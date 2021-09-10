Global Glyphosate Markets Report 2021-2027 - Glycine Route Continues to Dominate Glyphosate Production
Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glyphosate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Glyphosate Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glyphosate estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027.
Conventional Crops, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genetically Modified Crops segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Glyphosate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Herbicides: An Introductory Prelude
Key Statistical Data
Recent Market Activity
Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World
Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain Market Momentum
Broad-Spectrum Full-Fledged Weed Control
Increased Crop Yield and Crop Produce Quality
Cost Effective Weed Control
Reduced Need for Selective and Residual Herbicides
Reduced Occurrence of Pests and Diseases
Low Soil Erosion
Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Evolve as Primary Consumers
Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 90 Featured)
Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
BASF SE (Germany)
Bayer AG (Germany)
China National Chemical Corporation (China)
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)
Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
FMC Corporation (USA)
Fuhua Tongda Agro-chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)
JingMa Group (China)
Nufarm Limited (Australia)
Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd.(China)
Sinochem Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)
UPL Limited (India)
Wynca Group (China)
Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Co. Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market
Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category, Common Name and Botanical Name
Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand
Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales
Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands
Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate Production
Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand
Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
World 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Conventional Crops by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Genetically Modified Crops by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osrke4
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900