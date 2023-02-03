Global GNSS Chips Strategic Markets Report 2023: Strong Demand for Real-time Data Propels the GNSS Market - Forecast to 2030
Global GNSS Chips Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030
The global market for GNSS Chips estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The GNSS Chips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
What is GNSS and its Applications?
GNSS Market Set to Exhibit Burgeoning Growth
Market Outlook
GNSS Chips - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Demand for Real-time Data Propels the GNSS Market
Advent of 5G Cellular Technology and the Increase in Satellite Navigation Networks Provide Significant Growth Opportunities
Strong Demand for Consumer Electronic Products - A Key Demand Driver
Dual-frequency GNSS Chips for Smartphones - A Major Breakthrough for the Smartphone Industry
FCC Waiver Enabling US Smartphone Users to Access Galileo Signals Present Increased Market Opportunity
MM GNSS Chipsets Offering Power Saving to IOT Applications Bode Well for GNSS Chip Market Expansion
Speed and Simplicity Advantages Propel the Use of GNSS in Construction
Not Just Positioning and Navigation, GNSS Offers Much More to Motor Vehicles
In-vehicle Systems - The Largest Segment for GNSS use in Automotive Applications
World's First Multi-Band GNSS Receiver Launched for Autonomous Vehicles
Location-based Services: The Largest Application Market for GNSS
