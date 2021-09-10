U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Global Glass Wafer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Wafer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application, and End-Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glass wafer market was valued at US$ 295.48 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 575.17 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.68% from 2020 to 2028.

A glass wafer is basically a very thin disc that is used as a base for manufacturing integrated circuits and also for protection in consumer electronics. The glass wafer is usually made up of quartz, borosilicate glass or fused silica. These wafers are used in a wide variety of industrial and technical applications. Glass wafer has various properties such as the borosilicate glass provides a higher chemical stability against water or any other type of chemical. The rise in demand for compact and advanced consumer electronic devices is going to drive the glass wafer market. The increase in the demand for automotive electronics because of electric and hybrid vehicles, will lead to an increase in demand for glass wafers.

Based on end-use, the glass wafer market is segmented into energy, it and telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare and biotechnology. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Glass wafer in the consumer electronics segment is used in sectors such as mobile devices and wearables, augmented reality, imaging and projection, and home and electrical appliances. The glass wafers in the mobile device and wearable sector are used for the protection of the cover glass for display purposes, substrate for polymer lenses, cover glasses for image sensors, used for protecting the electronics and semiconductors present inside the device as well as protecting the integrated circuit. The glass wafer in the imaging and projection segment is used in high end digital projectors as well as in TV and imaging display as it offers high transparency, heat resistance, and low thermal expansion. The use of sensors in the consumer electronic devices has increased. The number of sensors in mobile devices have increased and it also enables unlocking the phones with facial recognition, used in augmented reality and many more.

Geographically, the glass wafer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2019, Asia Pacific held the highest share of the global glass wafers market. The demand for glass wafers is expected to increase in the region due to various factors such as the increasing spending capacity of the consumers, better living standards, and expanding industrialization. The other factor propelling the adoption of glass wafers in the Asia Pacific region is the automotive industry's growth due to the rise in automobiles' demand. Besides these, rapid growth in the military and defense industries and rise in the manufacturers' R&D activities also significantly escalate the growth of the glass wafers market in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is also estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is primarily attributed to an increase in various governments' investments toward its industrial sector.

SCHOTT AG; AGC Inc.; Corning Incorporated; Plan Optik AG; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd; Samtec, Inc; Bullen; Nippon Electric Glass; Swift glass; and Coresix Precision Glass, Inc. are among the major players operating in the global glass wafer market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Glass Wafers Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Glass Wafers Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Adoption of MEMs Technology
5.1.2 Usage of Glass Wafer in Various Industries
5.2 Restraint
5.2.1 High set-up cost
5.3 Opportunity
5.3.1 Increase in demand from Asia Pacific
5.4 Future Trend
5.4.1 Innovative Applications for Glass Wafer
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Glass Wafers - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Glass Wafers Market Overview
6.2 Glass Wafers Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

7. Global Glass Wafer Market Analysis - By Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Glass Wafer Market Breakdown, By Application, 2020 & 2028
7.3 CMOS Image Sensor
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 CMOS Image Sensor: Glass wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Integrated Circuit Packaging
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Integrated Circuit Packaging: Glass Wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 LED
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 LED: Glass Wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 MEMs and RF
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 MEMs and RF: Glass wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Microfluidics
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Microfluidics: Glass wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.8 FO WLP
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 FO WLP: Glass wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.9 Other Applications
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Other Applications: Glass wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Glass wafer Market Analysis - By End Use
8.1 Overview
8.2 Glass Wafer Market Breakdown, By End Use2020 & 2028
8.3 Energy
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Energy: Glass wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 IT and Telecommunications
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 IT and Telecommunications: Glass Wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Consumer Electronics
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Consumer Electronics: Glass wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Aerospace and Defense
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Aerospace and Defense: Glass wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Automotive
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Automotive: Glass Wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.8 Healthcare and Biotechnology
8.8.1 Overview
8.8.2 Healthcare and Biotechnology: Glass wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.9 Other End-Use
8.9.1 Overview
8.9.2 Others End-Use: Glass wafer Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Glass Wafer Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Overview- Impact of COVID-19
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Product Launch
11.3 Product News
11.4 Partnership
11.5 Expansion

12. Company Profiles
12.1 SCHOTT AG
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 AGC Inc.
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Corning Incorporated
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Plan Optik AG
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 BULLEN
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 SAMTEC, Inc.
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Coresix Precision Glass, Inc.
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Swift Glass
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bp93j

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


