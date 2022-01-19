Abstract: Global Glass Processing Equipment Market to Reach US$2. 1 Billion by the Year 2026 . As a widely popular packaging material, glass is used to package food, pharmaceuticals, drugs, and beverages.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by factors such as an increase in construction activities and escalating glass packaging demand. Glass has gained traction in the construction industry because of its ability to lower costs and ensure energy efficiency in buildings. As a result, an increasing number of buildings are adopting curtain walls to replace traditional walls. Furthermore, growth in green building activity is driving demand for energy-efficient Low-E glass that helps reduce carbon emissions. Demand for low-cost and energy-efficient glass manufacturing is fueled by organizations around the world promoting and utilizing green construction. Technological advances are widening the range of glass characteristics, particularly in terms of weight and strength. Since the food and beverage sector widely uses glass packaging, the industry boom is also spurring growth in the global glass processing equipment market. Known for being environmentally friendly, glass is also gaining prominence in manufacturing facilities for safeguarding equipment.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glass Processing Equipment estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Glass Cutting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$832.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass Grinding segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.1% share of the global Glass Processing Equipment market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $356.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $533 Million by 2026



The Glass Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$356.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$533 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$80.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) dominates the global glass processing equipment market owing to accelerating investments in several end-user industries along with the increasing adoption of glass processing in many sectors, particularly the construction, automotive and food & beverages industries.



Glass Breaking Segment to Reach $359.4 Million by 2026



In the global Glass Breaking segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$201.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$263.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.





Beijing Hanjiang Automatic Glass Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Benteler International AG

Biesse Group

Bottero S.p.A.

CMS Glass Machinery

Foshan Datuo Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.

Glasstech, Inc.

Glaston Corporation

HEGLA GmbH & Co. KG

Keraglass Industries S.r.l.

LandGlass Technology Co., Ltd.

LISEC Austria GmbH

OCMI-OTG S.p.A.

Shenzhen Handong Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

SK Glass Machines (India) Pvt. Ltd.







