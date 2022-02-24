ReportLinker

Global Glutamic Acid Market to Reach US$13.5 Billion by the Year 2026



Glutamic acid, also known as glutamate, is a non-essential amino acid that is critical for effective functioning of cells. The amino acid is also essential for disposing off excess nitrogen from the human body. In the nervous systems, glutamic acid is a major excitatory neurotransmitter. The amino acid plays a crucial role in synaptic plasticity, and takes part in various cognitive functions in the brain including memory and learning. Glutamic acid functions as a precursor for synthesizing inhibitory GABA. Over stimulation of glutamic acid is linked to diseases such as Alzheimer`s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and lathyrism. The amino acid is also known to cause epileptic seizures. Glutamate combats fatigue, enables faster healing of ulcers and improves mental prowess. Excessive glutamic acid can cause neuronal damage that leads to premature death of cells. However, the presence of glutamate transporters in glial and neuronal membranes facilitates the disposal of excessive glutamate. Glutamic acid is found in several food ingredients, and also is involved in providing the humans with the sense of taste, particularly in combination with salt. As a result, monosodium glutamate (MSG), the sodium salt of glutamic acid, is extensively used for improving the flavor and functions as a food additive. Glutamic acid is a vital energy source that is found abundantly in wheat and soybean.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glutamic Acid estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Food & Beverage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Animal Feed segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12% share of the global Glutamic Acid market.



With its multiple advantages, the glutamic acid market continues to witness healthy growth. Growing demand for animal feed, food enhancers and food additives in the food & beverage industry are some of the main reasons for the increasing demand for this product. With increasing awareness about consumption of healthy products, glutamic acid demand in the pharmaceutical, beverage and food industry has increased. Processed food and animal feed industries especially stands out and will witness significant growth due to increasing global population, growing meat and dairy products consumption, rise in disposable income, and increasing demand for healthier, more nutritional, tastier, and higher quality meat food products. This trend would in turn fuel the glutamic acid market growth. Ready-to-eat foods and processed foods are expected to boost glutamic acid market growth through the forecast period, because glutamic acid is used for flavor enhancement in ready-to-eat and processed foods, as well as in food additives. Additionally, increasing numbers of health-conscious consumers are preferring natural food additives to synthetic food additives. In order to cope with the changes in the food patterns of today`s consumers, manufacturers are looking at various ways to provide innovative food products. These shifting consumer trends are expected to boost the growth of glutamic acid market.



Sugarcane molasses, glucose and Coryneform bacteria are the raw materials for producing glutamic acid. Some of the main suppliers of raw materials are United States Biological, Mahajan Molasses Company, Eurosweet GmbH, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères and Ambuja Group having a strong distribution network. The various processes involved in the production of this acid are and ion exchange, crystallization, evaporation, carbon adsorption, centrifugation and fermentation. Manufacturers prefer fermenting as it gives high purity and high-quality products. Nevertheless, the manufacturing process requires high energy and it is water and capital-intensive. However, there are certain issues that are impeding market growth. The excessive intake of glutamic acid can lead to fatigue problems and headaches that may hamper market growth. Some other side effects can be swelling of face, nose and throat, skin burning sensation, rash or itchiness, weight loss or gain, breathing difficulty, dizziness, muscle pain, allergic reactions, bleeding, slow wound healing, cramps, skin thinning, nausea, mood changes, chest pain, stomach pain, bloating, cloudy urine, vomiting, abdominal pain, memory problems, depression, irritability and confusion.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5 Billion by 2026



The Glutamic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Asia-Pacific region is forecast to register significant growth and become the fastest growing glutamic acid market over the upcoming years due to growing demand for food additives and processed food in countries such as Japan, India, and China. Demand for food additives is driven by increasing population and rising purchasing power of the people in these countries. These trends are expected to create huge opportunities for existing players as well as new entrants. Widespread use of monosodium glutamate (MSG) has been the key contributor to the overall amino acids market in Asia, although saturating market conditions present a challenge. China and India in particular hold promise due to their huge population, burgeoning economies, increasing income levels, and rising living standards, and the subsequent growth in demand for a range of foods & beverages. The abundant livestock population also contributes to the rising demand for glutamic acid in these regions. Some of the factors for this market growth are expansion of end-use industries such as beverage, food, ready-to-eat foods, personal care, pharmaceuticals and animal feed along with improved purchasing power of consumers and increasing awareness and adoption of healthy lifestyles. It is expected that there will be significant growth in the animal feed industry due to increasing meat and dairy product consumption, growing disposable incomes, increasing population and increasing demand for superior meat quality and processed food. As people prefer natural food additives to synthetic ones for health reasons, it is expected to have a positive impact on glutamic acid industry.



North America is a major consumer of glutamic acid, and the trend is attributed to the region`s ever-growing processed food industry, especially in the US and Mexico. In Europe, increasing health concerns and new government regulations related to feed additives and public health are expected to positively impact the region`s glutamic acid market. While the established market strengthened by the processed food industry`s sustained growth would make North America the market leader, Europe is also expected to play a crucial role in the global glutamic acid market due to stringent government regulations that support the use of natural food additives. Growth of glutamic acid markets in North America and Europe are driven by heightened consumption of packaged and processed foods in these regions.



Pharmaceutical Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



Glutamic acid is used in the pharmaceutical industry to stimulate nerves in neural drugs, in the treatment of bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and muscular dystrophy, hypoglycemic coma, epilepsy, ulcers, mental retardation, nerve damage during chemotherapy, neurotransmission imbalances, behavioral and cognitive problems among individuals and for metabolic disorders. Glutamates are salts of glutamic acid and are non-essential amino acids. They are metabolized in the brain and act as neurotransmitters in the nervous system for normal and healthy functioning of the brain. Another important function of glutamates is the disposal of excess nitrogen from the body. The sodium salt of this acid is known as monosodium glutamate (MSG) and is one of the most popular food additives. It is used as a food enhancer in cheese, bread, ice cream, carbohydrate-based snacks, processed meat, soups, salad dressings and canned vegetables. MSG is known to improve the functioning of the heart and decrease coronary disease-related chest pain.



In the global Pharmaceutical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$508.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$873 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$169.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

AnaSpec

Bachem AG

Clariant AG

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

IRIS BIOTECH GMBH

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.LTD

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Prinova Group LLC

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 and the Close Link with Amino Acids

Effectiveness of Oral L-Glutamine Supplementation for COVID-19

Treatment

Glutamic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

An introduction to Glutamic Acid

Significance of Glutamic Acid in Different Functions of the Body

Key Benefits of Glutamic Acid

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

53 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance and Use of Food Additives and Enhances in

Food & Beverage Industry Drives Market Gains

Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Boost

Growth in Glutamic Acid Market

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021 & 2023

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG): Sustained Demand from Food &

Industrial Applications

Global Monosodium Glutamate Market by Application (in %) for 2020

Global Consumption of MSG by Country (in %) for 2020

MSG Production, Applications & Regulations: An Overview

Rising Demand for Animal Feed to Spur Growth in Glutamic Acid

Market

Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020

Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by

Species for 2020

Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed

Industry

Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as

Feed Additives

Rising Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence

Market Growth

Global Meat Consumption in 1,000 Metric Tons (Carcass Weight

Equivalent) for Pork, Chicken Meat, and Beef & Veal for 2017-

2020

Glutamic Acid Use in Pharmaceutical Products Continues to Grow

A Glance at Drug Delivery Applications of Poly-?-Glutamic Acid

Glutamic Acid as an Anticancer Agent: An Overview

Rising Cancer Incidence Raises Importance of Glutamic Acid

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Supported by Rising Awareness about Healthy Living, Glutamic

Acid Use in Supplements on the Rise

Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Protein Powder Blends derived from Plant-based Sources

Personal Care & Cosmetic Products: Use of Glutamic Acid Holds

Promise

Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years

2019 through 2025

Researchers Demonstrate Role of Cysteine and Theanine in COVID

-19 Treatment

Health Implications of Glutamic Acid Use in Processed Foods



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

