Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $25.4 Billion by 2030 at a 6.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, by End-user, by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market was valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 25.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Drivers



The increase in the prevalence of diabetes is likely to contribute to the global glucose monitoring devices market's growth during the forecast period. Also, the growing obesity rate is one of the essential causes of diabetes in the general population, hence the number of glucose monitoring devices is also increasing. Thus, this factor boosts market growth further.



Furthermore, an increase in strategic developments, such as partnerships and collaborations, leads to market growth.



Market Restraints



The high cost and complications of monitoring devices restrain the global glucose monitoring devices market. This monitoring device is costly and also painful. Many times, the results of diabetes care devices are not always accurate. Insurance coverage & qualifications for coverage is a challenging factor. Thus, all these factors impede the global glucose monitoring devices market growth.



Market Segmentation



The global glucose monitoring devices market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, end-user, and region.



Based on product type, the global glucose monitoring devices market is segmented into self-monitoring blood glucose devices and continuous glucose monitoring devices.



Based on the distribution channel, the global glucose monitoring devices market is segmented into retail, and online.



Based on end users, the global glucose monitoring devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, home healthcare, and Others.



Regional Analysis



The global glucose monitoring devices market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The North American region is expected to dominate the global glucose monitoring devices market in the forecast period owing to the effectual reimbursement policies and growing awareness of diabetes. Also, the region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies will lead to market growth.



The Asia-Pacific region is also projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the huge growth in the advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.



Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Story continues

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook



5 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type



6 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Distribution Channel



7 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By End User



8 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Region



9 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



10 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



11 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Middle East Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Competitive Analysis



15 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom Inc.

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Echo Therapeutics Inc.

GlySens Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Senseonics Holdings Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ypsomed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnugcr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-25-4-billion-by-2030-at-a-6-6-cagr-301814868.html

SOURCE Research and Markets