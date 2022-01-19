U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,282.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,239.50
    +33.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.20
    +3.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.47
    +1.04 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.30 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    +3.33 (+17.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4940
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,530.37
    -409.65 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.39
    -1.99 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.38
    +4.83 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Global Glass Processing Equipment Market to Reach US$2.1 Billion by the Year 2026

ReportLinker
·24 min read

Abstract: Global Glass Processing Equipment Market to Reach US$2. 1 Billion by the Year 2026 . As a widely popular packaging material, glass is used to package food, pharmaceuticals, drugs, and beverages.

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Processing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798678/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is set to be driven by factors such as an increase in construction activities and escalating glass packaging demand. Glass has gained traction in the construction industry because of its ability to lower costs and ensure energy efficiency in buildings. As a result, an increasing number of buildings are adopting curtain walls to replace traditional walls. Furthermore, growth in green building activity is driving demand for energy-efficient Low-E glass that helps reduce carbon emissions. Demand for low-cost and energy-efficient glass manufacturing is fueled by organizations around the world promoting and utilizing green construction. Technological advances are widening the range of glass characteristics, particularly in terms of weight and strength. Since the food and beverage sector widely uses glass packaging, the industry boom is also spurring growth in the global glass processing equipment market. Known for being environmentally friendly, glass is also gaining prominence in manufacturing facilities for safeguarding equipment.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glass Processing Equipment estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Glass Cutting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$832.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass Grinding segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.1% share of the global Glass Processing Equipment market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $356.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $533 Million by 2026

The Glass Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$356.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$533 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$80.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) dominates the global glass processing equipment market owing to accelerating investments in several end-user industries along with the increasing adoption of glass processing in many sectors, particularly the construction, automotive and food & beverages industries.

Glass Breaking Segment to Reach $359.4 Million by 2026

In the global Glass Breaking segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$201.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$263.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.


Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

  • Beijing Hanjiang Automatic Glass Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

  • Benteler International AG

  • Biesse Group

  • Bottero S.p.A.

  • CMS Glass Machinery

  • Foshan Datuo Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.

  • Glasstech, Inc.

  • Glaston Corporation

  • HEGLA GmbH & Co. KG

  • Keraglass Industries S.r.l.

  • LandGlass Technology Co., Ltd.

  • LISEC Austria GmbH

  • OCMI-OTG S.p.A.

  • Shenzhen Handong Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • SK Glass Machines (India) Pvt. Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798678/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Effect of Pandemic on Key End-Use Industries of Glass
Processing Equipment
Construction
EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Automotive
EXHIBIT 3: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Electrical Equipment & Consumer Electronics
Packaging
An Introduction to Glass Processing Equipment
History of the Glass Industry
Glass Machinery and Equipment
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 4: World Glass Processing Equipment Market by Machine
Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Glass
Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling, and
Other Machine Types
Analysis by End-Use
EXHIBIT 5: World Glass Processing Equipment Market by End-Use
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Construction,
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, and Other
End-Uses
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 6: Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 7: Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment -
Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa,
Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Energy Efficiency Redefines Equipment Engineering
Glass Processing Equipment and Industry 4.0
Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0
EXHIBIT 8: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
AI for Machine Operations
Automotive Glass Processing Trends
EXHIBIT 9: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile
Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and
2022
Consumer Electronics: A Key End-Use Segment
EXHIBIT 10: Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents
Opportunity for Glass Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Glass Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Sustained Growth in
Store Leading to Uptick in Processing Machinery Demand
Industrial IoT and Glass Processing
EXHIBIT 11: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Information Technology for Flat Glass Processing
Information Technology Transforms Glass Industry
High-Precision Glass Processing with Innovative Technology
New Trends and Quality Standards in Glassmaking
Flat Glass Tempering Machines Market
Glass Recycling Trends
While the US Lags, Europe Leads in Glass Recycling
Machinery Innovations
Europe Witnesses a Spate of Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass Cutting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Glass Cutting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Cutting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass Grinding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Glass Grinding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Grinding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass Breaking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Glass Breaking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Breaking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass Drilling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Glass Drilling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Drilling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Machine
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Machine Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Machine Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment by
Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking,
Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: France Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: France Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Glass
Processing Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass
Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Glass
Processing Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: UK Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment by
Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking,
Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass
Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and
Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: UK Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment by
End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding,
Glass Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Glass Processing Equipment
by Machine Type - Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass
Breaking, Glass Drilling and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Glass Processing
Equipment by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glass Cutting, Glass Grinding, Glass Breaking, Glass
Drilling and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Glass Processing
Equipment by End-Use - Construction, Automotive, Consumer

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798678/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • US labor board reconsiders rule that allow gag orders in arbitration agreements

    Confidentiality clauses in arbitration agreements can prevent employees from linking up with other workers and from talking to administrative agencies.

  • EU Markets Regulator Calls for Ban on Proof-of-Work Crypto Mining: Report

    Energy-intensive mining should be banned in the European Union (EU), according to the vice chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

  • Saudi Fund’s Activision Bet to Get $1 Billion Microsoft Lift

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is set for a face-saving $1.1 billion boost to its investment in Activision Blizzard Inc. after Microsoft Corp. agreed to buy the video-game maker.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Im

  • Oil Holds Gain Above 2014 High With IEA Bullish on Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains above the highest close since 2014 as the International Energy Agency said the market looked tighter than previously thought, with demand proving resilient to omicron.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Imag

  • Intel Enters the Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Space amidst Rising Concerns over Mining and the Environment

    Intel’s latest move is a timely one. Following China’s Bitcoin mining ban, a U.S Congress subcommittee hearing on cryptos will put greater focus on mining.

  • Operational problems hit Canada's Suncor again, lowering oil production

    Suncor also confirmed the death of a worker on Jan. 6 at its Base plant, which police had reported earlier. Suncor said a heavy haul truck rear-ended a second truck at the mine, resulting in the death of a driver. The incident is the fourth fatality at a Suncor facility since late 2020, Scotiabank analyst Jason Bouvier said.

  • ASML Q4 earnings seen up 12%, eyes on Berlin fire impact

    ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, is expected to report a 12% increase in quarterly net profit on Wednesday and update customers on whether a fire at its factory in Berlin could affect production plans. Analysts are expecting ASML, Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, to report fourth quarter net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data. ASML is trying to expand production as its customers - which include TSMC, Samsung Intel - invest heavily in new capacity to try to ease a global semiconductor shortage.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Costco buys Sacramento land for expanding gas station

    Costco Wholesale Corp. is looking to help more people get access to its famously cheaper gas in Sacramento, with plans for expanding its fuel facility near an existing store.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • Toyota Shares Sink Most in Nearly Two Years on Output Target Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. shares fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday morning, their biggest intraday loss since March 2020, after the company warned it expects to miss its production target for this fiscal year. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

  • Enbridge strikes another gas pipeline deal in Brownsville with Houston LNG developer

    Developer Texas LNG Brownsville LLC aims to make a final investment decision on the South Texas export project this year.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • Buy the Dip: 2 Top Growth Stocks for January

    Investors interested in buying quality growth stocks in January should consider Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). It may surprise you to learn that Adobe is more valuable than any company on that "Tier 2" list, even though Adobe's stock price is down 25% from its all-time high. Adobe is the undisputed industry leader in digital media software for individuals, students, and businesses of all sizes.

  • Activision’s Embattled CEO Is Already Complicating Microsoft’s Acquisition

    The confusion around Kotick's future role adds one more unknown to a merger that is sure to get significant scrutiny in the months to come.

  • Biden Working With Oil-Producing Nations as Prices Surge to 2014 High

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with oil-producing countries to ensure supply rises to meet demand, according to the White House, as prices surge to the highest level in seven years.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Tick

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Im

  • Oil hits 2014 high after drone strike on UAE

    Oil prices passed $87 a barrel on Tuesday as supply falls short of demand.