The Global GNSS Chip Market is forecast to grow by $1708.25 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period

Global GNSS Chip Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the GNSS chip market and is forecast to grow by $1708.25 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period.

Our report on the GNSS chip market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government initiatives and support, rising investment in satellite navigation programs, and innovation in navigation and positioning devices.



The GNSS chip market is segmented as below:

By Device

• Smartphones

• Tablets and wearables

• In-vehicle systems

• Personal tracking devices

• Others



By Type

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive and transportation

• Military and defense

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing incorporation of GNSS chips with IoT technology as one of the prime reasons driving the GNSS chip market growth during the next few years. Also, augmented demand for UAVs and advancements in the smartphones industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the GNSS chip market covers the following areas:

• GNSS chip market sizing

• GNSS chip market forecast

• GNSS chip market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GNSS chip market vendors that include Accord Software and Systems Pvt. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., BDStar Navigation, Broadcom Inc., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Futurlec, Hexagon AB, Hunan Bynav Technology Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Racelogic, SkyTraq Technology Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., SparkFun Electronics, Trimble Inc., u blox, and STMicroelectronics NV. Also, the GNSS chip market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

