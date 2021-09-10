Global Glyphosate Market Report 2021: The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation - Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glyphosate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Glyphosate Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glyphosate estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Conventional Crops, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genetically Modified Crops segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Glyphosate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Herbicides: An Introductory Prelude

Key Statistical Data

Recent Market Activity

Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World

Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain Market Momentum

Broad-Spectrum Full-Fledged Weed Control

Increased Crop Yield and Crop Produce Quality

Cost Effective Weed Control

Reduced Need for Selective and Residual Herbicides

Reduced Occurrence of Pests and Diseases

Low Soil Erosion

Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Evolve as Primary Consumers

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market

Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category, Common Name and Botanical Name

Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales

Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands

Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate Production

Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand

Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

