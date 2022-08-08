The Global Glass Substrate Market is expected to grow by $ 616.14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Glass Substrate Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the glass substrate market and it is poised to grow by $ 616. 14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

92% during the forecast period. Our report on the glass substrate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of glass fiber composites in automobiles, the rise in the use of glass substrates for aerospace and defense applications, and the surging demand for consumer electronics.

The glass substrate market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The glass substrate market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Medical

• Solar

• Aerospace and defense



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of glass substrates in solar power-generating plants as one of the prime reasons driving the glass substrate market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth and expansion of various end-user industries and surge in applications in the electrical and electronics industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the glass substrate market covers the following areas:

• Glass substrate market sizing

• Glass substrate market forecast

• Glass substrate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass substrate market vendors that include AGC Inc., Apogee Enterprises Inc, Corning Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., HOYA Corp., IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd., Kyodo International Inc., Laseroptik GmbH, MTI Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., NOVA Electronic Materials LLC, Ohara Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Plan Optik AG, SCHOTT AG, Shilpa Enterprises, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solaronix SA, Techinstro Industries, and Vedanta Ltd. Also, the glass substrate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

