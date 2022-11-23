The Global GNSS Simulators Market size is expected to reach $310.8 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) consist of a constellation of Earth-orbiting satellites that communicate their locations in space and time, networks of ground control stations, and receivers that compute ground positions via trilateration.

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GNSS Simulators Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Receiver, By Application, By Component, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364513/?utm_source=GNW

All modes of transportation employ GNSS, including space stations, aviation, marine, rail, road, and mass transit. Positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) play a crucial role in several fields, including telecommunications, law enforcement, land surveying, emergency response, precision agriculture, agriculture, mining, finance, and scientific research.



They are used to govern computer networks, air traffic, and power grids, among other applications. Although GNSS satellites differ in age and design, their primary function is consistent. The satellites emit two carrier waves known as L1 and L2 in the L-Band. The satellite sends information to the ground through carrier waves. The majority of GNSS receivers consist of an antenna and a processing unit. While the antenna receives satellite signals, the processing unit interprets them.



For the receiver to identify its location, it must acquire data from at least three satellites. GNSS satellites circle the Earth at a medium-orbit height once every 11 hours, 58 minutes, and 2 seconds. Each satellite delivers encoded signals with precise orbital information and an atomic clock’s highly accurate time stamp. The time information transmitted by the satellite is coded so that a receiver may continually identify the time the signal was sent.



The signal comprises information that a receiver utilizes to compute the satellites’ positions and adapt for precise placement. The time difference between the time of the received signal and the broadcast time is used by the receiver to calculate the distance or range between the receiver and the satellite. When the receiver knows its precise location relative to each satellite, it transforms that position into a set of Earth-based coordinates and provides the result as latitude, longitude, and altitude.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 has crippled the manufacturing industry. Initially, it affected primarily the emerging region, but as time passed, its impacts began to be felt around the world, with several nations imposing lockdowns. Volunteers from the Slovakian business Sygic and other technological companies developed a mobile application to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Using GNSS and Bluetooth sensors, the system determined whether the user had come into touch with an infected individual within the preceding 14 days. As in the upcoming years the GNSS simulators would see a decent growth.



Market Growth Factors



The rapid adoption of consumer IoT devices



Consumer IoT refers to the environment of consumer gadgets and devices that are networked. It is a primary technical driver for the market for GNSS simulators. GNSS is one of the core technologies that underpin the Internet of Things and the vast majority of linked urban environments. GNSS enables real-time tracking, timing, navigation, and other aspects of machine-to-machine communication, which serves as the foundation for IoT device management. The relevance of GNSS in IoT is summed up by the capacity of devices to determine their location and the location of other units nearby, as well as the ability to compile the data into meaningful information.



Increasing demand for drones



Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia issue permits or licenses for commercial UAV operations. UAVs are equipped with GNSS chips for the tracking, recording, and transmission of real-time data. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has authorized the use of sub-25-pound UAVs below 400 feet by law enforcement organizations. The agencies may employ UAVs for training, but they must demonstrate their proficiency before being awarded operating permissions. Companies have created GNSS-integrated UAVs adapted for various uses to track their whereabouts continually.



Market Restraining Factors



Insufficient digital infrastructure of GNSS simulators



It is difficult to locate significant digital infrastructure that does not utilize GNSS. The absence of modern digital infrastructures, such as internet access and ICT infrastructure, is a significant barrier impeding the adoption of digital, location-based business models and services. Low-income developing countries face several persistent challenges, including underdeveloped digital infrastructure, limited digital competencies among consumers and workers inadequate financial support, a weak regulatory environment, and low levels of trust in digital transactions among consumers, businesses, and governments.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the GNSS Simulators Market is divided into Single channel and Multi-channel. The multi-channel segment garnered the highest revenue share in the GNSS simulators market in 2021. The second form of RF simulator contains many channels and is frequently referred to as a constellation simulator. It offers coherent modeling of several satellite signals in a predetermined operational environment. This sort of equipment is utilized extensively in R&D, as well as in virtually all design, production, and post-sale testing.



Receiver Outlook



By Receiver, the GNSS Simulators Market is classified into GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Other Receivers. The beidou segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the GNSS simulators market in 2021. BeiDou began as Beidou-1, a geostationary Asia-Pacific local network that has since been deactivated. In China, the second version of BeiDou-2 began operational in December 2011. It is envisaged that BeiDou-3 will consist of thirty MEO satellites and five geostationary satellites (IGSO).



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, the GNSS Simulators Market is bifurcated into Navigation & Mapping, Surveying, Location-based Services, Vehicle Assistance System, and Other Applications. The vehicle assistance system segment registered a significant revenue share in the GNSS simulators market in 2021. The development of Spirent software was motivated by the automobile industry’s increased demand for realistic location, navigation, and timing testing for sensor fusion. Test labs must be able to mix the Wi-Fi, camera, lidar, radar, inertial, and GNSS data that powers advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features and enhanced infotainment systems, as customers exert growing pressure on automakers to implement these functions.



Component Outlook



Based on the Component, the GNSS Simulators Market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. The hardware segment acquired the highest revenue share in the GNSS simulators market in 2021. The HIL simulator, which might be a car or a flight simulator operated by an operator, generates location data in addition to kinetic parameters such as velocity, acceleration, and jerk, and optionally attitude data in the form of yaw, pitch, and roll angles. This information is sent to the SMBV through SCPI remote control instructions. A GNSS receiver receives the latest GNSS signal and calculates a location.



Services Outlook



By Service Type, the GNSS Simulators Market is fragmented into Professional Services and Managed Services. The professional service segment procured the largest revenue share in the GNSS simulators market in 2021. Because specialized services is a defining professional services are essential to a customer’s successful journey to results, it is crucial to explore some reasonable questions. Especially when the convergence of services and the blurring of formerly distinct divisions continues apace. Customers can also receive professional services from businesses or corporations.



Vertical Outlook



Based on the Vertical, the GNSS Simulators Market is fragmented into Military and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Marine, Aerospace, and Other Verticals. The military & defense segment garnered the largest revenue share in the GNSS simulators market in 2021. It is because in a military setting, GNSS systems are frequently employed to provide time for communications systems, since this enables efficient and cost-effective network synchronization to offer secure voice and data transmissions.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the GNSS Simulators Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment acquired a promising growth rate in the GNSS simulators market in 2021. The region’s developing economies have collaborated with other areas to offer and improve GNSS technologies. This has benefited the market for GNSS simulators in Asia-Pacific since technology improvements and adaptation are easier and organizations can deliver better solutions to end users.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Keysight Technologies, Inc. and Hexagon AB are the forerunners in the GNSS Simulators Market. Companies such as U-blox Holding AG, Spirent Communications plc, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG are some of the key innovators in GNSS Simulators Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Spirent Communications plc, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Viavi Solutions, Inc., Hexagon AB, U-blox Holding AG, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Syntony GNSS, RACELOGIC Ltd., Averna Technologies, Inc. and Accord Software & Systems Private Limited.



Recent Strategies Deployed in GNSS Simulators Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: u-blox partnered with Fix position, a company developing high-precision global positioning products. Under this partnership, u-blox revealed the choice of the ZED-F9P GNSS receiver module as the key receiver within Fixposition’s Vision-RTK2 supreme product. Moreover, u-blox and Fix position share the goal of developing the scope of high-precision positioning technology to develop the market and allow new use cases and business standards.



Jul-2022: Rohde & Schwarz teamed up with MediaTek, developer of exciting 4G smartphones. Together, the companies aimed to advance LBS testing with the effective verification of 3GPP Release 16 positioning components on a 5G chipset from MediaTek utilizing the R&S TS-LBS test system. Moreover, the two companies confirmed the NR positioning reference signals (NR-PRS), which are major to network-based positioning elements.



Jun-2022: Keysight Technologies teamed up with DEKRA, a supreme global test house network. This collaboration aimed to provide a chipset and device to dealers that can validate E112 caller location capabilities in observation with a new European Union regulation. Moreover, the collaboration utilizes location-based services and global navigation satellite system technologies to confirm E112 regulatory test cases utilized to authorize mobile phones traded into the European market.



Feb-2022: VIAVI came into a partnership with Rohde & Schwarz, a market-leading provider in the mobile and wireless communications industry. Through this partnership, companies aimed to deliver a combined solution for conformance testing of O-RAN Radio Units.



Sep-2021: Keysight Technologies came into a partnership with Orolia, the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation, and Timing. Together, the companies aimed to submit 5G location-based services (LBS) based on global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technologies. Moreover, Orolia has allowed Keysight to provide GNSS-based LBS test solutions for 5G protocol conformance and carrier approval verification



Sep-2021: Spirent Communications came into a partnership with Qascom, an engineering company delivering security solutions. Together, the companies aimed to demonstrate SimOSNMA to work with Spirent’s GNSS simulation platforms to test OSNMA signal conformance, which would bring reliability for both commercial and civilian GNSS operations.



Sep-2021: Rohde & Schwarz joined hands with Cadence, a foremost EDA and Intelligent System Design provider. This collaboration aimed to streamline the engineering method from RF design to execution and improve precision by utilizing realistic signals for both testing and simulation.



Aug-2021: Spirent Federal Systems joined hands with Xona Space Systems, developing the most accurate and secure real-time PNT. Together, the companies aimed to design simulations and test abilities for Xona signals delivered by small satellites working in low Earth orbit. Additionally, Xona’s patent-pending process utilizing small satellites in LEO is intended to enhance global PNT stability and precision by both improving GNSS and operating as an autonomous method.



Mar-2021: Hexagon came into a partnership with Navantia, a Spanish state-owned shipbuilding company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to produce advanced location intelligence and real-time situational understanding applications to provide the fighting system of five future F-110 frigates for the Spanish Navy. Additionally, this partnership symbolizes another step of development in the defense market and praise of Hexagon as a leader in geospatial software for mission-critical circumstances, where durability and high performance are essential.



Jul-2020: Syntony GNSS partnered with RFI, a company highly specialized in Test and Measurement Solutions. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to obtain GPS underground area and navigation coverage solutions in Australia and New Zealand. Moreover, the companies aimed to provide underground GNSS positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions under growing need with the growing underground infrastructure constructed throughout Australia and New Zealand.



Jan-2020: Rohde & Schwarz teamed up with AVL, a developer, simulation, and testing of powertrain systems. This collaboration allows the creation of realistic GNSS reception requirements for testbed vehicle testing. Moreover, consumers can accurately test all elements of GNSS-based vehicle positioning a middle functionality of independent vehicles.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2022: u-blox introduced the SAM-M10Q antenna module, which presents a low-power positioning solution. The SAM-M10Q antenna features an incorporated antenna, the module delivers product designers the easiest way to incorporate u-blox M10 GNSS technology into their devices. Moreover, it is developed to be utilized with robots and small UAVs, among various applications.



Jun-2022: u-blox launched u-blox MIA-M10, the smallest Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) module. The MIA-M10 is developed on the ultra-low-power u-blox M10 GNSS forum, MIA-M10 delivers the most power-efficient solution for size-constrained battery-powered asset tracking gadgets. Moreover, the module targets an expanding demand for pets, people, and livestock trackers, along with industrial detectors and household items.



Aug-2021: Spirent Federal introduced an alternative RF navigation simulator. The navigator is a GPS spoofing and jamming that persists to increase, and interest in alternative sources of navigation, positioning, and timing (PNT) data has also improved. Additionally, Spirent Federal’s product can affect resilient substitute RF navigation signals on its or together with GNSS signals.



Jan-2021: U-blox unveiled the ALEX-R5 module. The ALEX-R5 combines low power wide area cellular communication and global navigation satellite system technology within a system-in-package. Moreover, the two key factors are the company’s UBX-R5 LTE-M / NB-IoT chipset with assured cloud functionality and the u-blox M8 GNSS chip for enhanced location precision for healthcare applications.



Jan-2020: u-blox introduced NEO-D9S GNSS, obtaining centimeter-level precision for GNSS receivers. The GNSS correction data receiver module obtains GNSS correction data from correction service providers broadcast on the L-band at 1525 ­– 1559 MHz. Moreover, A host processor can then translate this correction data and deliver it to a high-precision GNSS receiver, incorporating corrections instantly with readings from the satellite constellations to allow much more precise position readings than those presented by GNSS signals independently.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2022: VIAVI Solutions acquired Jackson Labs Technologies, a leader in positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to propel operational scale through the integration of developed technology and high-performance products that manage market segments with strong development and profitability



Jul-2021: Rohde & Schwarz completed the acquisition of Zurich Instruments, a test and measurement corporation. This acquisition would allow Rohde & Schwarz further develop its Test & Measurement Division.



Apr-2021: Hexagon took over CADLM SAS, a company focused on computer-aided engineering. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to revolutionize the effect of simulation in product development procedures and lifecycles.



Geographical Expansions:



Aug-2022: u-blox expanded its geographical footprint by establishing its PointPerfect global navigation satellite system (GNSS) enhancement service to the South Korean market. This expansion aimed to attain the strategic purpose of globalizing mass-market-focused assistance.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Multi Channel



• Single Channel



By Receiver



• GPS



• Galileo



• GLONASS



• BeiDou



• Others



By Application



• Navigation & Mapping



• Surveying



• Location-based Services



• Vehicle Assistance System



• Others



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



o Professional Services



o Managed Services



By Vertical



• Military & Defense



• Consumer Electronics



• Automotive



• Marine



• Aerospace



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Spirent Communications plc



• Keysight Technologies, Inc.



• Viavi Solutions, Inc.



• Hexagon AB



• U-blox Holding AG



• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG



• Syntony GNSS



• RACELOGIC Ltd.



• Averna Technologies, Inc.



• Accord Software & Systems Private Limited



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364513/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



