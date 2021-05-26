Global Glucaric Acid Market Is Anticipated to Reach USD 1.41 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Global Glucaric Acid Market by Type (Pure Glucaric Acid, Potassium Sodium-D- glucarate,D-glucaric acid- 1,4-lactone and Calcium-D- glucarate), By Application (Detergents, Corrosion Inhibitors, Pharmaceuticals, Food Additives/Health Supplements, and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2021-2028

Newark, NJ, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the study issued by Fior Markets, the global glucaric acid market is expected to grow from USD 0.75 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 1.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The Glucaric Acid market is witnessing significant growth in the past years. The driving factor in this market is that glucaric acid is the ideal cleansing agent. It acts as a building agent that captures the magnesium and calcium present in hard water and then prevents them from accumulating. Detergents are one of the main applications of glucaric acid as a substitute for phosphates.Since phosphates are now banned from dishwasher detergents, glucaric acid is prominently used as an alternative in the industry. This market is expected to boost the growth of the glucaric acid market during the forecast period. Glucaric acid is increasingly used in laundry and household cleaning. Glucaric acid is also environmentally friendly as the raw materials used to produce this product are renewable. The per capita growth of the emerging economies can be seen as an opportunity because of their changing lifestyles. As glucaric acid cannot be generated in large amounts because of high release of nitrogen oxide and the industries are supposed to follow strict government regulations, the market faces restraints and challenges.

Glucaric acid is a chemical compound. It is formed by the resulting chemical reaction between nitric acid and sugar oxidation. Glucaric acid is classified into green or renewable acids and is used in various industries such as agriculture, medicine, chemicals, and food. It is used in treating water and detergent manufacturing processes. Chemicals used in the construction industry, such as phosphates, are likely to be replaced by glucaric acid due to its natural and renewable nature. Issues related to phosphates' use due to their toxic nature are the primary drivers of the glucaric acid market.

The glucaric acid market can be driven by The use of the acid in polymer synthesis. The easy availability and lower prices of pure glucaric acid than other products are expected to drive market growth. The glucaric acid market is strongly driven by high glucaric acid production, especially for the industrial and agricultural sectors. For example, it is used in the production of concrete mixtures, while on the other hand, it is used in the production of light fertilizers. Manufacturers emphasize on innovative approaches for developing end-user products that result in reduced waste generation in the production phase. Presentation of various products, high adoption of innovative process technologies, and potential untapped opportunities in the industrial sector are likely to create more options in the expected term. However, strict regulations, government bans, high costs, and the failure to scale industrial processes to manufacture sugar constrain market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global glucaric acid market include Merck KGaA, Cayman Chemical, Alpha Chemistry, Haihang Industry Co Ltd and AK Scientific Inc. And Shanghai Meicheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Industry Co Ltd and Kalion Inc., Merck KGaA, Cayman Chemical, Alfa Chemistry, among others.

Pure Glucaric Acid is expected to dominate over the forecast period of 2021 – 2028.

Based on type, the global glucaric acid market is segmented into Pure Glucaric Acid, Potassium Sodium-D- glucarate, D-glucaric acid- 1, 4-lactone and Calcium-D- glucarate. The pure Glucaricsegment has dominated the market since 2020. This growth is because of the low price and ease of availability compared to other products.

The detergent segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period of 2021 – 2028.

The application segment includesdetergents, corrosion inhibitors, pharmaceuticals, food additives/health supplements, and others.The detergent segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.The demand for the product in the detergent industry has seen an increase due to the ban on phosphates, especially in liquid detergents.

Regional Segment of Glucaric Acid Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India

), South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global Glucaric Acid market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed the highest demand for glucaric acid and its derivatives. The increasing need for this product from the detergent and food industry, especially in developing countries, has propelled market growth over the next few years.North America holds the second largest share. The market in this region is led by the United States, a pioneer in providing this product. As it is a natural product, the use of glucaric acid in this country has been encouraged by governing bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which has led to an increase in market demand.

About the report:

The global Glucaric Acid market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report gives an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

