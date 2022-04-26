U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Novo Nordisk, PegBio and Sanofi Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Research Report by Product, Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market size was estimated at USD 3,632.28 million in 2021, USD 4,016.94 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.84% to reach USD 6,737.14 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, atherosclerosis, and cardiovascular diseases
5.1.1.2. Increase in the number of diabetic patients and recent advancement in the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
5.1.1.3. Growing number of approval for novel products
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Patent expiry of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising new product launched and ongoing development of strong product pipeline
5.1.3.2. Developing focus on the collaboration activities to obtain commercialization rights
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Severe risks and limitations such as renal impairment, pancreatitis, diabetic ketoacidosis
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict

6. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Bydureon
6.3. Ozempic
6.4. Saxenda
6.5. Trulicity
6.6. Victoza

7. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Drug Class
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Albiglutide
7.3. Dulaglutide
7.4. Exenatide
7.5. Liraglutide
7.6. Lixisenatide
7.7. Semaglutide

8. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Route of Administration
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Oral
8.3. Parenteral

9. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Liver Cirrhosis
9.3. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis
9.4. Obesity
9.5. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

10. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Hospital Pharmacies
10.3. Online Pharmacies
10.4. Retail Pharmacies

11. Americas GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
15.2. A-S Medication Solutions, LLC
15.3. Amgen Inc.
15.4. AstraZeneca PLC
15.5. Eli Lilly and Company
15.6. Hanmi Pharmaceutical co., ltd.
15.7. Innovent Biologics, Inc.
15.8. Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc.
15.9. Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd
15.10. Novo Nordisk A/S
15.11. Optum, Inc.
15.12. PegBio Co., Ltd.
15.13. Pfizer Inc.
15.14. Sanofi S.A.
15.15. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ouxy6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-glp-1-receptor-agonist-market-research-report-to-2027---featuring-novo-nordisk-pegbio-and-sanofi-among-others-301533442.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

