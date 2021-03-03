U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Global Glyoxal Industry

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Global Glyoxal Market to Reach US$264 Million by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glyoxal estimated at US$229 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$264 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.

New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glyoxal Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956869/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Textile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2% CAGR to reach US$34.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Leather segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9% share of the global Glyoxal market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Glyoxal market in the U.S. is estimated at US$66.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$41.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$41.6 Million by the year 2027.

Resin & Polymer Segment Corners a 16% Share in 2020

In the global Resin & Polymer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$32.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Amzole India Pvt. Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Silver Fern Chemical Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956869/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Glyoxal Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Glyoxal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Leather by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Leather by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Leather by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Resin & Polymer
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Resin & Polymer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Resin & Polymer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper Packaging
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 17: World Historic Review for Paper Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Glyoxal Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use - Textile,
Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 35: China Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Glyoxal Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Glyoxal by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 44: France Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 46: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 50: Italy Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 51: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: UK Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 53: UK Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use - Textile,
Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 54: UK 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 56: Spain Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 57: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 58: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 59: Russia Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 60: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal
by End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics,
Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 63: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyoxal by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 71: Australia Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 72: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather,
Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

INDIA
Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 74: India Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 75: India 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 77: South Korea Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 78: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Glyoxal by End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer,
Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Glyoxal by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal
by End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics,
Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 86: Latin America Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 87: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 89: Argentina Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 90: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather,
Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 91: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 92: Brazil Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 93: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 94: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 95: Mexico Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 96: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Glyoxal by End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer,
Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 98: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 99: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Glyoxal by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 103: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 104: Middle East Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 105: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IRAN
Table 106: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 107: Iran Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 108: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 109: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 110: Israel Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 111: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal
by End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics,
Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 113: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 114: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 116: UAE Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 117: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Glyoxal by End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer,
Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 119: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 120: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 121: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Glyoxal by
End-Use - Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper
Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 122: Africa Historic Review for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Textile, Leather, Resin & Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging,
Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 123: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Glyoxal by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather, Resin &
Polymer, Cosmetics, Paper Packaging, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 33
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956869/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


