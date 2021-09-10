U.S. markets open in 1 hour

Global Glyphosate Market Report 2021: The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation - Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glyphosate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Glyphosate Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glyphosate estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Conventional Crops, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genetically Modified Crops segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Glyphosate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Herbicides: An Introductory Prelude

  • Key Statistical Data

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World

  • Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain Market Momentum

  • Broad-Spectrum Full-Fledged Weed Control

  • Increased Crop Yield and Crop Produce Quality

  • Cost Effective Weed Control

  • Reduced Need for Selective and Residual Herbicides

  • Reduced Occurrence of Pests and Diseases

  • Low Soil Erosion

  • Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Evolve as Primary Consumers

  • Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

  • Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 90 Featured)

  • Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Bayer AG (Germany)

  • China National Chemical Corporation (China)

  • ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

  • Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

  • DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

  • FMC Corporation (USA)

  • Fuhua Tongda Agro-chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

  • JingMa Group (China)

  • Nufarm Limited (Australia)

  • Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd.(China)

  • Sinochem Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • UPL Limited (India)

  • Wynca Group (China)

  • Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Co. Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market

  • Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category, Common Name and Botanical Name

  • Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand

  • Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

  • Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales

  • Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands

  • Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate Production

  • Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand

  • Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market

  • Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Conventional Crops by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Genetically Modified Crops by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68tcy9

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-glyphosate-market-report-2021-the-perennial-need-for-weed-control-in-crop-cultivation---cornerstone-for-present--future-growth-of-glyphosate-market-301373288.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

