  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.06
    -13.62 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    -17.70 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    -0.0083 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8480
    +0.9780 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,582.40
    -713.18 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.92
    -20.88 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Global Glucose Biosensors Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glucose Biosensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Electrochemical, Optical, Others), by End Use (Hospitals, Homecare, Diagnostic centers), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global glucose biosensor market size is expected to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Glucose biosensors are an essential part of glucose monitoring systems that aid in monitoring blood glucose concentration in diabetic patients, which, in turn, helps them to manage and control diabetes and avoid any further complications. The International Diabetes Federation stated that in 2021, 537 million people were diagnosed with diabetes, and the number is anticipated to reach 783 million by 2045.

Emerging innovations in glucose monitoring are expanding the market. Glucose biosensors that use different body fluids such as sweat, blood, saliva, and tear and can be calibrated, are being increasingly researched. For instance, in October 2021, Penn State University researchers invented a novel technique that can assess glucose in sweat rather than blood, thus removing the need for a needle prick.

The market's prominent competitors are taking different initiatives such as funding and acquisitions of medium and small-sized businesses, in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in August 2020, Senseonics Holdings entered into a strategic partnership with PHC Holdings Corporation and Ascensia Diabetes Care. This allowed Ascensia to be the exclusive global distribution partner for Senseonics' CGM systems.

Glucose Biosensors Market Report Highlights

  • by type, the electrochemical biosensor segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its sensitivity, reproducibility, and ease of maintenance.

  • The hospital end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2021, owing to the extensive use of glucose biosensors in hospital settings and an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals with diabetes.

  • North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the improved healthcare facilities and reimbursement policies .

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Glucose Biosensor Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Increasing incidence of diabetes
3.4.1.2. Rising demand for minimally and small-sized glucose monitoring devices
3.4.1.3. Growing patient awareness
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Presence of alternative method
3.5. Glucose Biosensor Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4 Glucose Biosensor Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. Electrochemical biosensors
4.1.2. Optical biosensors
4.1.3. Others
4.2. Type Market Share, 2017 & 2030
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Glucose Biosensor Market by Device Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
4.5.1. Electrochemical
4.5.1.1. Electrochemical biosensors market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Optical
4.5.2.1. Optical biosensors market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.3. Others
4.5.3.1. Other glucose biosensors market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Glucose Biosensor Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.1.1. Hospitals
5.1.2. Homecare
5.1.3. Diagnostic centers
5.2. End-Use Market Share, 2017 & 2030
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Glucose Biosensor Market by End-Use Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
5.5.1. Hospitals
5.5.1.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Homecare
5.5.2.1. Homecare market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.3. Diagnostic centers
5.5.3.1. Diagnostic centers market estimates and forecast, 2017 to 2030 (USD million)

Chapter 6 Glucose Biosensor Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company/Competition Categorization
7.2.1. Innovators
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
7.3.2. Key customers
7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020
7.3.4. Abbott Laboratories
7.3.4.1. Company overview
7.3.4.2. Financial performance
7.3.4.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.5. Dexcom
7.3.5.1. Company overview
7.3.5.2. Financial performance
7.3.5.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.6. Ascensia Diabetes Care
7.3.6.1. Company overview
7.3.6.2. Financial performance
7.3.6.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.7. Nova Diabetes Care
7.3.7.1. Company overview
7.3.7.2. Financial performance
7.3.7.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
7.3.8.1. Company overview
7.3.8.2. Financial performance
7.3.8.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.9. Sanofi
7.3.9.1. Company overview
7.3.9.2. Financial performance
7.3.9.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.10. GlySens Incorporated
7.3.10.1. Company overview
7.3.10.2. Financial performance
7.3.10.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.11. Trividia Health
7.3.11.1. Company overview
7.3.11.2. Financial performance
7.3.11.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.12. Bayer
7.3.12.1. Company overview
7.3.12.2. Financial performance
7.3.12.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.13. Lifescan
7.3.13.1. Company overview
7.3.13.2. Financial performance
7.3.13.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cebwqm?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-glucose-biosensors-market-2022-to-2030---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301560923.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Why Micron Stock Stumbled on Friday

    Piper Sandler is scared of a computer memory glut, but Micron's stock price is cheap enough to already factor that in.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine

  • Dow Jones Falls As Apple Crumbles; Tesla Stock Plunges As Elon Musk Does This; 2 Leaders Make Bullish Moves

    The Dow Jones fell on strong jobs data. Tesla stock plunged on an Elon Musk move. Apple stock crumbled. Amazon fell after an executive quit.

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks Slumped Friday

    Semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was down as much as 5.5%, iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was off by as much as 4.5%, and e-commerce kingpin Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) slipped as much as 3.5%. New warnings about the possibility of a recession sent a wide swath of stocks lower today, but there was also company-specific news for each of the technology stalwarts. Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the chorus of business leaders sounding the alarm about the economy and the possibility of a recession.

  • Novavax Plunges on ‘Harsh’ FDA Review Ahead of Tuesday Panel

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. slumped as much as 27% on Friday after US regulators raised concerns over the biotech’s much-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Phone‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billio

  • BofA’s US stock chief sees a floor of 3,200 for the S&P 500 (potential downside of 22%) — but here are 4 sectors she likes for inflation protection and cash return

    Don’t bail on stocks. Just choose them wisely.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Tesla and Apple drive down tech stocks, Coinbase among biggest crypto laggards

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré discusses which stocks are making significant moves in intraday trading.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Nvidia, GOOGL Among 28 Names On This Screen

    See who joins Nvidia and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of cloud cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) pulled back on Friday morning following the release of financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2023. In the first quarter, CrowdStrike generated revenue of $488 million, which was up a whopping 61% year over year, far exceeding the high end of its revenue guidance of $465 million. Despite beating expectations and raising guidance, the analyst community is divided today regarding CrowdStrike stock.

  • 11 Stocks in Focus After Releasing Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks in focus after releasing their earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks in Focus After Releasing Their Earnings Reports. Recently, popular tech stocks, including Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Pure […]

  • The NBA Finals Are Here! Should You Buy DraftKings Stock Now?

    Regardless of who wins the championship series, the event will likely generate lots of interest from sports fans.

  • Why Shares of Amarin Corporation Dropped 46.1% in May

    Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in cardiovascular therapies, saw its shares plummet 46.1% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company has only one marketed therapy, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), which is designed to reduce the risk of stroke or heart attack by lowering harmful triglycerides, a type of fat in your blood. The problem for Amarin is that Vascepa now has three generic competitors compared to only one at this time last year.

  • Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk announces job cuts

    Tesla shares are down after CEO Elon Musk stated the company would be laying off 10% of its workforce amid his bearish sentiment on the economy.

  • Sycamore, Franchise Group submit bids for Kohl's

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Sycamore and Franchise Group becoming the latest to submit bids for Kohl’s.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • Crowdstrike crushes earnings despite tech stock downturn

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Crowdstrike.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Elon Musk stole the spotlight this morning, and his reported comments are hitting the stock prices of many electric vehicle (EV) makers. Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one that shares the Chinese market with Musk's Tesla, and its American depositary shares are being impacted. As of 11:06 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 4.9% on the final trading day of the week.

  • China Sentences Ex-City Party Chief to Death With Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a former Communist Party city chief and securities regulator to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery and insider trading, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneU