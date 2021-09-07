U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.00
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,676.00
    +24.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.80
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    -0.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    -17.70 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.93
    +0.52 (+3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9370
    +0.1180 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,324.74
    -371.89 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.46
    +23.73 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.44
    -13.74 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Global Glue Applied Label Market 2021: Technological Challenges Reduce Volumes in Some Markets, while Providing Growth Opportunities in Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glue Applied Label Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glue-applied label market is a long-established and traditional means of labeling and decorating packaged products. However, the technology now faces a number of serious challenges that are reducing the volumes in some markets while providing opportunities for significant growth in others.

This study identifies those opportunities and challenges, and highlights in which regions glue-applied labels are losing share and where they are showing strong growth. This is a useful tool for companies to prepare their strategies in dealing with these areas.

This report outlines the market structure for this leading labeling technology and evaluates the present and future demand for glue-applied labels by geographic region, by type, by material, and by reference to the challenges provided by competitive packaging technologies. The report also provides market forecasts through to 2023 by regional and glue applied label format - cold (wet) glue and wraparound.

The report Global Glue Applied Label Market 2021 focuses on the materials used in the production of glue-applied labels of all types, and on the markets and market trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Label Markets
3.1. Global Label Market
3.2. Global Glue-applied Label Technologies & Markets

4. Glue-applied Labels
4.1. Glue-applied Label Markets
4.2. Glue-applied Label Market Structure
4.3. Glue-applied Label Market Value Chain
4.4. Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation

5. European Glue-applied Label Market
5.1. European Glue-applied Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain
5.2. European Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation
5.3. European Glue-applied Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

6. North American Glue-applied Label Market
6.1. North American Glue-applied Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain
6.2. North American Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation
6.3. North American Glue-applied Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

7. Asian Glue-applied Label Market
7.1. Asian Glue-applied Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain
7.2. Asian Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation
7.3. Asian Glue-applied Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

8. South American Glue-applied Label Market
8.1. South American Glue-applied Market - Market Structure & Value Chain
8.2. South American Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation
8.3. South American Glue-applied Market - Trends & Forecasts.

9. African & Middle East Glue-applied Label Market
9.1. African & Middle East Glue-applied Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain
9.2. African & Middle East Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation
9.3. African & Middle East Glue-applied Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

10. Glue-applied Label Market - Technology Trends
10.1. Glue-applied Label Market - Technology Trends, Materials
10.2. Glue-applied Label Market - Technology Trends, Printing

11. The Future for Glue-applied Labels
11.1. The Future for Glue-applied Labels - Growth Forecasts
11.2. The Future for Glue-applied Labels - Competitive Technologies

12. Company Directory
12.1. Paper Producers
12.2. Film Producers
12.3. Presses
12.4. Printing/Converting


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mm422i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Ryanair Ends Talks for Follow-On Boeing Max Order Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.While

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • China Trade Surges to New Records on Strong U.S., EU Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China’s export growth unexpectedly surged in August as suppliers likely boosted orders ahead of the year-end shopping season, offsetting any port disruptions due to fresh outbreaks of the delta virus. Exports rose 25.6% in dollar terms from a year earlier to a record $294.3 billion, more than $10 billion above any previous month. Imports grew 33.1% to $236 billion, also t

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Oil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment

    Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as some investors scooped up bargains following recent losses, while Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand and weighed on sentiment. Brent crude futures for November rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.57 a barrel by 0654 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia by at least $1 a barrel.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.

  • JD.com Says Founder Stepping Back From Day-to-Day Running of the Business

    Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said on Monday that founder and chief executive Richard Liu will step back from the day-to-day running of the company to focus on long-term strategy. Instead, Xu Lei, who has been running JD Retail, JD’s largest division, will take over operations of the business, assuming a newly created title of president. Liu will remain on the board of the company, originally set up to sell electronic goods, and he will keep his chief executive title.

  • China to push on with opening capital markets to foreign investors

    China will further open its capital markets to foreign investors, the country's top securities regulator said on Monday, adding that it will pursue pragmatic cross-border cooperation to regulate overseas-listed Chinese companies. "Opening-up and cooperation is the inevitable trend in the integrated development of global capital markets," China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Yi Huiman told a conference organised by the World Federation of Exchanges.

  • Oil falls after Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns over the demand outlook. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel. "When the Saudi giant cuts its selling prices to Asia for October, signaling it sees the supply-demand relationship slightly shifting, traders can't but follow down that path today," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi

    Reports that China's Beijing city government is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc are untrue, the city government told Reuters in a faxed statement. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News on Friday reported that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run companies invest in Didi.

  • China's economy gets welcome boost from surprisingly strong Aug exports

    China's exports unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in August thanks to solid global demand, helping take some of the pressure off the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates its way through headwinds from several fronts. Shipments from the world's biggest exporter in August rose 25.6% year-on-year, picking up speed from a 19.3.% gain in July, customs data showed on Tuesday, pointing to some resilience in China's industrial sector. "While near-term headwinds remain, supply constraints in China have eased and we think the global economic recovery will continue to underpin China’s exports later this year and in 2022," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

  • Bankrupt Philippine Airlines returns jets

    Philippine Airlines has set out a survival plan. On Monday (September 6) the country's flag carrier said it would return 22 of its jets to leasing companies. That after it filed for bankruptcy protection last week in the U.S. The airline is now pursuing a financial restructuring. That will see it cut $2 billion in borrowings, and raise new finance. But it doesn't expect a recovery to pre-crisis levels of business until 2024 or 2025. Speaking Monday, Chief Financial Officer Nilo Rodriguez said the company was trying to assess where a recovery would come from: "What we had to look at the whole network in terms of determining the fleet that we would be using for the recovery was, really where, how and where the demand come back quickest, and we believe that this will happen in the short haul, and in the regional markets for Philippine Airlines."Monday's moves will leave Philippine Airlines with 70 jets, down from 92. As part of the survival plan it is also postponing the delivery of 13 new planes from Airbus.

  • Dukaan raises $11 million to help merchants in India set up online stores

    Dukaan, a one-year-old Bangalore-based startup that enables merchants to set up online stores and sell products digitally, said on Monday it has raised $11 million in a new financing round as it looks to broaden its offerings and deepen footprints in the South Asian market. Venture Catalyst, HOF Capital, Old Well Ventures, LetsVenture, 9Unicorns, and existing investors including Lightspeed Partners and Leopard Ventures also participated in the new round. Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo and Carl Pei of Nothing also invested in the new round, said the startup, which has raised over $17 million to date and is now valued at $71 million.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T