and can be repeatedly softened during the fabrication process.

The alcoholic beverages segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the glass packaging market is categorized into Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Beauty Products, and Others. The alcoholic beverages segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Over the coming years, increasing alcohol consumption will push the market share for glass packaging. In the forecast period, demand for glass packaging of alcoholic beverages includes the expanding availability of bottles in various sizes in the retail market and innovation in design & chemical composition that results in reduced weight of glass bottles. Alcohol consumption will be positively impacted by rising spending tendencies, the influence of western lifestyles, and easy availability.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1339  

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 122 market data tables and figures & charts from the reportGlobal Glass Packaging Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Raw Material (Cullet, Soda Lime, Selenium, Cobalt Oxide, Limestone, Dolomite, Coloring Material, and Others), By Application (Alcoholic Beverage, Non-Alcoholic Beverage, Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Beauty Products, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030”.

On credit portfolios, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and businesses in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1339  

The alcoholic beverages segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the glass packaging market is categorized into Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Beauty Products, and Others. The alcoholic beverages segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Over the coming years, increasing alcohol consumption will push the market share for glass packaging. In the forecast period, demand for glass packaging of alcoholic beverages includes the expanding availability of bottles in various sizes in the retail market and innovation in design & chemical composition that results in reduced weight of glass bottles. Alcohol consumption will be positively impacted by rising spending tendencies, the influence of western lifestyles, and easy availability.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1339  

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global Glass Packaging Market has been segmented into five major regions:  North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Due to the increasing usage of glass in numerous end-use sectors, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and alcoholic drinks in China and India, the regional market is predicted to expand. Additionally, the abundance of raw resources, notably silica, is anticipated to fuel industry expansion. Due to their large populations of consumers, China and India have a disproportionate market share for glass packaging in the Asia Pacific region. The increase in the demand for beverages and the growth of the urban population is credited with the industry's expansion in this region. China is a significant user of glass packaging goods worldwide. North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Glass Packaging Market include Saint-Gobain, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KgaA, Bormioli Rocco S.p.A, Consol,Gerresheimer AG, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Rockwood & Hines Glass Group, and Shanghai Vista Packaging Co. Ltd and others 20+ prominent key players we have added in the final report. Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

View a detailed Table of Content here: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/table-of-contents/glass-packaging-market

Browse Related Reports

Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Semi-Rigid Packaging), By Application (Food, Tea and Hemp Juice, Hemp Fiber, Hemp Sacks, Ropes, and Canvas), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/cannabis-packaging-market

Global B2B Packaged Spices Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Spices Type (Chillies, Garlic, Turmeric, Ginger and Others), By Packaging Type (Packaged, and Unpackaged), By Form (Whole, Grounded/Powder, Spice Mixes, Paste, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/b2b-packaged-spices-market

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • ‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions and concerns to picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Looking for Red-Hot Takeover Candidates? Here Are 2 Stocks on Analysts’ Radar

    Despite the soft economic backdrop, 2022 has still provided several large-scale takeovers. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ($68.7 billion – expected to close next year), Broadcom’s of VMWare (~$61 billion – by the end of next year, too) and Oracle’s of Cerner ($28.3 billion), are all notable deals that readily come to mind. For companies, a lot of the time, larger is preferable; smaller businesses can take advantage of cost-savings that larger organizations have, while bigger enti

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    GitLab Inc. (GTLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 37.50% and 6.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • 11 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best quality stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now. During these uncertain times, when the Federal Reserve is on a mission to fight inflation by increasing benchmark […]

  • Good News for Procrastinators: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.