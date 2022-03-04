U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

Global Glycerin Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Glycerin - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Glycerin - FEB 2022 Report
FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 4969
Companies: 92 - Players covered include Aekyung Industrial Co., Ltd.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; BASF SE; Cargill, Inc.; CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG; Croda International Plc; Ecogreen Oleochemicals; Godrej Industries Ltd.; IOI Group; Kao Corporation; KLK OLEO; Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd; PMC Biogenix, Inc.; Procter & Gamble Chemicals; PT. Cisadane Raya Chemicals; PT. Sumi Asih Oleochemical Industry; Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd.; Thai Glycerine Co., Ltd.; Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc.; Vance Bioenergy Sdn. Bhd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Process Type (Transesterification, Saponification, Fat Splitting); Source (Biodiesel, Vegetable Oils, Soaps, Synthetic); End-Use (Industrial, Chemical Intermediates)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Glycerin Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
Glycerin, an organic chemical, is a sweet, odorless, transparent and syrupy solvent. Glycerin has become one of the most basic and essential components for cereal manufacturers and dried fruit processors due to its capability to enhance shelf life of products. Growth in the global market is being spurred by increasing demand from end-use industries and strong contribution from developing regions, most notably Asia-Pacific. The increasing production of biodiesel has resulted in abundant supply of crude glycerin that can be used directly into animal feeds, as dust suppressant, freeze protection for coal, and grain storage. The oversupply and resulting decline in prices has allowed the use of glycerin for energy generation. In addition, the surplus supply of crude glycerin has led to availability of technical-grade glycerin that finds use in industrial applications like propylene glycol and epichlorohydrin production. Glycerin market is anticipated to gain considerably from rising demand for refined glycerin from new applications and epichlorohydrin production, mainly in Europe and Asia. The market also stands to benefit from the growing trend towards organic, natural and eco-friendly products and feedstock. Especially poised to benefit is the demand for vegetable glycerin manufactured from soy, coconut or palm.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glycerin estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Transesterification, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Saponification segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.3% share of the global Glycerin market. Crude glycerin produced during the process accounts for 10% of overall output of biodiesel globally. The growing share of biodiesel is attributed to notable progress in the transesterification process that uses fatty acid or biodiesel to produce glycerin. The process is highly cost-effective for large-scale production of glycerin.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $415.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $808.6 Million by 2026
The Glycerin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$415.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 16.2% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$808.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$874.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a major regional market for refined glycerin worldwide. Driven by the increasing use of glycerin in consumer goods, pharmaceutical products and other industries, the region is poised to witness sustained growth. The market also benefits from the rising use of glycerin in the personal care sector in South Korea, China and India. North American market is gaining from rising demand for glycerin from pharmaceutical and personal care industries.

Fat Splitting Segment to Reach $756.7 Million by 2026
In the global Fat Splitting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$363.6 Million will reach a projected size of US$571.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$141.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-glycerin-market-to-reach-3-4-billion-by-2026--301494088.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

