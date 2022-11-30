U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Report 2022: Increasing R&D Expenditure and Funding Driving Sector Forward

·3 min read

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosidases, Transferases), Instruments (Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography, Arrays), Kits, Carbohydrates, Reagents), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global glycomics/glycobiology market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is projected to be driven by factors such as increasing number of collaboration and partnership by prominent players in the market for improved glycan analysis, emerging use of glycans as biomarker, and technological advancement.

The enzyme segment grabbed the highest share of the glycomics/glycobiology market in 2022

Based on product, the glycomics/glycobiology market is segmented into enzymes, kits, instruments, carbohydrates and reagents & chemicals. In 2022, the highest share of the market is held by enzyme segment. This is owing to the consumable nature of enzymes and wide application in R&D activities.

The drug discovery & development segment accounts for the largest share of the application segment in glycomics/glycobiology market

In 2021, the drug discovery & development segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The largest share of this segment is due to the increasing application of glycomics in drug discovery and development and rising R&D investment by pharmaceutical & biotechnology.

North America: Accounted for the largest share in the glycomics/glycobiology market

The North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market, owing to the increasing presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, improved healthcare infrastructure and more increasing investments by companies in glycobiology research. In this region, US reports the fastest growth of the glycomics/glycobiology market.

Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Emergence of Glycans as Biomarkers

  • Technological Advancements in Glycan Analysis

  • Increasing R&D Expenditure and Funding

  • Collaborations and Partnerships

  • Increasing Number of Cancer Cases Worldwide

Restraints

  • High Cost of Glycobiology Products and Tools

Opportunities

  • Glycomics Applications in Precision Medicine

Challenges

  • Lack of Skilled Workforce

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market, by Product

7 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market, by Application

8 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market, by End-user

9 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent Technologies

  • AMSBIO

  • Asparia Glycomics

  • Bio-Techne

  • Bruker Corporation

  • CD BioGlyco

  • Chemily Glycoscience

  • Danaher Corporation

  • GlycoDiag

  • Glycomix

  • Glyxera GmbH

  • IEC S.p.A.

  • Kode Biotech Limited

  • Lectenz Bio

  • Ludger

  • Merck KGaA

  • New England Biolabs

  • Promega Corporation

  • Raybiotech Life

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Sumitomo Bakelite

  • Takara Bio

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Waters Corporation

  • Z Biotech, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/le75is

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-glycomicsglycobiology-market-report-2022-increasing-rd-expenditure-and-funding-driving-sector-forward-301689999.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

